Do You Know How to Guard Your Baby Against Flat Head Syndrome?

Flat Head Syndrome: What Is It, And Why Does It Matter?

In the months after I had my first baby I remember feeling overwhelmed and unsure of how to best care for my baby.

My pediatrician would remind me at each visit to be sure to keep an eye on my son’s head, to reposition it often as he slept, and to make sure he was getting plenty of tummy time.

Those instructions were so helpful in giving me a starting place for my son’s development and growth, but I had no idea just how helpful they would prove to be.

If you’re worried about flat spots on your baby’s head, keep reading as we share with you how you can assess, prevent, and treat plagiocephaly, which is just a big word for “flat head syndrome.”

And no, I don’t go around using big words like this all the time. I learned this term from Cranial Technologies, the geniuses behind those adorable reshaping baby helmets.