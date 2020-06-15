Grand Rapids Now has a VIDEO GAME TRUCK that Comes to You!

This Party Truck Comes to You
Just in time for social distancing, there is a new video game party truck in town that will come to you. Birthday parties & neighborhood bashes Just got an upgrade!
BattleGR is a GRKIDS sponsor. We thank them for their support.
VIDEO GAME TRUCK
Call it a party on wheels if you’d like, this party truck can roll up to your house and, within 15 minutes, entertain up to 24 people at once. This custom-built 24′ rig is a gaming theater on wheels.
Customize your video game truck visit to your group – choose which games or ratings you want to play.
They have over 70 games – many of them rated E. Maybe you want to have Just Dance outside or let the parents play old school Nintendo games on the Switch – you make the call.
Up to 16 people can play inside and 8 can play outside at the same time, making this a great family, neighborhood, or birthday party option.
With all of the major consoles, there’s bound to be something for every gamer.
- Xbox one
- Xbox360
- Wii U
- switch
- ps4
GRAND OPENING SPECIAL
Ultimate Gamer Package: Game Truck + Laser Tag
Normally, this is
- 90 minutes of the video game truck
- 1-hour laser tag
- up to 24 people gaming at a time
But… with the Grand Opening Special (buy 90 truck minutes, get 30 min free) right now, you get 2 hours of the video game truck and 1-hour laser tag at the same price. Book now and get this special price for any party through September (must pay the deposit before July 1st to lock in special pricing.)
CLEANING & SAFETY
This is Battle GR’s statement on Cleaning & Sanitization:
We Will Follow These Guidelines For the Safety of You, Your Family, and Guests:
- Please Reschedule if You or Anyone in Your Immediate Family Is Feeling Ill or Has Been in Contact With Anyone Who Is Ill
- We Encourage All Clients to Wear Masks
- All Players Must Use Our Provided Hand Sanitizer Upon Arrival, Before Leaving, and In Between Games, if They Are Changing Equipment
- All Employees WILL Be Wearing Masks & Will Have Their Temperature Taken Before Your Event
- Equipment Will Be Disinfected Between Parties
- Employees Will Be Washing Hands Between Parties
PEOPLE LOVE BATTLE GR
What an awesome way to celebrate a 10 year olds birthday in the winter! Jenny and Joe were awesome in scheduling the party. The boys loved the laser tag! The pizza was delicious and I loved that they served everything for us! All I had to to was invite the kids and bring the cake. What a stress free celebration! We will go back for a family outing for sure. Thanks Jenny and Joe!
-Katie W.