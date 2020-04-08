Everywhere I look there are Kids, Kids, Kids…

Planning a date night may be the last thing you feel like doing right now but the reward of connecting with another adult is so worth it. The kids will take every single minute you give them so here’s your permission slip to carve out a little bit of couple time. Your sanity deserves this.

To help you out, we’ve curated a list of options to help make your next at-home date fun, entertaining, and maybe even productive?

(We’re not judging your date choices – as long as they follow social distancing protocols…)

Let’s Start With Date Night in Your Minivan

If you want a change of scenery, consider moving date night out to your vehicle for a quiet, kid-free evening.

Ingredients to consider adding your minivan date night:

Timing: Pick a time that works best for your family and literally put this time on your calendar.

Cozy up the van with blankets and pillows ahead of time.

Bring a candle along for mood lighting.

Restaurant food. Find a local restaurant open for takeout and send one of you after it while the other does the kid-wrangling. Or, opt for restaurant delivery where available.

A movie. If your van doesn't have video capabilities, perhaps your wifi will reach your vehicle so you can stream from Amazon Prime, Netflix, or another movie service.

Your favorite beverage and maybe fancy glassware? (Keep this on your own property and refrain from driving.)

Cards or another two-person game.

. Romantic music.

Local mom Sarah Grove shares,