Everywhere I look there are Kids, Kids, Kids…
Preschooler to dad: What’s a date night?
Dad to Kid: It’s what happens when you go to bed. LOL!
Planning a date night may be the last thing you feel like doing right now but the reward of connecting with another adult is so worth it. The kids will take every single minute you give them so here’s your permission slip to carve out a little bit of couple time. Your sanity deserves this.
To help you out, we’ve curated a list of options to help make your next at home date fun, entertaining, and maybe even productive?
(We’re not judging your date choices – as long as they follow social distancing protocols…)
Food-Related “Let’s Stay In” Date Night Ideas
01) Set up a Wine & Cheese or Chocolate tasting night.
02) Get take out from one of the local restaurants offering delivery or curbside pickup. Max’s South Seas Hideaway is doing a ‘Takeout Tiki Party‘ that sounds like fun!
03) Cook a nice dinner together. Choose from a favorite recipe, an online cooking class, or make your own version of Chopped.
04) Try your bartending skills with one of Eastern Kille’s take home cocktail kits.
05) Have a romantic dessert night. The dessert case at Forest Hills Foods is a nice option. Or, break out that fondue pot you got as a wedding gift and haven’t used yet.
Games & Such “Let’s Stay In” Date Night Ideas
06) Have an old Wii? Dust it off and throw down a bowling, duck hunt, or Just Dance Challenge.
07) Cribbage: get a board and learn how to play this classic card game.
08) Raid your board game collection. The old “I don’t have time to play Monopoly” excuse is out of commision for awhile. Maybe play inside of a fort…
09) Ask one of the 36 Questions That Lead to Love… it’s not a game exactly, but you might end up winning.
10) Do a puzzle together. Add wine or beer or snacks. And maybe a fire in the fireplace…
11) Set up an indoor (or outdoor) mini golf course and play through your house.
Active Date Night Ideas
12) If the kids are old enough to stay home alone, go for a long walk or bike ride through your neighborhood or on a nearby trail.
13) Try making a Tik Tok video.
14) Take a yoga class together. AM Yoga is doing Facebook live yoga classes.
15) Workout together. Impact Fitness & Wellness is doing free Facebook live workouts every day.
16) Do a project together. Home improvement projects together = great bonding time. Hang that picture you’ve been meaning to hang, put up or take down that baby gate that’s been sitting there for months. Do some caulking, patch some holes, or come up with new decorating ideas now that you have time.
17) Take online dance lessons…
Even More Date Night Ideas
18) The Classic – Netflix (and chill?)
19) Take advantage of the BroadwayHD 7-Day free trial. You can watch a Broadway show as one of your dates for free!
20) Watch a virtual local concert.
21) Have a bonfire. Roast marshmallows. Look up at the stars.
22) Flip through old photos and remember what life was like before kids.
23) Shoulder, foot, or backrubs by candlelight…
Have more date night ideas for at home? Drop a comment below -we’d love to hear them!
