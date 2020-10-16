Millennium Park’s New ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Playground is Now Open and It’s Free to Use

Millennium Park Adds a Third Playground
Thursday, October 15, 2020, marked the first day kids could test themselves against the obstacles of the new playground at Millennium Park in Walker, MI.
Watching & Waiting
Park visitors have been watching and waiting for the playground’s mulch base to be installed – the final step needed before the playground could open for public use.
In fact, just last week, users were kept at bay by orange fencing and black ground cover.
Mulch was installed on the playground on Tuesday.
Let Playtime Begin
This Playground is Based on American Ninja Warrior Courses
Kids and families that like to watch American Ninja Warrior on television will love testing their mettle on the new play equipment at Millennium Park.
Multiple obstacles and structures comprise the playground, which is geared toward older kids.
This design is the first in the USA and Millennium Park is excited to debut it here right in Grand Rapids.
Photos: Millennium Park and Beach
Two Original Playgrounds Also Available for Use
The other two playgrounds on site are located near the new playground and are open for play.
Expect to find each play area geared toward a different age group.
All play area surfaces are covered in woodchips.
More About Millennium Park
More Millennium Park Things to Do
Many more park amenities await Millennium Park visitors.
If You Go
Millennium Park is open year-round.
The gates close at sunset through the end of October, then at 3 pm through winter. The offseason parking lot is open year-round.
There is no admission fee for the playground. Fees apply in the summer months for those wishing to access the beach, spray playground, or boat rentals.
