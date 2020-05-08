2020 Best Grand Rapids Places to Play, Eat, Learn & Explore – Grandtastic Award Winners

CONGRATS 2020 GRANDTASTIC AWARD WINNERS!
The BEST Grand Rapids for Families
If you live in West Michigan and are like me, you often hear friends and neighbors talking about the new and interesting places opening in the Grand Rapids area.
Throw in all of the beloved places that have been a staple in West Michigan for decades and you soon realize just how many options there are on where to book a birthday party, where to enjoy a delicious pizza, and where to enroll your child in dance lessons.
So, when you are looking for a new park to play at or the best place to brunch with your family, where do you even start? Right here!
Thousands of our GRKIDS community members have told us the best Grand Rapids family-friendly places to go. We’ve compiled their favorite places to eat, shop, learn and play with families in one spot.
Bookmark this guide so you can quickly find Grandtastic places around town!
Every listing in this guide received significant votes from our readers through an extensive social media campaign. Businesses voted in the top 10 were invited to sponsor their section, ensuring that you are getting information on top notch businesses around Grand Rapids.
Where Kids can Learn & Discover in Grand Rapids
Want to enroll your child in dance, swimming lessons or music programs, but don’t know where to start? We’ve found the best Grand Rapids places to learn and discover with your kids!
- Art Classes/Studios for Kids
Swimming Lessons for Kids
Dance Classes for Kids
Music Programs for Kids
- Libraries for Kids
- Field Trips
Art Classes & Studios for Kids
Art classes can be the perfect outlet for all of the creative energy bursting inside of kids. From pottery, to water colors, to painting, kids can explore several mediums and techniques through structured classes or during open studio hours.
Channel their creative energy by enrolling them in one of West Michigan’s top-voted art classes/studios, all listed below.
Voted Top Art Class/Studio for Kids
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
1- The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
2- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
3- Accidental Art (Rockford)
4- Brush Studio – Grand Rapids
5- Grand Rapids Art Museum
6- Wine & Canvas Studio / Cookies & Canvas
7- Kendall College of Art and Design
8- Paint a Pot (Holland)
9- YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
10- Hearts for the Arts
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
Sign up for a class, plan a party or stop in during Open Studio hours to paint pottery or wood signs. The Mud Room offers creative fun for all ages – no experience needed!
1971 E Beltline Ave NE #103 | Grand Rapids MI 49525
FACEBOOK | 616-259-7269
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum features open-ended art activities every day. Programs change daily, from messy art to open paint, so there’s always something new!
Swimming Lessons for Kids
With our Great Lakes, countless inland lakes, amazing aquatic centers, and neighborhood pools, there are opportunities everywhere for swimming. So come summer, nothing eases my mind more than knowing my child is a confident swimmer.
Looking to get your kids enrolled into swim lessons with a trusted instructor so they can be a confident swimmer? The most loved places for swim lessons are all listed below.
Voted Top Swimming Lessons for Kids
Goldfish Swim School
1- Goldfish Swim School
2- Julie’s Swim School
3- ISR (Infant Swimming Resources) – Michael Petrella
4- MVP Sports Clubs
5- YMCA – David D. Hunting
6- (TIE) Miss Rita’s Swim School
6- (TIE) The Kroc Center
8- YMCA – Mary Free Bed
9- Miss Patty’s Swimming
10- Kentwood Public Schools Aquatic Center
Goldfish Swim School of Grand Rapids
Our teaching philosophy, The Science of Swim Play, is used to build lifesaving water skills, from 4 months to 12 years old, in our state-of-the-art swimming facility.
2845 Thornhills Ave. Suite S | Grand Rapids, MI, 49546
FACEBOOK | 616-259-0725
Dance Classes for Kids
Whether it is jazz, hip-hop, tap or ballet, dance classes are great for kids. Dance gets kids moving, gives them the opportunity to express their creativity and ultimately, allows them to have fun.
Parents have spoken and given us their recommendations on the absolute best dance classes in town.
