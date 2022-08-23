The 10 Most Inviting Spots to Curl up with a Book around Grand Rapids: Your List of Places to Read

Reading Nooks Around Town

All I really want are some good places to read. It’s one of my top things to do in Grand Rapids.

I recently realized that I truly have no space of my own. I share, literally, everything. Some women have she-sheds, some have art-rooms. Me, I have no space at all.

Even when my kids are off to school, sitting down to read a book in all this shared space doesn’t feel right.

Determined to fix that, I set out to find some places to read that feel authentic; spots where I don’t have to think about the dishes, and can relax.