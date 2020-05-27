Grand Rapids Chiropractors for Kids – as Voted by Parents

These Grand Rapids Chiropractors Can Set You Straight!
Chiropractors aren’t just for adults who throw their backs out. Many kids, starting as early as newborns, have found chiropractic care to be helpful for a variety of medical issues. Looking for a great chiropractor to treat your kids? We polled West Michigan parents to find the best chiropractors around. Check out the list below!
Chiropractors for Families in Grand Rapids
Have you ever pulled something in your back or neck and the pain is so bad that you want to see a chiropractor immediately? Many of us have been there before! Some families seek a chiropractor for a specific issue while some seek chiropractic care for general health and maintenance throughout the year. Whatever the reason is that you’re looking for a trusted chiropractor, check out these top recommendations below.
Voted Top Chiropractor for Families
Dr. Erik Kowalke at Higher Health Chiropractic
Our mission is to serve God by serving the families of our community and region through specific, scientific, chiropractic care. Our purpose is to help people reach their God-given health potential through chiropractic care allowing them to live a healthy, happy, drug-free life! We are driven by faith. Proven by results. Creating an extraordinary experience.
Higher Health Chiropractic providers: Dr. Erik Kowalke, Dr. Marc DeMeester, Dr. Katie DeMeester, Dr. John Deyo, Dr. William Booker, Dr. Andrew White, Dr. Heather Speaks
Violette came to HHC with infant reflux. After 1-2 chiropractic adjustments, Violette was no longer a difficult, fussy baby. Mom did not realize how little Violette slept for a newborn, until after she started getting adjusted and began sleeping more, as a baby should! Mom stated, “I had no idea that reflux could be caused by nerve interference!”
“Tessa has been a chill, calm, happy, healthy, great sleeping baby ever since birth! She has been adjusted at Higher Health Chiropractic by doctors who specialize in Specific Pediatric Chiropractic care. I had no idea the baby stage could be so pleasant. No signs of colic, reflux or sleep issues. Higher Health gives a great family feel that we enjoy being a part of.”
Rivertown Family Chiropractic
Our vision at Rivertown Family Chiropractic is to invest in and equip the people of West Michigan to unlock their full health potential to live a fully alive life. We have been serving the West Michigan community for the last four years and continue to see our patients experience health freedom. We offer principled corrective chiropractic care from doctors that are highly trained and committed to your health goals. We serve the Grandville area and surrounding communities of Hudsonville, Jenison, Byron Center, Kentwood, Wyoming and Grand Rapids. We see patients of all ages and our doctors are certified in pediatric adjusting techniques.
We deliver personalized care, expertly done. We value each patient’s unique needs and health goals and strive to offer seminars that are relevant, inspiring and personally applicable. Our Services have been shown to improve physical activity, slow down the aging process, reduce aches and pains, decrease weight loss resistance, and support reducing depression and anxiety.
Specific Corrective Chiropractic Care includes spinal exercises and rehabilitation, monthly nutrition seminars, health talks and workshops, metabolic testing, exercise programs, pediatric services, and detox and nutrition protocols.
“I can’t say enough about the RFC family and their support on our journeys to better health. The level of personal attention they give makes you feel like their favorite client. By following the core principles and living more intentionally, the improvements go beyond better spinal alignment.”
Nicole Bumhoffer, Thrive Chiropractic Center
Thrive Chiropractic provides superior health and balance through chiropractic care and massage. Through wellness care, we aim to improve your quality of life and empower you to lead a healthier, happier and more fulfulling journey. Our goal is to create a comfortable atmosphere where families wanting better health can feel motivated to reach their goals at any stage of life.
Dr. Kurt Lang at Vibrant Life Chiropractic
We believe healthy kids grow up to be healthy adults, and healthy families are stronger together. We are on a mission to serve the community with quality corrective and preventative chiropractic care using gentle techniques and measurable results.
1 – Kowalke, Dr. Erik (Higher Health Chiropractic Wyoming)
2 – Ward, Dr. David (Active Life Chiropractic)
3 – Deyo, Dr. John (Higher Health Chiropractic)
4 – (TIE) Bumhoffer, Dr. Nicole (Thrive Chiropractic)
4 – (TIE) Ryder, Dr. Justin (Limitless Chiropractic)
6 – Wolfman, Dr. Mark (Rivertown Family Chiropractic)
7 – Osmer, Dr. Theresa (Flow Chiropractic)
8 – Lang, Dr. Kurt (Vibrant Life Chiropractic)
9 – (TIE) DeMeester, Dr. Marc (Higher Health Chiropractic)
9 – (TIE) Tijerina, Dr. Becca (Thrive Chiropractic Center)
11 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Chiropractors for Kids – as Voted by Parents”
Dr. Jeff Gorbach at Gorbach Family Chiropractic is wonderful too! Great with babies and kids. Our boys love him!
I would highly recommend Dr. Tim Grady at Grade-A Chiropractic. He has been working with kids of all ages for 10+ years! He helped me through both my pregnancies and he has been helping both my daughters since they were born.
Dr Erik Kowalke at Higher Health Chiropractic! Everyone at the office is so friendly and passionate about caring for you. Their technique is the most gentle too. No scary twisting of my neck or back, and I still have great results.
Dr. Miranda Schmidt at Growing Family Chiropractic, 5300 Northland Dr. NE,
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Lowell Family Chiropractic. Dr. Jim and Dr. Maria are great!
VanGessell Family Chiropractor Healthcare Center! Best Ive ever been too!!!!!!
I strongly recommend Dr. Michelle Hartley at Michigan Family Chiropractic Centers in Wyoming, MI. She is amazing! She is one of only two chiropractors in Kent county that has certification of CACCP, which is advanced training for children and pregnant mommies. An amazing doctor with a passion for her field and patients.
Great Lakes Chiropractic. Dr McKenzie is the best. He great with kids
I highly recommend Jason Ross at Train Out Pain. He is the best I have ever seen (and I have seen quite a few different chiropractors over the years).
My favorite is Dr. Ward at Active Life Chiropractic
Highly recommend Dr. Buys for the entire family!