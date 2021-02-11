The Great GR Take Out & Drive Through Fish Fry Round-Up for 2021

It’s Fish Fry Time!

Are you ready for Fish Fry Season, Grand Rapids?

The Catholic tradition of Friday Fish Fries during Lent has returned – with a twist. Most all of the fish fry spots on this list are Drive-Thru Only or Take Out. (And don’t worry, you don’t have to be Catholic or observe the Lent season to enjoy an amazing fish fry. Everyone is welcome to this midwest specialty!)

Some favorite locations have opted to skip fish fries for 2021.

Please check instructions for your location of choice before heading out.

If you’re looking for fish on a Friday, you’ve got choices, from baked to fried to breaded shrimp nights.

Most churches and organizations are running their Lenten Fish Fries starting February 19, 2021 through March 26, 2021.

So far, we’ve found Fish Fry Dinners at:

  • Holy Trinity Parish in Comstock Park
  • Muskegon Catholic Central
  • KC Banquet Center in Wyoming
  • St. Isidore Church in Grand Rapids
  • Marne American Legion

Friday Fish Fry Spots around Grand Rapids & the Lakeshore

02/19/2021
04:30 pm-07:00 pm

KC Banquet Center Fish Fry Drive Up Takeout in Wyoming

All Dinners $10. Fried Fish, French Fries Only, Coleslaw, Dinner Roll.

02/19/2021
04:30 pm-07:00 pm

West Catholic Fish Fry Fridays Drive-thru in Grand Rapids

Fried lake perch, fried walleye, breaded shrimp, coleslaw, and french fries or baked potato. $11

02/19/2021
04:30 pm-07:00 pm

St. Isidore Church Take Out Fish Fry Dinners in Grand Rapids

Adults $10, Children (ages 5-12) $5, 4 and under- Free. Cash or Check only.

02/19/2021
05:00 pm-07:00 pm

Holy Trinity Parish Lenten Fish Dinners in Comstock Park

Baked or fried pollock, potatoes, mac and cheese, coleslaw, & cookie. $10

02/19/2021
04:30 pm-07:00 pm

Muskegon Catholic Central Lenten Fish Dinner Drive-Thru in Muskegon

Combo meals- $10, Kids meals- $5

Muskegon Catholic Fish Fry Meny 2021
Lenten Fish Dinner Menu for Muskegon Catholic Central

(If we missed your favorite spot, please leave a comment and we’ll get it added!)

