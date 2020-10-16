Millennium Park’s New ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Playground is Now Open and It’s Free to Use

By / October 16, 2020 /
Millenium Park Playground

Millennium Park Adds a Third Playground

Thursday, October 15, 2020, marked the first day kids could test themselves against the obstacles of the new playground at Millennium Park in Walker, MI.

Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

Watching & Waiting

Park visitors have been watching and waiting for the playground’s mulch base to be installed – the final step needed before the playground could open for public use.

In fact, just last week, users were kept at bay by orange fencing and black ground cover.

american ninja warrior playground millennium park

Mulch was installed on the playground on Tuesday.

american ninja warrior playground millennium park 1

Let Playtime Begin

This Playground is Based on American Ninja Warrior Courses

Kids and families that like to watch American Ninja Warrior on television will love testing their mettle on the new play equipment at Millennium Park.

Multiple obstacles and structures comprise the playground, which is geared toward older kids.

This design is the first in the USA and Millennium Park is excited to debut it here right in Grand Rapids.

american ninja warrior playground millennium park 5

american ninja warrior playground millennium park 4

american ninja warrior playground millennium park 3

Photos: Millennium Park and Beach

Two Original Playgrounds Also Available for Use

The other two playgrounds on site are located near the new playground and are open for play.

Expect to find each play area geared toward a different age group.

All play area surfaces are covered in woodchips.

playground millennium park

More About Millennium Park

More Millennium Park Things to Do

Many more park amenities await Millennium Park visitors.

Millennium Park Parent's Guide: All About the Beach, Trails, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Equipment Rentals, Fishing and More

If You Go

Millennium Park is open year-round.

The gates close at sunset through the end of October, then at 3 pm through winter. The offseason parking lot is open year-round.

There is no admission fee for the playground. Fees apply in the summer months for those wishing to access the beach, spray playground, or boat rentals.

