2023 Asian-Pacific Festival Grand Rapids: Don’t Miss this Exciting 3-Day Cultural Extravaganza!

Join the Festivities at Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2023
Revel in the vibrant atmosphere, fantastic entertainment and diverse cultural displays this June 9-11, 2023 at the 7th annual Asian Pacific Festival in Grand Rapids.
Held at Calder Plaza: 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, it’s one of the area’s exciting summer things to do, drawing people in with its mesmerizing Lion and Dragon dances and artistic & cultural experiences.
This annual event is Michigan’s largest Asian-Pacific celebration, featuring a fantastic lineup of local and international talent, including musicians, dancers, and other performers.
In fact, this Michigan festival has grown so large that it serves as the primary fundraiser for the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.
Food, Entertainment, Games & More
Be sure to catch SuddenRush, the popular Hmong-Canadian rock band from Canada, a Vietnamese variety show, multiple cultural performances from various Asian-Pacific countries, a K-Pop dance contest, dances from the Pacific Islands, games, and friendly competitions like the spicy noodle challenge, and other exciting family games.
The festival has something for everyone: interactive games, kids’ activities, workshops, competitions, group games, cornhole tournaments, karaoke, and more.
The Grand Rapids ASIAN-PACIFIC FESTIVAL extends a warm invitation to the families of our community to experience the beauty of a diverse community, fostering understanding, friendship, and unity.
This event aims to create an environment where young individuals can learn, have fun, and celebrate the richness of the Asian and Pacific Islander cultures that make up our community.
And, it provides free entertainment for all ages.
Be sure to mark your calendar for the Asian Pacific Festival in Grand Rapids this weekend – it’s sure to delight your family!
Asian Festival – Grand Rapids 2023
Here’s what to expect at the Grand Rapids Asian Festival in 2023:
- 3-Day open air celebration of Asian-Pacific American culture in West Michigan
- Downtown Grand Rapids
- K-Pop dance cover competition
- Hands-on kids activities
- 19+ food vendors
- Spicy noodle challenge & other exciting family games
- Lion and Dragon dances, Taiko drums
Asian Festival Food Vendors
Right now the line up has 19+ vendors listed.
Food Vendors at GR Asian-Pacific Festival 📷: 616 Media
Sink your teeth into flavors from food vendors and local organizations. Indulge in delectable food like Korean Corndogs, Boba Tea, Pad Thai and so much more!
VIP Experience Includes Beer Tickets
VIP Packages – 3 Tiers – comes with drink passes and meet and greet with artists as well as food line vouchers.
Entertainment at Asian-Pacific Festival at Calder Plaza 📷: 616 Media
VIP Area at Asian-Pacific Festival at Calder Plaza 📷: 616 Media
Fantastic Array of Kids’ Activities
One of the festival’s highlights is its fantastic array of kids’ activities, providing young attendees with a day filled with excitement and educational experiences. Children can immerse themselves in a world of entertainment and interactive learning.
Kids activities at Asian-Pacific Festival at Calder Plaza 📷: 616 Media
“We believe that it is essential for our youth to engage with different cultures and learn about the world around them.
The Grand Rapids ASIAN-PACIFIC FESTIVAL provides a platform for kids to experience diverse traditions, enjoy entertainment, and participate in educational activities,” said Ace Marasigan, Founder, and Executive Director of GRAPF.ORG.
Kids will have the chance to showcase their talents at the kids’ karaoke, where they can sing their hearts out and be the stars of the stage.
The PNC Mobile Learning Adventure will also be on-site, a traveling exhibit that promotes early childhood education through engaging and fun activities for parents and caregivers to enjoy with their children.
Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2023 Kids Activities
The Kumon (North Grand Rapids) Children’s Area will be a fun hub with various activities and games, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for children to explore and learn.
Grand Rapids ASIAN-PACIFIC FESTIVAL Schedule
The festival kicks off at 11 AM on June 9th, and at 5 pm, a spectacle featuring the majestic Lion and Dragon dances accompanied by the resounding beats of Taiko drums will captivate the audience.
This vibrant display of cultural traditions will set the tone for the event, followed by an exciting K-Pop dance cover competition.
Sunday, June 11, is Ohana Sunday, and hula instructors will offer to teach and invite families to interactive dances.
Friday, June 9, 2023: 11 AM – 11 PM
Saturday, June 10, 2023: 11 AM – 11 PM
Sunday, June 11, 2023: noon – 5 PM
Throughout the festival, attendees of all ages can enjoy the diversity and beauty of Asian-Pacific cultures and indulge in a wide range of entertainment for the entire family.
Location: Grand Rapids Asian Festival is Mostly at Calder Plaza
300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Asian-Pacific Festival at Calder Plaza 📷: 616 Media