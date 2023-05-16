Meijer LPGA Classic 2023: Great Golf, Delicious Delights, Family Fun & Father’s Day Freebies

Score A Hole-In-One at the Meijer LPGA Classic
Spending a beautiful summer day with the family where everyone is having a good time is the dream, and the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club has made that dream a reality.
Trust us, we mark our calendar for this Grand Rapids event every year (June 15-18, 2023) and it never disappoints!
The kids get to play, your resident foodie gets their fill of good eats (and then some), and the golf enthusiast gets to enjoy the action of a game up close. All while supporting your community!
Read on to see why this affordable, super fun family-friendly event is a win-win for everyone – especially if golf is your thing – and even if it isn’t.
Meijer LPGA Classic 2023 Highlights
Golfing, ice cream, putt-putt, and a premium all-you-can-eat dining experience are all on par for the Meijer LPGA Classic this year.
- Watch the main event — the best female golfers from around the world compete to take home the trophy.
- Visit Discovery Land to let the kids play a while with toys, activities, games, and free ice cream.
- Head to the 4th fairway to experience J. Brewer’s high-quality, finely crafted all-you-can-eat food and beverage experience. (This event is separately ticketed.)
- And dads get in free on Father’s Day!
Dates
June 15-18, 2023
Location
Blythefield Country Club
5901 Northland Dr NE, Belmont, MI 49306
The Tournament
Each year the Meijer LPGA Classic brings in over 100 of the best female golfers from around the world to compete for more than just the $2.5 Million purse.
Playing 72 holes over four days, these golfers are fighting hunger in our community by partnering with Meijer’s Simply Give program, which helps restock food pantries throughout the Midwest.
Spectators can walk the course and watch the players compete with a daily admission ticket. You can even bring a bagged camp chair.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit Simply Give, and every ticket actively helps food insecure families in Grand Rapids.
Delicious Tour Experiences
Food lovers rejoice!
If you’re looking for the best food on the tour, you’ve found it.
The Meijer LPGA’s top-of-the-line culinary experience is unparalleled and West Michigan is lucky to have it at our fingertips.
All You Can Eat Curated Culinary Experience
The wildly popular J. Brewer’s premium hospitality experience has been expanded this year to include even more delicious options thanks to Meijer’s premium product line: Frederik’s.
This three-day tasting event includes a huge variety of vendors, restaurants, Meijer offerings, and beverage options on-site so attendees can enjoy the best food and drink West Michigan has to offer.
This all-you-can-eat foodie experience, curated by Meijer chefs and local restaurants, can be found in the 20,000-square-foot pavilion just off the 4th Fairway.
Enjoy a front-row view of the action on The Terrace, or catch live updates on the TVs inside the air-conditioned tent.
J. Brewer’s Food Experience Open Hours
Friday, June 16, 2023: Open from 10 AM – 6 PM
Saturday, June 17, 2023: Open from 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday, June 18, 2023: Open from 10 AM – 4 PM
Note: J. Brewer’s / Frederik’s tickets are day specific and will be available Friday-Sunday. Purchase of a J. Brewer’s / Frederik’s ticket includes grounds access.
Affordable Grand Taste Concessions
If you’re looking for a more laid-back food experience to go with your golf visit, check out one of the four Grand Taste Concession areas (located at the 10th tee, 16th fairway, 18th tee and 18th green.)
Concession areas are open to anyone with a General Admission ticket and features quality food from local restaurants.
Even better – menu item prices are capped at $4. (Get a cheeseburger for $4, a hotdog for $2, or Meijer Purple Cow ice cream for $1!)
Use the tournament app to see concession menus, locations and other info like the leaderboard, course map, and more.
Calling All Kids to Discovery Land
For the kids in your crew, make your way to Discovery Land to let their legs and imaginations run wild.
This air-conditioned tent, just off of the 18th fairway, is geared toward kids and families and is loaded with fun activities, games, giveaways, and, of course, ice cream.
Outside the tent are even more activities like climbing structures and putt-putt golf for your little golfer.
What you can expect at Discovery Land:
- character visits from Universal Studios guests & Wimee of Wimee’s Words
- card making with American Greetings
- a Grand Rapids Public Museum activity
- outdoor lawn games like mini golf, cornhole and fowling
Family Care Areas
If you have a baby with you, check out the Family Care areas for lactation and diapering needs.
Expanded to two areas this year, parents and nursing moms will find one Family Care Area next to Discovery Land and the other at the 16th Fairway.
Discovery Land and Family Care Areas are free to use and open to all attendees.
More About Simply Give
Simply Give, a program designed by Meijer to aid Midwest food pantries, raises money via the Meijer LPGA Classic.
This program focuses on providing healthy food and groceries to families in need right here in our community by working with local food pantries to keep their shelves stocked.
During the Simply Give campaign, each Meijer store partners with a local food pantry. These local organizations then get to choose the necessities (like baby food, formula, diapers, and wipes!) that are most needed by the families they serve.
Anyone – even folks that don’t attend the LPGA event – can make a difference via Simply Give.
The next time you’re in a Meijer store or online (meijer.com or the Meijer app), you can purchase and donate Simply Give cards.
2023 Tickets & Pricing Info
General admission
$10/day or $25/week for individuals 18 and up.
Kids 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
*Fathers receive free General Admission on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 18.
J. Brewer’s Food Pavilion
$85/day for individuals 6 and up. $10/day for individuals 5 and under.
*Purchase of a J. Brewer’s Pavilion ticket includes grounds access.