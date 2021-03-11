9 Steps to Hosting an Easy, Fair, Fun Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt – This Plan Works

How to Plan the Best Easter Egg Hunt

Have you ever been to an Easter Egg Hunt that was a free-for-all?

Where little kids are stampeded by big kids and someone ended up in tears because they didn’t get a single egg? It’s happened to us and it’s no fun at all.

That’s why, when we started having a neighborhood egg hunt, I was determined to take away the tears and replace them with fun. And not hurt me in the process.

Here’s how we’ve operated our annual Easter Egg Hunt for the past four or so years.