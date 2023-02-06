Best of GR 2023 Nominations Now Open • Participate & You Could Win, Too!

best of grand rapids voting

Show Your Favorite Businesses Some Love

Welcome to the Best of Grand Rapids Grandtastic Contest for 2023!

Help us celebrate the best our community has to offer.

It’s time to NOMINATE your favorite business or family-friendly destination.
Write in as many nominations as you’d like.
Want to nominate yourself? Go for it!

Nominations run February 6 – 23, 2023.

The 10 businesses that get the most nominations in each category will advance to the finalist round that starts on March 2, 2023.

What You Could WIN: A 1 Night’s Stay at Canopy Hotel

If you nominate or vote for at least 10 businesses you are automatically entered to win a stay at the gorgeous Canopy Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids ($250 voucher).

What you will love about the Canopy:
– Beautifully decorated rooms and lobby
Knoop rooftop beer garden that offers Dutch cuisine
– Pet friendly
– Complimentary beer and wine tastings in Canopy Central Café
– Madcap coffee & delicious breakfast at Portico

Canopy Hotel by Hilton in Downtown GR

How it Works

CONTEST TIMELINE 2023
Nominations: February 6-23, 2023
Finalists Voting: March 2-13, 2023
Winners Announced: May 2023




Do You Own or Manage a Local Business?

Vote Here – You Could Win

The best place to grab a beer? Best corn maze? Best Michigan waterpark?
Vote for your favorites in the 2023 Best of Grand Rapids Grandtastic AWARDS from Grand Rapids Kids!

HOW TO VOTE
STEP 1: Click on a category & start voting.
STEP 2: Enter your email address. (After your email address has been accepted you are entered to win.)
STEP 3: Continue voting for all of your favorite local businesses. You don’t have to vote for every category.
STEP 4: Come back to continue voting at any point during the voting period. Your votes will be saved.
*Only one voting form per person is allowed.

FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on February 23, 2023, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

