Win! One of 10 Overnight Cadillac Family Getaway Packages, Perfect for Spring Break to Mid-May

Beat the Winter “Blahs” with an Easy, Fun, & Affordable Family Getaway!
It’s March. Winter is *almost* in the review mirror. If you’re like me, you want to do something for spring break this year but heading to Florida isn’t in the cards because that’s pricy and would eat up precious vacation days.
No worries! I just booked this Cadillac getaway package for our family for a few nights on Spring Break because it’s close and affordable.
And, now we get to share the details with you AND give away 10 one-night family stays (with dining credit!)
Cadillac Special Spring Getaway Package
Nice Price!
For $100/night (Sunday-Thursday nights) or $125/night on Friday or Saturday nights, you’ll get the following:
- One night of lodging at a participating hotel, inclusive of all taxes/fees/assessments
- $25 dining certificate to be used at participating restaurants
- A bag of family-friendly “Caddy the Bear” goodies including a Caddy Bear stuffed toy, crayons & coloring sheets, microwave popcorn, assorted candy, and a few other treats.
Package Details:
- Valid for stays during the promotional period: Monday, March 1, 2021 – Saturday, May 15, 2021.
- Based on availability, not valid with groups/teams, lodging upgrades may be available for a nominal fee at participating locations.
- Reservations for the Caddy Bear Package may ONLY be made by calling a participating lodging property at their local number and asking for the package.
- View list of participating properties at www.cadillacmichigan.com/family
- $100/night or $125/night rates are inclusive of all taxes and fees!
Cadillac is a Fantastic Family Getaway in Any Season
Why Cadillac?
Cadillac is the affordable, easy-to-get-to up north destination that needs to be your next family trip.
In fact, Cadillac is 90 miles directly north of Grand Rapids on US 131. Beat the winter “blahs” with an easy, fun, and affordable family getaway!
This might be the easiest up north weekend getaway around. It’s a super short drive, but long enough that you feel like you’re truly on vacation and away from the stresses and busy-ness of home.
And whether you like outdoors or indoor fun, Cadillac will keep your family busy, any time of year.
Kid-Friendly Things to Do in the Cadillac Area in the Spring
1) Go Swimming in Your Hotel’s Pool
Let’s be honest – the biggest draw for kids on vacation is the pool. (My brother dropped a LOT of cash to take his kids to Disney last year, and all they wanted to do was stay “home” and swim in the hotel pool!)
The pools at Cadillac’s hotels are large and well cared for. My friend actually just booked a trip to Cadillac based solely on the hotel’s pool picture. They’re that dreamy. Check out participating hotels (and their pools) here.
2) Go Bowling or Skate at the Wex
Head over to either The Pines or Parkview Lanes bowling alleys to see how many strikes you can get – and who the turkey is in your family.
Check out the schedule for indoor ice skating or events at The Wex.
3) Hike a New Trail
You can hit the trails in Cadillac anytime of year. You can hike, bike, fat tire bike, snowmobile and snowshoe.
Visitor favorites are checking out the Michigan DNR’s Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing Center, where kids can explore the interpretive center and then walk the Heritage Nature Trail that leads through the woodland and heritage marsh.
Got a stroller? Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Cadillac on the one-mile paved Keith McKellop Walkway.
But one of the most popular trails in Cadillac is the Lake Cadillac Foot & Bike Path that winds around Lake Cadillac, giving gorgeous views of the lake, including sunsets or sunrises, if you time it right!
4) Visit a Park for Disc Golf or Playground Fun
Play disc golf in Cadillac at Kenwood Park or Diggins Park or Maple Grove Disc Golf & Trail Park in Lake City (or visit one of their golf courses for early season golf).
Play on the playgrounds at Kenwood Park or along the Keith McKellop Walkway.
5) Go Downtown for Movies & Shopping
Cadillac’s downtown is super cute and walkable.
Explore kid-friendly downtown shops like Toy Town, Horizon Books, Simply Delightful, and ask for a free chocolate snowbird at The Sweet Shop. The movie theatre is also located in downtown – be sure to catch a flick at the Cadillac 4 Movie Theatre.
6) Try Paddlesports or Go Fishing
Last summer my kids and I had a blast floating down the Manistee River on a huge raft, munching from our cooler of snacks, jumping in the river and swimming around or holding onto the sides and coasting along as the current lazily pulled us downstream.
There are so many excellent water destinations in and around Cadillac. We hit up Wilderness Canoe Trips, less than 30 minutes from Cadillac, but there are even more to choose from.
Fishing is also huge in Cadillac, as well as paddleboarding, kayaking, boating or just plain swimming. Pack your suit and choose your own water adventure once you land in Cadillac!
7) Have Snow Fun
My Colorado friend has to drive at least 3 hours in traffic if she wants to get to any ski hills near her that don’t have huge lines. But in Michigan, we can easily pop up to Cadillac and enjoy the slopes at Caberfae Peaks.
And these ski resorts aren’t just winter destinations – they have family fun carved out for every season.
You can take a day trip or take advantage of their great rates for hotels and resorts and spend the weekend.
Ten Readers Will Win a 1-Night Stay with $25 Dining Voucher
Cadillac is generously giving away TEN Caddy Bear Packages to our readers. Each package includes one night of lodging, a $25 dining certificate, and a Caddy Bear swag bag! Prize valid until May 15, 2021.
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on March 26, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.