Voted Top Dance Class for Kids
Hearts in Motion Dance Project
1- Hearts in Motion Dance Project
2- Caledonia Dance & Music Center
3- Dance Creations
4- Dance Dimensions
5- Ada Dance Academy
6- Integrity Dance Arts
7- HIS Dance Academy
8- Grand Rapids Ballet School
9- Body Language Dance Company
10- Kathy’s Dance Co. (Hudsonville)
Hearts in Motion Dance
At Hearts in Motion we believe in the power of dance. We believe in the way dance can make you feel. We believe that dance should be fun, fanciful, happy and magical. We believe in building strength and confidence through dance while fostering a love for the art of dance!
“HMD is not the closest dance studio to our home, but the benefits are SO WORTH the drive! Classes and costumes are affordable, the staff is wonderful, but even more, everything about HMD developmentally appropriate for the children they teach! My daughter’s love for dance has done nothing but grow under the care of HMD!”
4336 Plainfield Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-226-6412
Caledonia Dance & Music Center
Providing your child with top-notch training by worthy role models in a fun and caring atmosphere, CDMC is your place to start your child’s music and dance lessons AND your place to stay! It’s never too late to enroll. Call today!
“We love Caledonia Dance Center because of the excellent teachers and strong programs. Their class offerings are perfect for every age and ability level, even offering an “all boys” class.”
131 E Main St SE, Suite E | Caledonia, MI 49316
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-891-1606
Integrity Dance Arts
We strive to train students in proper dance technique while using tasteful music and appropriate dance moves. We believe in positive mentoring, fostering a happy, healthy, and safe environment for dancers, and dancing… with purpose!
2495 84th Street SW | Byron Center, MI 49315
FACEBOOK | 616-583-9886
Music Programs for Kids
What is so great about enrolling your child in a music program? So many things!
Not only does learning a musical instrument allow kids to develop fine motor skills, math skills and memory skills (to name just a few), these programs are available to kids of all ages and all skill levels.
If you are ready to sign your child up for a music program, reference our list of the most-loved programs below.
Voted Top Music Program for Kids
Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
1- Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
2- Kent District Library
3- Grand Rapids Symphony
4- St. Cecilia Music Center
5- Joyful Sounds Music Studio
6- Ada Conservatory of Music
7- Meyer Music
8- Franciscan Life Process Center (Lowell)
9- Luc James Music Studio
10- Fliehman School of Music
Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
Our goal is to foster confidence and creativity in students with an exceptional musical learning experience. Our dedicated instructors teach piano, guitar, singing, violin, drums, and more in our state of the art facilities. Our convenient, comfortable location and flexible hours accommodate today’s busy families.
“Academy of Music is an AWESOME place, with caring and friendly staff. Our daughter’s teacher completely restored her love for the violin!!! My daughter loves her. The staff is always so friendly and has a smile on their faces!! They acknowledge each student by name as they enter the door.”
6159 28th St SE, Ste 24 | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
FACEBOOK | 616-965-1655
Top Libraries for Kids
I always loved the library as a child, but after becoming a mom, the library became invaluable.
Not only can we check out books, magazines and movies, but there are so many interesting classes for kids (and adults alike), as well as fully stocked, imaginative play areas that always bring our family back for more.
The most loved libraries are listed below.
Voted Top Library for Kids
East Grand Rapids Library – KDL
1- East Grand Rapids Branch – KDL
2- Cascade Township Branch – KDL
3- Caledonia Township Branch – KDL
4- Plainfield Township Branch- KDL
5- Grandville Branch – KDL
6- Byron Township – KDL
7- (TIE) Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch – KDL
7- (TIE) Wyoming Branch – KDL
9- Main Library – GRPL
10- Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch – KDL
Field Trips
Field Trip days were always so special as a kid and I love seeing that same excitement in my kids when a field trip day approaches. And as an adult, I can appreciate the variety of field trips available right in our own town!
Check out some of the best field trip destinations where kids can learn, have fun, and make memories.
Voted Top Field Trip
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
1- Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
2- John Ball Zoo
3- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
4- Critter Barn (Zeeland)
5- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
6- Grand Rapids Public Museum
7- Blandford Nature Center
8- Deer Tracks Junction
9- Schwallier’s Country Basket (Sparta)
10- (TIE) Post Family Farm (Hudsonville)
10- (TIE) Robinette’s Apple Haus
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Discovery Field Trips at GRCM are a hands-on learning experience, where students can touch, feel and explore two floors of interactive exhibits. Educator resources available.
