Catch Air Indoor Playground has Massive Slides, Bubble Dance Parties & Inflatables

Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

Outfitted with a variety of obstacle courses and slides, my kids never tire of playing here.

I’m the one trying to keep up!

Thankfully, they have a seating area too for parents to catch their breath. You can relax for a moment with a refreshment and still supervise your kids in the play area.

Catch Air also has two 70-inch touch screen TVs with hundreds of interactive games

Most of the climbing and play toys are tucked away inside the massive play structure. Your kids will love to explore this area.

Outside of the play structure, kids can run, jump or climb their way through the 3-story maze, or bounce around in the two huge inflatables.

And, at the top of each hour, Catch Air has a fun bubble dance break! The lights are turned down, music plays, and everyone dances amidst a shower of bubbles. It’s a blast!

My kids love that part too!