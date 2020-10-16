The Mile-Long Magical Nighttime John Ball Zoo Light Show, IllumiZoo, is Now Open & Getting Rave Reviews

illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020 6

Amazing Sensory Light Experience Has Taken Over Nighttime at John Ball Zoo this Fall

John Ball Zoo, 1300 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

An Other-Worldly John Ball Zoo Experience

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale at John Ball Zoo is something completely new for John Ball Zoo.

This one-mile outdoor nighttime journey takes you through John Ball Zoo in a way even seasoned visitors will find surprising.

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale take svisitors on a journey showing how we are all connected to the land, the water, the air, the animals, and the trees – and ultimately – to each other with this unique Grand Rapids, MI lightshow display.

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale

OCT 10 – NOV 15, 2020
Tuesdays – Sundays
7 pm – midnight

Highlights:

  • multisensory light show
  • after dark
  • all ages
  • not scary
illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020

ILLUMIZOO – A GLENORE TALE

John Ball Zoo Lightshow Details

Connecting Wildlife and Wild Places with Grand Rapids

At John Ball Zoo a tale of illuminating connections between wildlife and wild places is being told in the dark.

Thoughtful quotes from brilliant thinkers are strategically placed throughout the experience.

Travel slowly, taking time to stop and engage with them for the full effect.

illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020 5

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale is a one-mile outdoor nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan new for fall 2020.

As you travel the path through the zoo, you’ll discover adorable, and vibrant lighted creatures that come alive at night to help tell the tale.

ILLUMIZOO john ball zoo

Experience the magic as you walk through the zoo after dark.

Lights, colors, and sounds surround visitors winding their way through the upper and lower realms of the Zoo.

illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020 3

The pathway isn’t haunted, though. This adventure is great for the whole family – as long as it isn’t past your bedtime!

The magical light show follows many of the same pathways that guests walk during the daytime at John Ball Zoo so it is wheelchair as well as stroller friendly.

Several surprises wait for you along the way – we won’t spoil them all – but here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect.

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale will take about 45-60 minutes to walk, depending on your pace.

illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020 4

Masks are required of guests ages 5 and older who cannot maintain a 6’ distance between other guests.

ILLUMIZOO john ball zoo 1

Adult beverages, including Apple Cider Mimosas, and other concessions are available for purchase, as well as glow-in-the-dark toys.

illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020 2

Families that have already visited Illumizoo are reporting that it’s a big hit!

illumizoo light show john ball zoo 2020 7

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale runs from October 10 – November 15, 2020, Tuesdays through Sundays.

The first show of the evening starts at 7 pm and the last show entry is 11 pm. The display closes at midnight.

This sure-to-be family favorite comes with added safety and social distancing measures in place.

Limited ILLUMIZOO John Ball Zoo Tickets Available

There will be a limited number of guests allowed in the Zoo each day.

To ensure entry, it is highly recommended that you reserve your timed tickets online prior to arrival.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $13 for children and seniors, and free for children 2 and under.

ILLUMIZOO john ball zoo 3

Illumizoo