Best Grand Rapids Play Experiences for Kids
We hear it all of the time, kids learn best from play.
Experience some old favorites and try something new at the best playgrounds, beaches and indoor play places around West Michigan.
Outdoor Playgrounds/Parks
Outdoor Venues/Experiences for Families
Beaches for Families
Indoor Play Places
Outdoor Playgrounds/Parks
Fresh air and tons of options for play? It doesn’t get much better than play time at a playground or park.
Even better, my kids are usually happily exhausted after an afternoon at one of these top-voted locations. Check out some old favorites or new soon-to-be favorite parks below.
Voted Best Outdoor Playground/Park
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
2- Millennium Park (Walker) – Kent County
3- Ada Township Park
4- Cascade Township Park
5- Hager Park (Georgetown Twp.)
6- Frog Hollow Park (Wyoming)
7- Deer Tracks Junction
8- Fallasburg Park (Lowell)
9- Blandford Nature Center
10- Rosewood Park (“Charlie’s Dump” in Jenison)
Outdoor Experiences/Venues for Families
There is nothing quite like a day in the great outdoors, especially when the great outdoors is in our great city.
From taking in meticulously kept gardens, to watching nine innings of West Michigan’s favorite baseball team, there is something for every person during every season.
Check out the top outdoor experiences for families below.
Voted Top Outdoor Experience/Venue for Families
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
1- Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
2- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
3- John Ball Zoo
4- Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon)
5- Deer Tracks Junction, LLC
6- Blandford Nature Center
7- Critter Barn (Zeeland)
8- West Michigan Whitecaps
9- Millennium Park (Walker) – Kent County
10- Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Area
Deer Tracks Junction, LLC
Deer Tracks Adventure Park is hours of fun for all ages! Tons of animals with up close and personal encounters, huge one-of-a-kind play areas, and delicious homemade ice cream! Feed the animals or just enjoy time to love on ‘em. Adventures vary by season; check our website for current schedule.
“Such a fun family outing! Extremely clean facilities and very friendly staff. The playground is tons of fun for kids and adults; so much attention to detail, absolutely amazing facility. Loved being able to interact with animals and hold the babies. We will definitely be back!”
7850 14 Mile Rd NE | Cedar Springs, MI 49319
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-863-3337
Beaches for Families
There are so many special things about West Michigan, but certainly one of those has to be Lake Michigan. Sandy beaches, fresh water, and lighthouses seem to be a staple around here.
Did you know we have some pretty amazing inland lakes too? Check out our list below of the best spots to spend a day at the beach.
Voted Top Beach for Families
Grand Haven State Park
1- Grand Haven State Park
2- Holland State Park
3- Millennium Park (Walker)
4- P.J. Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon)
5- Oval Beach (Saugatuck)
6- Tunnel Park (Holland)
7- (TIE) Duck Lake State Park (Muskegon)
7- (TIE) Grand Haven City Beach
9- Kirk Park (West Olive)
10- Pere Marquette Park (Muskegon)
Indoor Play Places
After days upon days of cold temperatures, indoor play places become a lifesaver.
Indoor play places aren’t great just for winter, though. Nothing beats some indoor play to avoid the cold, the heat, the rain, or any other weather situation thrown at us.
Find the top places below for kids to play, all indoors, all year long.
Voted Top Indoor Play Place
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
1- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
2- Catch Air (Kentwood)
3- Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena (Jenison)
4- Dave & Busters
5- (TIE) Altitude Trampoline Park
5- (TIE) For the Kidz Gymnastics (Wyoming)
7- Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park (Kentwood)
8- R-Athletics
9- Jester’s Court
10- (TIE) Chik-Fil-A Play Area (Beltline)
10- (TIE) GR Kroc Center
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
At the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, imaginations rule! Our hands-on museum has two floors of rotating and permanent exhibits, so there’s always something new to explore.
Favorites include:
• Little GR – featuring all-new Little Meijer and Little Buddy’s Pizza
• Bubbles – surround yourself in a giant bubble
• Live Hive – find the queen
“The kids will love this totally interactive and activity filled children’s museum. Lots of unique hands-on toys exhibits and learning experiences, actually fun for the whole family.”
11 Sheldon Avenue NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-235-4726
Catch Air
Catch Air is West Michigan’s largest and most fun, indoor play facility for children 10 and under!
2978 28th St | Grand Rapids, MI 49512
FACEBOOK | 616-200-6956
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Avenue Northwest | Walker, MI 49544
616-419-3146
Best Grand Rapids Family Events & Birthday Parties
Planning a birthday party? Looking for a high-quality daycare provider? This section covers the best, GRANDTASTIC family-friendly events and venues around town!
- Events for Family Fun
Birthday Party Venues
Events for Family Fun
Annual events mark the change of seasons here in West Michigan.
We know spring is around the corner when we watch the tropical butterflies fly around at Meijer Gardens and that fall has arrived as we wander through downtown soaking in the biennial ArtPrize.
Find the best events for families below, for fun, adventure and memories all year long.
Voted Top Event for Family Fun
Butterflies are Blooming – Frederik Meijer Gardens
1- Butterflies are Blooming – Frederik Meijer Gardens
2- ArtPrize
3- Zoo Goes Boo! – John Ball Zoo
4- West Michigan Whitecaps Game
5- Kent County Youth Fair (Lowell)
6- Coast Guard Festival (Grand Haven)
7- (TIE) Grand Rapids Griffins Game
7- (TIE) Hudsonville Community Fair
9- 4th of July Celebration – Cascade Township
10- Festival of the Arts
Kent County Youth Agricultural Association
Make some memories at the Kent County Youth Fair, August 10-15. Carnival, animals, free entertainment, hands-on education, petting zoo, food & family fun all week!
225 S. Hudson St | Lowell, MI 49331
FACEBOOK | 616-897-6050
Birthday Party Venues
While some parents love the fun of decorating and preparing food for a birthday party at home, others enjoy the convenience of hosting the party outside of the home.
Birthday parties at a venue typically require very little preparation for decorations, food and entertainment. Many times, this is already all built in to the birthday package!
Check out some of best spots around town to celebrate your child’s special day.
Voted Top Birthday Party Venue
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
1- Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park (Alto)
2- Craig’s Cruisers (Wyoming)
3- For the Kidz Gymnastics (Wyoming)
4- The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
5- Rising Starz Gymnastics
6- (TIE) BattleGR Tactical Games
6- (TIE) Catch Air
6- (TIE) Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
6- (TIE) Rebounderz (Jenison)
10- Chuck E. Cheese’s
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
Pottery painting, potter’s wheels, story time and more! The Mud Room offers parties that are FUN for the kids and EASY for the parents! Online booking available.
1971 E Beltline Ave NE #103 | Grand Rapids MI 49525
FACEBOOK | 616-259-7269
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Celebrate your child’s special day with play at GRCM! Party packages include a private room for two hours, throne chair, and all-day admission for guests.
BattleGR Tactical Games
“My twins attended a birthday party last year and had a blast! They begged me this year to have their 11th birthday party there! Rob, Austin & Skylar were awesome! They played with the boys, served and cleaned up the pizza, soda, cupcakes… even their gifts!! I was able to hang out and take photos the whole time!!”
4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Suite E | Grand Rapids MI 49534
616-345-0698
Best Grand Rapids Places to Grab Coffee, Beer & Food with Kids
Food that someone else made always tastes better, doesn’t it? When kids are on the scene, though, our options can feel limited.
But highly-rated, family-friendly food is like a badge for Grand Rapids restaurant owners.
We don’t have to settle for so-so fare. I can take my kid to my favorite coffee shop, and feel welcomed. We can have kicking brunch and they’ll have great stuff for the kids, too.
If you are looking to take a break from preparing food for your family, read on for the GRKIDS readers’ GRANDTASTIC choices for dining out.
Restaurants for Families
Breweries for Families
Coffee Shops for Families
Pizzerias for Families
Brunch for Families
Restaurants for Families
Let’s be honest, eating out with kids can be challenging. And if you’ve ever tried to keep a few small hungry kids sitting and quiet while you wait for your food, you understand.
I soon learned though, dining at the right restaurant made all of the difference. Family-friendly restaurants understand (and welcome) all the fun and challenges kids can bring.
Check out the most loved spots to keep kids entertained & well fed when you head out to eat.
Voted Top Restaurant for Families
Russ’ Restaurants
1- Russ’ Restaurants
2- Downtown Market
3- Arnie’s
4- Peppino’s Sports Grille & Pizzeria
5- Vitale’s of Ada
6- Uccello’s Ristorante
7- Electric Cheetah
8- Big Bob’s Pizza (East Grand Rapids)
9- GrandVilla Restaurant – The Dungeon
10- Noco Provisions
Breweries for Families
Babies and breweries together? Why not! You may be surprised to learn that a trip to a local brewery does not need to be saved for a date night, but that many breweries can make for a family-friendly day or night out.
And if you live in a city given the name Beer City USA, then it is a safe bet that you will have a great list of options to choose from, including parents’ favorites, all listed below.
Voted Top Brewery for Families
The Mitten Brewing Co
1- The Mitten Brewing Co
2- Founders Brewing Company
3- Third Nature Brewing Co
4- Perrin Brewing Company
5- Brewery Vivant
6- City Built Brewing Company
7- Harmony Brewing Company
8- VanderMill
9- Jolly Pumpkin
10- (TIE) New Holland Brewing Co
10- (TIE) Rockford Brewing Company
Coffee Shops for Families
Coffee shops are a great spot to get some work done, read a book, catch up with friends or enjoy a hot cup of coffee. And did you know, they can also be a great place to hang out with your kids?
Add on a hot cocoa to your coffee order and check out one, or several, of the family-favorite coffee shops below.
Voted Top Coffee Shop for Families
Brody's Be Cafe
1- Brody's Be Cafe
2- Madcap Coffee (Downtown Market)
3- Madcap Coffee (Fulton St)
4- Outside Coffee Co
5- Nonna's Pantry
6- JamnBean (Ada)
7- (TIE) Ferris Coffee (Holland)
7- (TIE) Le Bon Macaron
9- Rise Authentic Baking Co
10- (TIE) That Early Bird
10- (TIE) Wildroast Coffee Co
Pizzerias for Families
Whether your pizza go-to is a thin crust, flat bread or Chicago deep dish, you’ll find a variety of amazing pizza options on the menus at the best local pizzerias for families.
Go hungry when you visit one of these Grandtastic pizzerias families love.
Voted Top Pizzerias for Families
The Mitten Brewing Company
1- The Mitten Brewing Company
2- JT's Pizza & Spirits
3- Vitale's Pizza of Ada
4- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
5- Harmony Brewing Company
6- Brick Road Pizza Co.
7- (TIE) Buddy's Pizza
7- (TIE) Flo's Wood Fired Pizzeria
9- Peppino's Pizzeria & Sports Grille
10- Fricano's - Grand Haven
Brunch for Families
When you want the best of breakfast AND lunch, enter brunch.
If you are looking for a brunch spot with delicious food, a great atmosphere and a staff that welcomes families, look no further. Families told us the best locations to find a breakfast burrito, cinnamon roll french toast and all of your other favorite brunch items.
Voted Top Brunch for Families
Anna's House
1- Anna's House
2- Wolfgang's
3- Lucy's Cafe
4- Morning Belle
5- Nonna's: The Trattoria
6- Butcher's Union
7- Noble Restaurant
8- The Littlebird
9- MudPenny
10- Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Where Parents Shop for Kids: Boutiques, Consignment & More
Whether you are looking for a consignment store steal or a one-of-a-kind boutique find, there's a shop for you in West Michigan. We have a list of all the most GRANDTASTIC places to shop around town, so read on...
- Consignment Stores for Kids
- Consignment/Mom2Mom Sales
- Clothing Boutiques for Kids
Consignment Stores for Kids
Consignment stores are the perfect solution to growing kids. Most stores allow you to consign the clothes your kids have outgrown and then shop for new-to-you clothes at a fraction of the cost.
