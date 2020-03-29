Board Game Suggestions for Each Age Group + Tips for Game Night Success

We have 5 great tips for you on how to set up your family’s game night as well as a list of great games for kids of all ages, from teens all the way down to preschoolers.

The board game scene is nothing like it was when you were young. There are now board game stores in Grand Rapids, super cool games down the Target aisle and at Schuler’s and even a local convention where people create community around board games for a whole weekend.

I called Margaret Kleist, who owns Blue Bridge Games on East Fulton, along with her husband, Ken, to help with this list. While I can vouch for most of the games here, I needed a little help with the preschool age group, as we’ve been buying older-age games lately. She knew every game I pitched to her and even had a couple of new, super interesting recommendations. (Kind of wishing I still had a preschooler at home…)

While you can get board games from anywhere these days, I highly recommend a local shop like Blue Bridge. The staff are friendly and love their product, and they can help you whittle down that games list of 50 recommendations down to 2 or 3 solid hits.

5 Tips for Epic Family Game Night

Kids love getting in on the fun and it’s a perfect way to interact at home without screens. In fact, my kids are constantly begging us for game night!

Plan ahead with these tips and you’ll be set up for success.

1 – Let Each Child Pick a Game to Play

D on’t complain about their choice, even if it’s Chutes and Ladders. Pro tip: If you really don’t like a certain board game, hide it before it’s time to choose.

2 – Set a Time Limit

Game night can easily last for hours, which can spell disaster for little kids. Designate a specific game time, such as 7:00 – 8:00 PM, so they know what to expect. Be sure to schedule time for each child’s game.

3 – Prep Before the Big Night

Finish baths and get the kids into pajamas before games start and make popcorn or other snacks ahead of time.

4- Put Down the Cellphone, Dad! (You, too, Mom!)

Set it in the other room if you have to. Whenever you check your phone during game night, you’re sending the message that you’d rather be anywhere else but with them.

5 – Be a Role Model

They’re watching you! Keep your competitive side in check and don’t dominate every game. Give them chances to try new strategies and see what it’s like to have a strategy succeed or fail. There are so many life lessons waiting in Family Game Night!