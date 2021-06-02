10 Amazing Things to Do at Lake Arvesta, Michigan’s Newest Water Recreation Destination

Water Obstacles, Water Slides, Mermaid Shows, Pickleball & More at Arvesta Sports Complex

Arvesta Sports Complex at Lake Arvesta Farms

05264 Co Rd 687, South Haven, MI 49090

Located just 4 miles from downtown South Haven, Michigan and Lake Michigan, Arvesta Farms Water Sports Park is the perfect place to make your Michigan beach getaway complete.

Featuring three enormous waterslides, sandy beaches for relaxing and swimming, and several giant floating obstacle course “islands,” this water-based family entertainment center also offers an array of indoor and outdoor fun.

Visit and you’ll find pickleball, beach volleyball, and lawn game areas.

There are also paddleboats, kayaks, and SUPs of all shapes and sizes, and cable wakeboard park.

They also have a full service bar available (with a huge lawn service area) if you want to enjoy a drink while watching the fun unfold.

Everyone that enters Lake Arvesta Farms needs to purchase general admission for that day.