Definitely a win-win for everyone!
Wanting to know where the best places are to shop? Check out the list below.
Voted Top Consignment Store for Kids
Village Kids Consignment (Ada)
1- Village Kids Consignment (Ada)
2- Once Upon a Child (Alpine/Walker)
3- Kid to Kid
4- Once Upon a Child (Wyoming)
5- Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids
6- New 2 You
7- The One Shop Thrift Market
8- (TIE) Mom & Baby Again
8- (TIE) Project Hope, Dorr
10- Audrey Lane Boutique and Consignment
Top Consignment/MOM2MOM Sales
If you enjoy a good garage sale, you'll LOVE a consignment sale. It is like an entire neighborhood garage sale, all under one roof, all neatly organized.
These sales are an easy way to stock up on kids clothes, shoes and toys. These top voted sales will not disappoint.
Voted Top Consignment/MOM2MOM Sale
Just Between Friends (JBF) Sale
1- Just Between Friends (JBF) Sale
2- West Michigan Mom's Sale - Devos Place
3- Thornapple MOPS Sale
4- Holland Mom2Mom Sale
5- Orchard Hill Mom2Mom Sale
6- Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Sale
Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples
Open to the public, free entry! We're not your typical M2M consignment sale! Household items, infant equipment, adult & kids clothes, shoes, toys and more!
Sale is located in Wyoming, MI
FACEBOOK | 616-889-1313
Clothing Boutiques for Kids
Who says that kids can’t be stylish? If you are looking for high quality brands that are on trend, West Michigan has many options to help on your shopping adventure.
These boutiques are filled with unique options for your kids' closets or are a great stop when you need to find the perfect gift.
The top voted clothing boutiques are all listed below.
Voted Top Clothing Boutique for Kids
Village Kids Consignment Boutique (Ada)
1- Village Kids Consignment Boutique (Ada)
2- Tip Toes (Holland)
3- Pink Lemonade Boutique (East Grand Rapids)
4- Hopscotch Children's Store
5- River Babe Threads (Rockford)
6- Snapdragon Boutique (East Grand Rapids)
7- EcoBuns Baby & Co (Holland)
8- Parooz
Best Grand Rapids Estate Planners, Daycares & Veterinarians
You can usually have more fun if you have a good plan.
Getting a puppy? Yeah!!! But wait. Where can you take him when he's sick or needs wellness checks?
Having a baby? Great!! But he will need a safe place to be loved and cared for while you're at work.
And then of course there's the will & trust plans we all must make, even if they feel a little morbid. They are still so so important.
To make this work easier, we've polled our readers for their favorite places to get this real life work done. Use this list to pick a veterinarian, estate planner or daycare center.
Daycare Centers
When trying to choose a daycare center for my daughter after she was born, I was asking everyone with young kids what daycare center they loved.
A personal recommendation on a center from someone I trusted tipped the scales in that center's favor big time. And thanks to the Grandtastic guide, getting recommendations is so much easier!
Below are the top daycare centers parents trust for their families.
Voted Top Daycare Center
Milestones Child Development Center
1- Milestones Child Development Center
2- AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool
3- Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)
4- Treehouse Child Care - Grandville Public Schools
5- Orchard Hill Christian Preschool & Child Care
6- The Goddard School For Early Child Development
7- Adventures Learning Centers
8- Bright Horizons
9- Tutor Time
10- (TIE) Childtime Learning Centers
10- (TIE) Kidz Clubhouse (Comstock Park)
10- (TIE) Rainbow Child Care Center of Grand Rapids
Milestones Child Development Center
Milestones Child Development Center is locally owned and offers 4 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Belmont and Portage. Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational techniques, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment. Milestones state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.
"Milestones' staff understand the developmental importance of play and how to engage my children's natural curiosities. My children love attending, excited for what new adventures and lessons await each day. It is hard to find trusting people to watch and guide your children. I have never doubted my trust in Milestones."
4527 Cascade Rd SE Ste B | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
8270 Broadmoor AVE SE | Caledonia, MI 49316
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-551-3200
AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool
Put your hands up if you're feeling Grandtastic!
AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool provides the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing child-centered environment that earns the trust of the children and families they serve. Families enjoy “visiting” their child through the live video feed and receiving real time daily reports.
“We saw such an improvement in our daughter's social skills, speech, and cognitive development after enrolling her at AppleTree. We often get compliments saying how smart and personable our daughter is. We attribute a lot of that to her experience at AppleTree. Everyone at the front desk is friendly and helpful. The teachers show genuine care for our daughter.”
• Breton Village – 616-957-1023
• Caledonia – 616-891-2776
• Cascade – 616-726-5000
• Cascade Young 5’s and School Age – 616-719-4401
• Grand Rapids – 616-447-7837
• Grandville/Wyoming – 616-531-4252
• Holland – 616-393-6525
• Hudsonville – 616-662-4222
• Kentwood – 616-530-6400
• Knapp Corner – 616-364-0543
• Rockford – 616-874-5437
• Standale/Allendale – 616-805-9335
• Walker East – 616-481-3811
• Walker West – 616-735-4600
• Wolverine Worldwide (Wolverine Worldwide Employees only) – 616-226-8716
Will & Trust Law Attorneys
As parents, we plan for our families in just about every of area of life, from what we are eating for dinner tonight to where we are schooling our children.
But many parents don’t plan for the future in the event the unthinkable happens. While discussing and planning for a worst case scenario is never an easy experience, it is well worth the piece of mind it brings.
These are the people that local families trust with their family estate planning.
Voted Top Will & Trust Attorney
Tim Alles (Alles Law)
1- Alles, Tim (Alles Law)
2- Bush, Jordan (Alles Law)
3- Gleeson, Linsey (Varnum)
4- Muilenburg, Sara (Law Office of Sara Muilenburg)
5- Soler, Amber (Gravis Law)
6- Brown, Christopher (Brown Law Firm)
7- (TIE) David, Ronald (David Wierenga and Lauka)
7- (TIE) Rop, Jason (Blakeslee Rop, PLC Attorney's at Law)
9- Sheridan, Kathlene (Sheridan Law PLC)
10- Hofstee, Mark (Bolhouse Hofstee & McLean PC)
Alles Law
Alles Law makes getting the right estate plan for your family quick and pain-free. Complete your custom estate plan, for a fixed price, in under two weeks. Initial consultation is always free! Get started today and enjoy your simple path to a great estate plan you will feel confident about.
"The services we received from Alles Law concerning our estate and trust were incredible…They took the time to educate and advise us on the best way to protect ourselves and our assets for an unknown future. The office staff was always smiling and made us feel welcomed. Highly recommend!"
5360 Cascade Rd SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN | 616-365-5055
Gravis Law PLLC
5659 North Kraft Lake Dr. | Caledonia, MI 49316
616-207-4569
Veterinarians
Fur babies are an important part of many families, so making sure they get the care they need is a priority. Just like finding a doctor for ourselves or kids, finding the right veterinarian for our pet is a serious task.
When my beloved veterinarian retired, I went through three different vets until I found the best match. But now I've got a vet who fawns over my dogs as much as I do. Win!
For regular appointments, vaccinations or surgeries, use our list of top recommended veterinarians to make your next appointment.
Voted Top Veterinarian
Dr. Ashley Tittle (Eastown Veterinary Clinic)
1- Tittle, Dr. Ashley (Eastown Veterinary Clinic)
2- Kursch, Dr. Rebecca (South Kent Veterinary Hospital)
3- (TIE) Lam, Dr. Kate (Ada Hospital for Animals)
3- (TIE) Sainsbury, Dr. Stephanie (Byron Center Animal Hospital)
5- Cavenagh, Dr. Kelly (Animal Medical Center of Wyoming)
6- Malone, Dr. Kara (VCA Northeast Animal Hospital on Michigan St.)
7- Mast, Dr. Kim (Grand River Veterinary Hospital P.C. - Lowell)
8- Juergensen, Dr. Kelly (Ada Hospital for Animals)
9- Nauta, Dr. Lawrence (Cedar Animal Hospital)
10- VanDenBrink, Dr. Spencer (Ada Hospital for Animals)