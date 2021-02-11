The Great GR Take Out & Drive Through Fish Fry Round-Up for 2021

It’s Fish Fry Time!
Are you ready for Fish Fry Season, Grand Rapids?
The Catholic tradition of Friday Fish Fries during Lent has returned – with a twist. Most all of the fish fry spots on this list are Drive-Thru Only or Take Out. (And don’t worry, you don’t have to be Catholic or observe the Lent season to enjoy an amazing fish fry. Everyone is welcome to this midwest specialty!)
Some favorite locations have opted to skip fish fries for 2021.
Please check instructions for your location of choice before heading out.
If you’re looking for fish on a Friday, you’ve got choices, from baked to fried to breaded shrimp nights.
Most churches and organizations are running their Lenten Fish Fries starting February 19, 2021 through March 26, 2021.
So far, we’ve found Fish Fry Dinners at:
- Holy Trinity Parish in Comstock Park
- Muskegon Catholic Central
- KC Banquet Center in Wyoming
- St. Isidore Church in Grand Rapids
- Marne American Legion
Friday Fish Fry Spots around Grand Rapids & the Lakeshore
02/19/202104:30 pm-07:00 pm
KC Banquet Center Fish Fry Drive Up Takeout in Wyoming
All Dinners $10. Fried Fish, French Fries Only, Coleslaw, Dinner Roll.
02/19/202104:30 pm-07:00 pm
West Catholic Fish Fry Fridays Drive-thru in Grand Rapids
Fried lake perch, fried walleye, breaded shrimp, coleslaw, and french fries or baked potato. $11
02/19/202104:30 pm-07:00 pm
St. Isidore Church Take Out Fish Fry Dinners in Grand Rapids
Adults $10, Children (ages 5-12) $5, 4 and under- Free. Cash or Check only.
02/19/202105:00 pm-07:00 pm
Holy Trinity Parish Lenten Fish Dinners in Comstock Park
Baked or fried pollock, potatoes, mac and cheese, coleslaw, & cookie. $10
02/19/202104:30 pm-07:00 pm
Muskegon Catholic Central Lenten Fish Dinner Drive-Thru in Muskegon
Combo meals- $10, Kids meals- $5
(If we missed your favorite spot, please leave a comment and we’ll get it added!)