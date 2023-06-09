Great Deal! Dive into Double JJ Resort’s $10 Outdoor Waterpark Days

Double JJ Outdoor Water Park Offers Affordable Summer Fun
Looking for an affordable way to keep the kids busy and cool off this summer?
Head to THE SWIMMING HOLE at Double JJ Resort (5900 S Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452), an outdoor water park that offers a fun experience without breaking the bank.
With exciting water slides, refreshing pools, a splash pad for the little ones, and a chill bar, it’s a great summer fun option for kids and adults.
Waterpark Highlights
Families can enjoy two swimming pools, the waterslide, and obstacle course.
Little kids will have a blast at the activity area and splash pad, designed just for them.
There’s also a hot tub.
Don’t forget to unwind at the on-site bar, Cactus Jacks, for beer, mixed drinks, or a variety of cool refreshments.
Waterpark Location
Double JJ is one of a handful of outdoor waterparks on Michigan’s west side.
It’s located an hour NW of Grand Rapids.
Rates & Hours
For just $10 per person, you can enjoy a full day of watery fun at THE SWIMMING HOLE at the Back Forty at Double JJ.
Plus, kids under 3 years old get in for free.
Currently, the water park is open on weekends from 11 am to 4 pm, so plan your visit accordingly. Hours are subject to change – please call for the latest availability. (231) 894-4444
*NOTE* The outdoor waterpark is ONLY open when temperatures are above 70 degrees – it is also closed during inclement weather.
Have You Been?
Let us know what you enjoyed about your trip to the outdoor waterpark at Double JJ Resport!