Do You Know How to Guard Your Baby Against Flat Head Syndrome?

How to Keep Your Baby’s Head Well-Rounded & What to do if an Issue Arises
You’ve had your baby shower. Maybe even chosen a Michigan-inspired baby name. Now that you’ve got your new baby in the house, the to-do list has gotten quite long!
Between feeding schedules, changing diapers, and coaxing out that first, amazing smile, the last thing you want to worry about is a flat spot developing on your baby’s head.
Thankfully, it’s easy to avoid flat spots through enrichment activities and keeping an eye on your babies’ preferred positions. Here’s how to help your baby thrive in their first year and make flat spots a worry of the past.
Flat Head Syndrome: What Is It, And Why Does It Matter?
In the months after I had my first baby I remember feeling overwhelmed and unsure of how to best care for my baby.
My pediatrician would remind me at each visit to be sure to keep an eye on my son’s head, to reposition it often as he slept, and to make sure he was getting plenty of tummy time.
Those instructions were so helpful in giving me a starting place for my son’s development and growth, but I had no idea just how helpful they would prove to be.
If you’re worried about flat spots on your baby’s head, keep reading as we share with you how you can assess, prevent, and treat plagiocephaly, which is just a big word for “flat head syndrome.”
And no, I don’t go around using big words like this all the time. I learned this term from Cranial Technologies, the geniuses behind those adorable reshaping baby helmets.
Cranial Technologies Make Flat Spots One Less Thing to Worry About
Cranial Technologies is here to be your ultimate resource for keeping your baby’s head in perfect shape.
They are a nationwide company that has spent the last 35 years becoming the leaders in plagiocephaly research and treatment.
Cranial Technologies does so much more than prescribe helmets, or DOC bands as they’re called, and they’re sharing the tools to prevent and treat plagiocephaly at home.
What is Plagiocephaly?
Plagiocephaly is the technical term used to describe flat spots or “flat head syndrome”. Roughly 1 in 2 babies develop flat spots, so it is extremely common to encounter.
Why do flat spots matter? Should I be worried if my baby has a flat spot?
If your baby has flat spots there’s no need to worry because it is completely treatable!
You should always address it, though, because if left untreated, flat spots can cause a delay in baby’s development and can lead to other conditions caused by a stiff neck.
What causes flat spots?
Flat spots can occur when a baby spends too much time on his or her back.
Because babies are safest sleeping on their backs, and because babies spend so much time sleeping, it’s not uncommon for flat spots to develop.
My second baby had a defined flat spot on the right side of his head because he favored his right side when he slept. It is pretty common for babies to favor one side while they sleep, and we were able to easily treat it at home.
How can I tell if my baby has flat spots?
Most cases are obvious enough to be noticed at home by the baby’s main caregivers, but if you have questions or are unsure, Cranial Technologies offers free consultations to give you the answers you’re looking for.
What can I do to prevent flat spots?
The two best things you can do to prevent flat spots are to reposition baby’s head often while he or she is lying down, and to practice tummy time.
Tummy Time can Have a Huge Impact on Flat Spots
If you’re not familiar, tummy time is a waketime activity where baby is placed on his or her tummy.
And it’s not just fun for baby, it’s fun for you, too! Watching your baby experience their world from a new perspective and being there to cheer them on as they stretch those neck muscles is such a sweet bonding experience.
Lots of people don’t know that you can start tummy time as early as just a few days after birth. Start with just a couple minutes at a time, and work up to longer intervals as your baby grows.
Tummy time prevents flat spots by taking the pressure off the back of baby’s head, and gives your baby lots of practice to strengthen the muscles needed to roll over, sit, and even crawl.
What You Can Do At Home For Your Baby
Ultimately if you practice tummy time regularly and reposition your baby’s head often when he or she is sleeping, then you get an A+ for at-home prevention and treatment!
But of course, when in doubt, the professionals at Cranial Technologies are here to answer all your questions, to give advice specific to your needs, and offer free consultations.
What Happens Beyond Mild Cases of Flat Head Syndrome
If you are concerned that your baby’s flat spots might be beyond what you can do at home, let Cranial Technologies come alongside you and give you peace of mind.
They are equipped and ready to take care of your baby and get him or her on the right track toward healthy development.
You Have the Power to Help Heal
There is so much you as a parent or caregiver can do to help your child on this journey, and it’s our hope you feel empowered to do so.
But when the questions – or the flat spots – come, you have a partner in Cranial Technologies to help your family on this journey to healthy heads and happy babies.
Questions? Check out Cranial Technologies website or call them at (616) 655-7090.
Concerned about your baby’s head shape?
We offer free head shape consultations for families in need at over 100 clinic locations nationwide. It’s fast, convenient, and comes at no cost to you.