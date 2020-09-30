IllumiZoo: The Mile-Long Magical Nighttime Light Show Coming to John Ball Zoo in October, November 2020

Amazing Sensory Light Experience Coming to John Ball Zoo for Fall 2020
An Other-Worldly John Ball Zoo Experience
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale at John Ball Zoo is something completely new for John Ball Zoo.
This one-mile outdoor nighttime journey takes you through John Ball Zoo in a way even seasoned visitors will find surprising.
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale seeks to take visitors on a journey showing how we are all connected to the land, the water, the air, the animals, and the trees – and ultimately – to each other with this unique Grand Rapids, MI display.
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale
OCT 10 – NOV 15, 2020
Tuesdays – Sundays
7 pm – midnight
Highlights:
- multisensory light show
- after dark
- animals
ILLUMIZOO – A GLENORE TALE
John Ball Zoo Lightshow Details
Connecting Wildlife and Wildlife with Grand Rapids
At John Ball Zoo a tale of illuminating connections between wildlife and wild places is ready to be told.
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale is a one-mile outdoor nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Discover adorable, and vibrant lighted creatures that come alive at night to help tell the tale.
Experience the magical story as you walk through the zoo after dark. Lights, colors, and sounds surround visitors winding their way through the upper and lower realms of the Zoo.
The pathway isn’t haunted, though. This adventure is great for the whole family – as long as it isn’t past your bedtime!
The magical light show follows many of the same pathways that guests walk during the daytime at John Ball Zoo so it is wheelchair as well as stroller friendly.
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale will take about 45-60 minutes to walk, depending on your pace.
Masks are required of guests ages 5 and older who cannot maintain a 6’ distance between other guests.
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale runs from October 10 – November 15, 2020, Tuesdays through Sundays.
The first show of the evening starts at 7 pm and the last show entry is 11 pm. The display closes at midnight.
This sure-to-be family favorite comes with added safety and social distancing measures in place.
Limited ILLUMIZOO John Ball Zoo Tickets Available
There will be a limited number of guests allowed in the Zoo each day.
To ensure entry, it is highly recommended that you reserve your timed tickets online prior to arrival.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $13 for children and seniors, and free for children 2 and under.
