Here’s How to Send Your Friends & Family FREE Snail Mail Postcards from Grand Rapids

Put a Little GR Love in Your Friends’ Mailboxes

If you’re all Zoomed out, here’s another way to connect with friends and family around the country: send them a free, real, personalized postcard from Grand Rapids!

Our local tourism & visitor’s bureau, Experience Grand Rapids, launched this free postcard system and anyone can use it.

It’s easy, and in the end, your friends receive a postcard complete with your custom message.

One of the Free Postcards from Grand Rapids

Here’s How to Send Free Postcards from Grand Rapids

Sending friends or family free postcards is simple.

Step 1: Choose Your Postcard Design

You’ll find three different designs here: Postcards from Grand Rapids

Step 2: Write Your Message

This is where you get to personalize your message.

Remember, we’re filling out a postcard, so it needs to be short and sweet. You only have 160 characters to work with.

Ideas to include in your message?

Love you & Miss You!

Wish You Were Here!

Grand Rapids has a sweet winter ice & lights festival coming up called World of Winter . Tons of outdoor, safe things to do!

. Tons of outdoor, safe things to do! There are lots of igloos to eat in and outdoor dining options in GR right now.

in GR right now. Winter is ramping up. There are lots of places to snowshoe, sled, and go tubing in the area!

Step 3: Fill out the TO and FROM Addresses Info

This might be the hardest part of the whole process!

In today’s world, we often don’t know addresses for friends and family because we usually connect via text or social media.

This is a good time to update the addresses you have on file for your friends and family members. If your kids are helping you fill out the form, it’s a good way to teach what the different parts of an address are. It’s also a good way for your kids to practice typing out or memorizing their own address.

Step 4: Submit Your Postcard

The last thing you need to do is hit the “Submit my postcard” button.

After that, you’ll get an email confirming your postcard.

(Don’t worry about having your information added to an email list. Experience Grand Rapids explicitly states “We will not use your email address or your recipient’s address for marketing purposes.”)

The team at Experience GR will review your message to make sure it’s appropriate before sending it along via USPS to your recipients.

If you have another postcard recipient in mind, reload the form and follow the process again to create a new message.

More Grand Rapids & Michigan Winter Info

Looking for more ways to enjoy Grand Rapids and Michigan?

Use these winter directories to help you find outdoor fun for your family!