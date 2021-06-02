10 Amazing Things to Do at Lake Arvesta, Michigan’s Newest Water Recreation Destination

Water Obstacles, Water Slides, Mermaid Shows, Pickleball & More at Arvesta Sports Complex
|Arvesta Sports Complex at Lake Arvesta Farms
05264 Co Rd 687, South Haven, MI 49090
Located just 4 miles from downtown South Haven, Michigan and Lake Michigan, Arvesta Farms Water Sports Park is the perfect place to make your Michigan beach getaway complete.
Featuring three enormous waterslides, sandy beaches for relaxing and swimming, and several giant floating obstacle course “islands,” this water-based family entertainment center also offers an array of indoor and outdoor fun.
Visit and you’ll find pickleball, beach volleyball, and lawn game areas.
There are also paddleboats, kayaks, and SUPs of all shapes and sizes, and cable wakeboard park.
They also have a full service bar available (with a huge lawn service area) if you want to enjoy a drink while watching the fun unfold.
Everyone that enters Lake Arvesta Farms needs to purchase general admission for that day.
Lifeguards are on Duty at Arvesta Sports Complex
Things to Do at Lake Arvesta Sports Complex
1) Aqua Obstacle Courses – Wibits for all Ages
Strap on a life jacket!
There is a floating obstacle course for you, no matter your age, at Lake Arvesta Farms.
Your Aqua Park Pass lets you play on the giant inflatable obstacles all day long.
Climb, swing, and scramble over the course just like players on American Ninja Warrior – this is the newest thing for South Haven visitors to try this summer.
The junior Wibit (obstacle course) is for anyone under 42 inches tall. If you’re taller than that, you will use the larger obstacle course area.
2) Cable Park
If you’re looking to learn how to wakeboard, then this is the place to do it.
There are helpful instructors who will teach you on our own private cable in a safe and secure location.
Depending on your previous experience skateboarding, skiing, or on other balanced related activities, most people will find that a day at the park is sufficient to be able to learn how to wakeboard.
To access the cable park, you need to purchase a day pass for the Cable Wakeboard Park. Equipment rental is $10 per day.
3) Waterslides
New for 2021, Lake Arvesta is now home to several giant inflatable waterslides.
You’ll need to climb to the top to ride the slide of your choice, but it’s worth it for the ride – and the view!
4) Kayak & SUPS
Lake Arvesta Sports Complex has a variety of self-propelled boats and floaties for you to play around on.
Choose from kayaks, stand up paddle boards, or paddle boats for your next adventure.
5) Boat Rides & Tubing
Some visitors choose to bring their own boats to Lake Arvesta – that’s ok!
If you don’t have your own watercraft, water skiing, tubing, and boat rides are available by appointment.
6) Hang at the Beach
If you’re looking for a low-key kind of day, or if Lake Michigan is just too windy, the sandy shores of Lake Arvesta invite you to lay out and hang there for the day.
7) Dine Indoors or Out – the Patio Here is Huge
The Firewater Bar is ready to serve you!
State liquor laws require that alcoholic beverages be consumed within a designated area.
Luckily for Lake Arvesta patrons, that designated area is huge and includes outdoor patio areas, allowing you to relax and watch the action from a large number of places.
8) Pickleball
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US, so it can be hard to find an open court to play on at times.
That’s why a lot of people are taking their game to Arvesta Sports Complex.
They have 12 pickleball courts, 9 outdoors and 3 indoors, that you can reserve by calling 269-637-6464.
9) Mermaid Shows, Drone Shows & Other Special Events
Lake Arvesta is host to a range of special events, including drone shows and live mermaid events.
Keep an eye on the Lake Arvesta Sports Complex Facebook page for event details as they’re released.
Mermaid MegaFest: August 20-22, 2021
Mermaid MegaFest will be held at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven, MI.
MerFest International is the new Mermaid MegaFest.
Come see mermaids, mermen, mermaid tanks, entertainment from live bands, enjoy waterpark fun, in addition to exciting nighttime aerial and water performances – and more!
One-Day General Admission
General Admission to MerFest International 2021 – No access to Aqua Park, Cable Park – Ages 3 and Up, 2 and under Free – $20
One-Day ALL ACCESS Admission
Access to Aqua Park, Cable Park – Ages 3 and Up, 2 and under Free, 2021 Only (Does not include wake park equipment rental) – $70
Island Moon Party
Aug 20,2021 from 6 – 11PM EDT
Enjoy the 21+ atmosphere, featuring live DJs, food, and adult beverage vendors. This is the place to be on Saturday night. The island will be featuring a large bonfire and DJ. – $25
10) Play Lawn Games
General admission includes access to lawn games, playground and the beach area.
Private Events at Lake Arvesta
Birthday Parties, Family Reunions, Corporate Outings & Weddings
Customize your party with the activities you want, from private spaces to Wibit access and more.
You can even have a party with a Live Mermaid!
Call 269-637-6464 or email [email protected] for group info.
Lake Arvesta Visit Details
2021 Arvesta Sports Complex Summer Season Info
HOURS
|Sunday
|11 am – 6 pm
|Monday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Tuesday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Wednesday
|CLOSED for private parties
|Thursday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Friday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Saturday
|10 am – 8 pm
PRICING
|General Admission (Beach & Pickleball)
|$10
|Aqua Park/Wibit
|General Admission +$20
|Cable Wakeboard Park
|General Admission + $30
|Cable Park Daily Equipment Rental
|$10
|All Access Option
|$50
|Locker Rental
|$10 (+$10 deposit)
Anyone 42 inches and taller can do anything at the park.
Those under 42 inches must use the small floating obstacle course and small slide with an adult. Under 42 cannot use cable wakeboard park.
Where to Stay When Visiting Arvesta Sports Complex
Hotels
|Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites South Haven, an IHG Hotel
Flat-screen TVs and free WiFi. 24-hour fitness center
|Comfort Suites South Haven
|Hampton Inn South Haven
– Indoor pool and spacious rooms with free Wi-Fi.
|Lake Bluff Inn and Suites
– Seasonal outdoor pool and views of the lake. Free private parking.
|Old Harbor Inn
– Classic rooms on the river.
|Historic Hotel Nichols
– Shared lounge, garden, and views of river. Close to Woodman Beach.
|Baymont by Wyndham South Haven
– Indoor pool and daily breakfast buffet.
|Inn at the Park Bed and Breakfast
– 1 block away from Lake Michigan. Bed and breakfast, suites with fireplaces. Free WiFi.
|Monroe Manor Inn
Opt for accommodations with massage services. Free WiFi.
Camping & Glamping
We stayed for a week at the Covert / South Haven KOA Holiday. Mad props to this campground for having wifi that could keep up with all of the school Zooms, no problem.
This campground has a huge jumping pillow and new glamping teepees. In season, you can u-pick blueberries right at the campground. They have a little dog park, too. One night, we texted the campground office for pizza delivery. That’s also how the firewood works.
We stayed in an RV rental from Nick at NV Trailer Rentals LLC. I made the campground reservation- Nick delivered and set up the camper. He let us bring our pup, too! Nick was great to work with.
|South Haven Jellystone Park
03403 64th St, South Haven, MI 49090
Fun stuff: Themed weekends, laser tag, paintball, crafts, hayride, pool, more.
|Covert/South Haven KOA
39397 M-140, Covert, MI 49043
Fun stuff: Pool, dog park, jumping pillow, corn hole, sand volleyball, basketball trampoline, activities, cabins, glamping teepees, fantastic wifi
|Van Buren State Park
23960 Ruggles Rd, South Haven, MI 49090