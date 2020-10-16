The Mile-Long Magical Nighttime John Ball Zoo Light Show, IllumiZoo, is Now Open & Getting Rave Reviews

ILLUMIZOO – A GLENORE TALE

John Ball Zoo Lightshow Details

Connecting Wildlife and Wild Places with Grand Rapids

At John Ball Zoo a tale of illuminating connections between wildlife and wild places is being told in the dark.

Thoughtful quotes from brilliant thinkers are strategically placed throughout the experience.

Travel slowly, taking time to stop and engage with them for the full effect.

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale is a one-mile outdoor nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan new for fall 2020.

As you travel the path through the zoo, you’ll discover adorable, and vibrant lighted creatures that come alive at night to help tell the tale.

Experience the magic as you walk through the zoo after dark.

Lights, colors, and sounds surround visitors winding their way through the upper and lower realms of the Zoo.

The pathway isn’t haunted, though. This adventure is great for the whole family – as long as it isn’t past your bedtime!

The magical light show follows many of the same pathways that guests walk during the daytime at John Ball Zoo so it is wheelchair as well as stroller friendly.

Several surprises wait for you along the way – we won’t spoil them all – but here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect.

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale will take about 45-60 minutes to walk, depending on your pace.

Masks are required of guests ages 5 and older who cannot maintain a 6’ distance between other guests.

Adult beverages, including Apple Cider Mimosas, and other concessions are available for purchase, as well as glow-in-the-dark toys.

Families that have already visited Illumizoo are reporting that it’s a big hit!