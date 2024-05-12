Farmgirl Flea Market Returns to Hudsonville With Spectacular Thrifty Finds in May 2024

Get Ready for the Thrill of the Find at Farmgirl Flea Market

Compliment a west Michigander on their shirt and they’ll excitedly tell you it was only $5. We love shopping thrift stores in West Michigan – and a giant flea market is no exception.

Rated one of the top 100 flea markets by Flea Market Magazine, Farmgirl Flea Market is back at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds on May 17 & 18, 2024.

It’s is your destination for treasures galore. From vintage vases to boutique blouses, every find is unique.

Grab your wagon and get ready for a treasure hunt!

* by guest writer Katie Lehmkuhl

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hudsonville Fleagirl Farm Market: