Win! One of 10 Overnight Cadillac Family Getaway Packages, Perfect for Spring Break to Mid-May

Beat the Winter “Blahs” with an Easy, Fun, & Affordable Family Getaway!

It’s March. Winter is *almost* in the review mirror. If you’re like me, you want to do something for spring break this year but heading to Florida isn’t in the cards because that’s pricy and would eat up precious vacation days.

No worries! I just booked this Cadillac getaway package for our family for a few nights on Spring Break because it’s close and affordable.

And, now we get to share the details with you AND give away 10 one-night family stays (with dining credit!)

Cadillac Special Spring Getaway Package

Nice Price!

For $100/night (Sunday-Thursday nights) or $125/night on Friday or Saturday nights, you’ll get the following:

One night of lodging at a participating hotel, inclusive of all taxes/fees/assessments

$25 dining certificate to be used at participating restaurants

A bag of family-friendly “Caddy the Bear” goodies including a Caddy Bear stuffed toy, crayons & coloring sheets, microwave popcorn, assorted candy, and a few other treats.

Package Details: