Catch Air Indoor Playground has Massive Slides, Bubble Dance Parties & Inflatables

Catch Air Grand Rapids is a Perfect Indoor Play Option
2978 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Catch Air is a Grand Rapids, MI indoor play facility for children 10 and younger.
My kids love going to Catch Air! Whenever we have mom-daughter dates, they ask to come here.
It’s great because both my toddler and 6-year old enjoy Catch Air because they have something for a wide range of ages.
Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood.
Outfitted with a variety of obstacle courses and slides, my kids never tire of playing here.
I’m the one trying to keep up!
Thankfully, they have a seating area too for parents to catch their breath. You can relax for a moment with a refreshment and still supervise your kids in the play area.
Catch Air also has two 70-inch touch screen TVs with hundreds of interactive games
Most of the climbing and play toys are tucked away inside the massive play structure. Your kids will love to explore this area.
Outside of the play structure, kids can run, jump or climb their way through the 3-story maze, or bounce around in the two huge inflatables.
And, at the top of each hour, Catch Air has a fun bubble dance break! The lights are turned down, music plays, and everyone dances amidst a shower of bubbles. It’s a blast!
My kids love that part too!
Tiny Town is for Little Kids
There’s a separate play area for kids under 48 inches tall called Tiny Town.
It’s a toddler magnet and gives parents peace of mind knowing that their kid can play without having to watch for the older, more rambunctious kids.
Fun for the Big Kids, Too
Catch Air is designed for kids up to age 10.
Everything is interactive and encourages kids to move, climb, run and innovate.
There’s even a ball-shooting pit!
Catch Air Safety Checks
Your hand is stamped when you check in with invisible ink. Everyone in your party has the same number stamped on their hand and that is checked again when you leave.
Details About Visiting Catch Air
No outside food or beverages are allowed. They do sell pizza, snacks, and beverages on site.
Admission:
Walk-ins are always welcome during normal business hours
Children 2 and under: $12
Children 3 to 10: $15
*They allow 2 free adults per group, not per child, $5 for each additional adult. Adults must arrive at the same time to be free.
Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday & Thursday: 10am – 2pm
Wednesday – Sensory Friendly Day: 10am – 2pm
Friday – Sunday: 10am – 5pm
For hours and admission rates, please see their website.
Catch Air Field Trips & Birthday Parties
Catch Air Offers Field Trips for Kids
Catch Air is a great destination for field trips.
What you will find at Catch Air for Field Trips:
- Soft Play Toddler Area & Tiny Town
- Ball Cannon Area & Play Structure
- Interactive Dance Floor with Bubbles and Big Screens
Catch Air offers a unique experience by providing separate areas for younger guests. The super fun dance parties, and the ability to meet Freddy, their favorite mascot frog, make the Catch Air experience so much fun for our guests.
Additionally, the safe and clean environment really allows the chaperones and parents to enjoy their time with the kids instead of spending their time counting heads.
Catch Air offers affordable field trips to groups of all sizes. Whether you are a church group with 10 kids, or a school district with 200 kids, they will work to meet your needs.
They also do specialty field trips for autism groups, adoption groups, moms groups, and summer daycare groups such as the YMCA.
To book a field trip call at 616-200-6956 or email [email protected] to inquire about a field trip for your group.
