Dig In and Chill Out: Relax at Rosa is the Midday Lunch Escape You Need This Summer

Grab a Bite and Enjoy the Show at Relax at Rosa on Thursdays

There are so many fun things to do around GR in the summer, it can be hard to power through the work week without experiencing a little FOMO.

Relax at Rosa is bringing summer fun downtown so you can have a little sunshine, live music, and outdoor lunch without using any PTO.

Listen to free live music, play oversized outdoor games, and chow down on delicious food truck offerings in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

It’s also a fun stop if you are downtown with kids at the main library, shopping at Vault of Midnight or taking a riverwalk to the big red button.