Dig In and Chill Out: Relax at Rosa is the Midday Lunch Escape You Need This Summer

Grab a Bite and Enjoy the Show at Relax at Rosa on Thursdays
There are so many fun things to do around GR in the summer, it can be hard to power through the work week without experiencing a little FOMO.
Relax at Rosa is bringing summer fun downtown so you can have a little sunshine, live music, and outdoor lunch without using any PTO.
Listen to free live music, play oversized outdoor games, and chow down on delicious food truck offerings in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.
It’s also a fun stop if you are downtown with kids at the main library, shopping at Vault of Midnight or taking a riverwalk to the big red button.
Relax at Rosa Highlights
Relax at Rosa is every Thursday from noon – 1:30 PM
May 4 – September 28
Rosa Parks Circle
Take Back Lunchtime at Relax at Rosa
Taking lunch breaks at Rosa Parks Circle on Thursdays is the perfect time to catch up with a friend!
If you’re like me, you don’t know what you’ll be craving. Having a variety of food trucks lined up in one place is guaranteed to hit the spot.
And the humdrum wait for food? Not here. Live music provides the soundtrack as you wait in line and ponder which lunch you want to order.
Food in hand, enjoy the show from a spot on the grass or snag a seat at one of the tables nearby.
If you’ve got a few extra minutes, jump into one of the yard games and play. Catch up over cornhole. Reconnect playing Connect Four.
However you spin your time at Relax at Rosa, bask in the sunshine during that midday time meant for you.
Relax at Rosa Music and Food Truck Lineup
Organizers have worked hard to bring the best local musical acts to Rosa Parks Circle this summer. You’ll also find a rotation of top-notch food trucks on hand every week.
- June 15 – Music: Phillip-Michael Scales Food Trucks: Patty Matters, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, Semifreddo, Underground Cookie Club
- June 22 – Music: Sierra Skye Baker Food Trucks: Patty Matters, Pressed In Time, Dune Buggy Food Truck, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, Furniture City Creamery
- June 29 – Music: Cosmic Knot Food Trucks: Patty Matters, Pressed In Time, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, PorkFat Slims, Los Pinches Tacos, Semifreddo
- July 6 – Music: Cabildo Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Patty Matters, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, Around Baking Company, Semifreddo, Underground Cookie Club
- July 13 – Music: Music That Raised Us Food Trucks: Pressed In Time, Dune Buggy Food Truck, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, Kona Ice, Furniture City Creamery
- July 20 – Music: LVRS Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Bigfoot Burger Co., Pressed In Time, El Caribe, Porkfat Slims, Taste of Toya’s World
- July 27 – Music: Dixon’s Violin Food Trucks: Patty Matters, Dune Buggy Food Truck, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, Semifreddo
- August 3 – Music: Max Lockwood and Eric O’Daly Food Trucks: Bigfoot Burger Co., Patty Matters, Pressed In Time, PorkFat Slims, Los Pinches Tacos, Semifreddo
- August 10 – Music: The Elijah Russ Collective Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Patty Matters, Pressed In Time, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, El Caribe, Kona Ice
- August 17 – Music: Missing Days Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Bigfoot Burger Co., Pressed In Time, El Caribe, PorkFat Slims, Semifreddo
- August 24 – Music: The Crane Wives Duo Food Trucks: Patty Matters, Dune Buggy Food Truck, El Caribe, Los Pinches Tacos, Semifreddo, Desi’s Tropical Snow Shack
- August 31 – Music: Brie Stoner Food Trucks: Pressed In Time, Dune Buggy Food Truck, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, PorkFat Slims, Around Baking Company, Semifreddo
- September 7 – Music: Avalon Cutts-Jones Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Patty Matters, Pressed In Time, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, Los Pinches Tacos, Underground Cookie Club
- September 14 – Music: PHABIES Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Bigfoot Burger Co., Pressed In Time, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, PorkFat Slims, Semifreddo
- September 21 – Music: Midwest Skies Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Bigfoot Burger Co., El Caribe, Around Baking Company, Los Pinches Tacos, Underground Cookie Club
- September 28 – Music: Les Creatif Food Trucks: Airborne Burritos, Bigfoot Burger Co., Pressed In Time, Sanse Filipino Cuisine, El Caribe, Underground Cookie Club
Recharge at Relax at Rosa
Burrito in hand and pleasant tunes in your ears, Relax at Rosa is a simple summer treat downtown.