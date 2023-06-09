Great Deal! Dive into Double JJ Resort’s $10 Outdoor Waterpark Days

Double JJ Outdoor Water Park Offers Affordable Summer Fun

Looking for an affordable way to keep the kids busy and cool off this summer?

Head to THE SWIMMING HOLE at Double JJ Resort (5900 S Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452), an outdoor water park that offers a fun experience without breaking the bank.

With exciting water slides, refreshing pools, a splash pad for the little ones, and a chill bar, it’s a great summer fun option for kids and adults.