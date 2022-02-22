Monster Jam 2022 is BACK for Full Throttle Family Fun!

Monster Jam – Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27, 2022
Monster trucks are back, Grand Rapids!
The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27!
Witness the best drivers in the world and the most popular trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.
Event Highlights
Date: March 25 -27, 2022
Time: Showtimes Vary
Location: Van Andel Arena, 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
– Family Friendly Fun
– Action-packed Motorsports
– Up-close experiences at the Pit Party
Monster Jam – Show Details
Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions.
Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions.
The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion.
This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series is only at Monster Jam.
Monster Jam – Pit Party Details
The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to noon.
The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy many other family-friendly activities.
This unique experience is the only place where you can get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams. Plus, get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.
It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born.
Monster Jam – Truck Lineup
Expect to see:
- Grave Digger
- Zombie
- El Toro Loco
- Soldier Fortune Black Ops
- Wild Side
- Terminal Velocity
**Truck and driver line-up subject to change
Monster Jam – Schedule & Tickets
Monster Jam, where anything can happen. See it live at the Van Andel Arena!
Dates and Times of Performances at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids:
- Friday, March 25 at 7:00PM
- Saturday, March 26 at 1:00PM | Pit Party 10:30AM-12:00PM
- Saturday, March 26 at 7:00PM
- Sunday, March 27 at 1:00PM | Pit Party 10:30AM-12:00PM
- Sunday, March 27 at 6:30PM
Buy tickets today at ticketmaster.com.
More to Explore
Monster Jam 2022 is BACK for Full Throttle Family Fun!
Monster Jam – Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27, 2022 Monster trucks are back, Grand Rapids! The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27! Witness the best drivers in the world and the most popular trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions…
Postpartum Depression Symptoms and Where to Get Help for Depression During Pregnancy
If You Don’t Feel Yourself, You Could have Postpartum Depression Depression, especially when it’s affected by pregnancy, can be so insidious. It creeps in and you just brush it off as “I’m just stressed right now,” or “My body is growing a baby or recovering from it.” And after a while, you accept irritability, sadness,…
10 Best Pediatric Dentists Near Grand Rapids
The Pediatric Dentists that Kids Consider Their Friends No one likes going to the dentist… except maybe the kids that see the dentists on this list. We polled our GRKIDS reader family for their favorite dentists, and lots of people chimed in. Apparently going to the dentist isn’t that bad if you find the right practitioner! …
10 Things to Know Before You Move to Grand Rapids
What Your Family Should Know Before Moving to GR If you’re moving to Michigan, consider coming to Grand Rapids. It might be our state’s best kept secret. We have the convenient big city amenities with the homey small town feel. Navigating to and within downtown is quick and easy and we have a variety of…
The Top 10 Midwives and Doulas in Grand Rapids
Women are Raving About These Midwives & Doulas I had no idea how many options I had when it came to giving birth. I thought that you could either have an OB deliver your baby at the hospital, or you could go it alone at home (or in a taxi cab on the way to…
Win a $500 Traverse City Spring Getaway!
How to Rock a Traverse City Spring Getaway 1) Get out and Explore, Explore, Explore One of great things about Traverse City is that, while it’s grown a lot over the years, it still has that small town, friendly feel. It’s very easy to get in and out of places. Parking, traffic, and way-finding aren’t…