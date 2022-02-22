Monster Jam 2022 is BACK for Full Throttle Family Fun!

Monster Jam – Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27, 2022 Monster trucks are back, Grand Rapids! The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27! Witness the best drivers in the world and the most popular trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Event Highlights Date: March 25 -27, 2022

Time: Showtimes Vary

Location: Van Andel Arena, 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – Family Friendly Fun

– Action-packed Motorsports

– Up-close experiences at the Pit Party TICKETS

Monster Jam – Show Details Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series is only at Monster Jam.

Monster Jam – Pit Party Details

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to noon.

The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy many other family-friendly activities.

This unique experience is the only place where you can get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams. Plus, get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born.

Monster Jam – Truck Lineup Expect to see: Grave Digger

Zombie

El Toro Loco

Soldier Fortune Black Ops

Wild Side

Terminal Velocity **Truck and driver line-up subject to change

Monster Jam – Schedule & Tickets Monster Jam, where anything can happen. See it live at the Van Andel Arena! Dates and Times of Performances at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids: Friday, March 25 at 7:00PM

Saturday, March 26 at 1:00PM | Pit Party 10:30AM-12:00PM

Saturday, March 26 at 7:00PM

Sunday, March 27 at 1:00PM | Pit Party 10:30AM-12:00PM

Sunday, March 27 at 6:30PM Buy tickets today at ticketmaster.com.

