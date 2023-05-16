Meijer LPGA Classic 2023: Great Golf, Delicious Delights, Family Fun & Father’s Day Freebies

Score A Hole-In-One at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Spending a beautiful summer day with the family where everyone is having a good time is the dream, and the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club has made that dream a reality.

Trust us, we mark our calendar for this Grand Rapids event every year (June 15-18, 2023) and it never disappoints!

The kids get to play, your resident foodie gets their fill of good eats (and then some), and the golf enthusiast gets to enjoy the action of a game up close. All while supporting your community!

Read on to see why this affordable, super fun family-friendly event is a win-win for everyone – especially if golf is your thing – and even if it isn’t.