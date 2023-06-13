Grand Rapids Juneteenth 2023: A Celebration of Freedom and Unity

Empowering the Present, Honoring the Past: Juneteenth in Grand Rapids

Mark your calendars for June 19th, a day that holds profound meaning in the United States.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a special occasion commemorating the emancipation of all slaves in America. This year, many West Michigan communities join in the celebration, embracing the significance of this historic event.

Picture a time when there was no internet, no instant communication. A time when news traveled at a painstakingly slow pace, often delayed and rerouted. It took over two years for the news to reach Texas, the westernmost part of the United States, where the last slaves resided. Imagine the mix of emotions that surged through their hearts as they heard the words, “You are free.”

This federal holiday, officially recognized in 2021, is an invitation for everyone to come together and honor the progress we have made while acknowledging the work that remains.

While Juneteenth is for everyone, it holds special importance for the Black community, symbolizing solidarity and the ongoing pursuit of equality.