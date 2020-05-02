Where You Can Get Mother’s Day Take Out Around Grand Rapids

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10, 2020
Mother’s Day during quarantine is going to look different than our typical celebration of motherhood.
One way that we can help moms around Grand Rapids feel special is by ordering a meal-to-go for mom to give her a break from the kitchen.
The Candied Yam’s package includes Sweet Potato French Toast Bake and Mom-mosas.
Westside Social’s Hot & Ready to Go package includes citrus-honey glazed ham with add-on cheesecake… Needless to say, there are yummy options for Mother’s Day take out all over our city. Just be sure to get your orders in soon.
Here is a list of Grand Rapids area restaurants offering Mother’s Day take-home meals.
Do you have any to add?
Mother’s Day Take Out – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore
Saturday, May 9, 2020 - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mother’s Day is coming up fast!
http://bit.ly/OrderBlueDog
Chef Rich & Riverdog Tavern are doing it again for us!
We are now taking pre-orders for our Mother’s Day take & bake meals
Order & pay online and we will arrange pick up on;
Friday 5/8 from 12-4
Saturday 5/9 from 12-4
Sunday 5/10 from 10-12
Friday 5/8 from 12-4
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Moms, you can leave the cooking to us here at Westside Social for you special day! We've put together a full spread for a family meal gathering to be picked up Hot & Ready to go! For the center of the table option we are offering a full four pound slow cooked prime rib OR a whole slow
Saturday, May 9, 2020 - 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Here is the Mother’s Day weekend menu! You may place your order for today via Facebook Messenger starting at 1 pm. You may email your Mother’s Day choices to [email protected] anytime with the make and model of your car & phone number.
We will have flowers everyday from Eastern Floral and if you would like to place a
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 8:00 am - 11:30 am
This Mother’s Day serve Mom breakfast in bed from The Candied Yam!
– Sweet Potato French Toast Bake
– Premium Sausage
– Fresh Fruit Salad
– “MOM-mosas”
$39.99+tax (feeds up to 6)
Limited orders available
Order by Thursday, May 7th
Pickup between 8am – 11:30am on Sunday, May 10th
Contact us at 616.551.3509
Location:... READ MORE
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Take a MOMent to celebrate!
We we will be open May 10 for Mother’s Day!
Any orders for party trays or tarts need to be in by Friday night, May 9 by 7:30pm! Thank you!
Location:Nonna's: The Trattoria
584 Ada Dr SE
Ada, MI 49301
Contact:Cost: varies
Event Website: Click to Visit
Organizer: ... READ MORE
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day with you! Please check out our special preorder menu and be sure to call and place your order by 3pm on Thursday, May 7th. Prepaid orders will be available for curbside pickup between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, May 10th.
Location:Alpenrose Restaurant & Catering
4 E ... READ MORE
Saturday, May 9, 2020 - 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Traditionally, you came to Noto's for Mother's Day Brunch….but this year is going to be different for everyone. You can count on Noto's – where good taste never ends for our fabulous Take Home Mother's Day Dinner to hold you over until we can all be together again. Check out our menu below and now you can place
Saturday, May 9, 2020 - 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
We are so excited to announce that we are offering TWO delicious Grab & Go Brunch Options for Mother’s Day this year!
Orders will be taken online only: https://buff.ly/3cJyuR5
– – We are allowing orders until Midnight on Wednesday, May 6th
– – Pickup will be from 1-6pm on Saturday, May 9th
Meals will come perfectly prepared with ... READ MORE
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Treat Mom to a meal from FireRock this Mother’s Day!
Due to the current restaurant regulations, we are not able to host our usual Mother’s Day brunch buffets. However, we are helping to bring our delicious food to you by offering pre-ordered carry-out options for Mother’s Day!
There will be limited pick up times available from 10am-4pm, so
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Treat Mom to a meal from Cork this Mother’s Day!
Due to the current restaurant regulations, we are not able to host our usual Mother’s Day brunch buffets. However, we are helping to bring our delicious food to you by offering pre-ordered carry-out options for Mother’s Day!
There will be limited pick up times available from 10am-4pm, so ... READ MORE
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Treat Mom to a meal from Rush Creek Bistro this Mother’s Day!
Due to the current restaurant regulations, we are not able to host our usual Mother’s Day brunch buffets. However, we are helping to bring our delicious food to you by offering pre-ordered carry-out options for Mother’s Day!
There will be limited pick up times available from ... READ MORE
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Treat Mom to a meal from Reds this Mother’s Day!
Due to the current restaurant regulations, we are not able to host our usual Mother’s Day brunch buffets. However, we are helping to bring our delicious food to you by offering pre-ordered carry-out options for Mother’s Day!
There will be limited pick up times available from 10am-4pm, so ... READ MORE
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Treat Mom to a meal from Boatwerks this Mother’s Day!
Due to the current restaurant regulations, we are not able to host our usual Mother’s Day brunch buffets. However, we are helping to bring our delicious food to you by offering pre-ordered carry-out options for Mother’s Day!
There will be limited pick up times available from 10am-4pm, so ... READ MORE
