Farmgirl Flea Market Returns to Hudsonville With Spectacular Thrifty Finds in May 2024

Get Ready for the Thrill of the Find at Farmgirl Flea Market
Compliment a west Michigander on their shirt and they’ll excitedly tell you it was only $5. We love shopping thrift stores in West Michigan – and a giant flea market is no exception.
Rated one of the top 100 flea markets by Flea Market Magazine, Farmgirl Flea Market is back at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds on May 17 & 18, 2024.
It’s is your destination for treasures galore. From vintage vases to boutique blouses, every find is unique.
Grab your wagon and get ready for a treasure hunt!
* by guest writer Katie Lehmkuhl
Here’s everything you need to know about the Hudsonville Fleagirl Farm Market:
Eat, Drink, and Shop in Style at the Hudsonville Fleagirl Farm Market
You’ll find 180 vendors are back by popular demand for the deal lovers and thrifty pickers.
Uncover amazingly unique finds at Fleagirl Farm Market including modern farmhouse decor, antique and vintage style goods and boutique clothing.
Food Trucks for Every Appetite
Nearly a dozen food trucks will be on-site to keep you fueled for your shopping, including favorites Patty Matters and Crazy Good Crepes.
Sip and Stroll
Visit Vitales’ beer & wine tent for a refreshing sangria, available Friday from 4 PM – 8 PM and Saturday from 11 AM – 3 PM.
Set Your Soundtrack
Nothing like thrifting outside in the fresh air with some good tunes in the background. The Jake & Mikayla Hoult Band sets the stage on Friday, with the Rock Island Ramblers and Carrie McFerrin following up on Saturday.
Rain or Shine – The Hunt Goes On!
Pack some weather gear in your wagon, just in case. This event is happening rain or shine, so nothing will stop your flea market fun!
Ticket Info
|Friday (also includes Saturday admission)
|$15
|Saturday Only
|$5
Avoid the line and grab your tickets in advance or bring cash to buy tickets on site.
Location and Dates
Hudsonville Fairgrounds, 5235 Park Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Friday, May 17, 2024: 4 PM – 8 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2024: 8 AM – 4 PM
What Treasures Will You Find?
Whether you’re itching to give your home a makeover or seeking that elusive gem, mark your calendar for the Farmgirl Flea Market.
See you there!