The Great GR Take Out & Drive Through Fish Fry Round-Up for 2021

It’s Fish Fry Time!

Are you ready for Fish Fry Season, Grand Rapids?

The Catholic tradition of Friday Fish Fries during Lent has returned – with a twist. Most all of the fish fry spots on this list are Drive-Thru Only or Take Out. (And don’t worry, you don’t have to be Catholic or observe the Lent season to enjoy an amazing fish fry. Everyone is welcome to this midwest specialty!)

Some favorite locations have opted to skip fish fries for 2021.

Please check instructions for your location of choice before heading out.

If you’re looking for fish on a Friday, you’ve got choices, from baked to fried to breaded shrimp nights.

Most churches and organizations are running their Lenten Fish Fries starting February 19, 2021 through March 26, 2021.

So far, we’ve found Fish Fry Dinners at:

Holy Trinity Parish in Comstock Park

Muskegon Catholic Central

KC Banquet Center in Wyoming

St. Isidore Church in Grand Rapids

Marne American Legion

Friday Fish Fry Spots around Grand Rapids & the Lakeshore

Lenten Fish Dinner Menu for Muskegon Catholic Central

(If we missed your favorite spot, please leave a comment and we’ll get it added!)