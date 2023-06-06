2023 Asian-Pacific Festival Grand Rapids: Don’t Miss this Exciting 3-Day Cultural Extravaganza!

Join the Festivities at Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2023

Revel in the vibrant atmosphere, fantastic entertainment and diverse cultural displays this June 9-11, 2023 at the 7th annual Asian Pacific Festival in Grand Rapids.

Held at Calder Plaza: 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, it’s one of the area’s exciting summer things to do, drawing people in with its mesmerizing Lion and Dragon dances and artistic & cultural experiences.

Asian-Pacific Festival Grand Rapids

This annual event is Michigan’s largest Asian-Pacific celebration, featuring a fantastic lineup of local and international talent, including musicians, dancers, and other performers.

In fact, this Michigan festival has grown so large that it serves as the primary fundraiser for the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.