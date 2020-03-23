Everywhere I look there are Kids, Kids, Kids…

Preschooler to dad: What’s a date night? Dad to Kid: It’s what happens when you go to bed. LOL!

Planning a date night may be the last thing you feel like doing right now but the reward of connecting with another adult is so worth it. The kids will take every single minute you give them so here’s your permission slip to carve out a little bit of couple time. Your sanity deserves this.

To help you out, we’ve curated a list of options to help make your next at home date fun, entertaining, and maybe even productive?

(We’re not judging your date choices – as long as they follow social distancing protocols…)