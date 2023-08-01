Hiding in Plain Sight: The Grand Ideas Garden is a Work of Art by GR’s Master Gardeners

A Garden Oasis in the City

Sometimes the best things are hiding in plain sight and that’s exactly what the The Grand Ideas Garden (GIG) is doing on the NE side of Grand Rapids.

Tucked away in a neighborhood on Ball Ave NE, the small-but-mighty Grand Ideas Garden is powered by volunteers and holds a special place in the hearts of the local community.

Created by the Kent County MSU Extension’s Master Gardener volunteers, it serves as an open-air classroom for homeowners and gardeners, offering inspiration and education about locally suitable plants.

But, not many beyond the local area have heard about this walkable, inviting treasure-trove of gardening bliss. It is a hidden gem.