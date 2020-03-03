Feature image courtesy of Brush Studio.

Liven up Your Relationship With One of These Unique Date Night Ideas

You can do dinner and a movie, or you can break the mold with one something a little different.

What do you do when you and your special someone have a magical kid-free window of time? If you’re anything like my husband and me it’s the standard “Dinner & a Movie.”

We go to a favorite “fancy” restaurant (re: an establishment without a play structure or drive-through) and catch a movie that stars actual living people (instead of Pixar animation).

They are easy dates, but sometimes we want to shake things up and maybe try something more engaging or take advantage of the fact that we can focus solely on one another and not our whole crew.

We’ve brainstormed some possibilities that you might not have tried before that range from the cozy to the extreme. Take a look and get ready to build a memorable date that isn’t the same old-same old.

