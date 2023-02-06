Best of GR 2023 Nominations Now Open • Participate & You Could Win, Too!

FOUR WAYS TO GET NOMINATIONS/VOTES



1) Ask for them online: We’ve created “VOTE FOR US” campaign materials that you can download (pw grandtastic).



Be sure to use the ads on your website and social media platforms in a prominent position so your customers see it, and then link back to grkids.com/family-favorites-voting so they can easily access the ballot.



2) Send reminders: Post regularly on your social media accounts, asking your followers to vote for your business, and provide this link: grkids.com/family-favorites-voting



3) Repeat: Send emails to your customer database. Recommended dates:



• February 6 – 23, 2023: Nominations are open!



• March 2, 2023: Voting is open!



• March 10, 2023: Last call — voting ends March 13.





4) Show Them: Tell your customers which categories you want to be nominated in. Download (pw grandtastic) our “VOTE FOR US” materials to print and display around your shop/store/business and make it a priority to ask your customers to vote for you.