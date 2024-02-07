What Would Your Kids Say Your Family Values Are? Do They Even Know Them? 

Your Legacy is More Than The Money You Leave: It’s What You Teach Your Kids

While we’re knee deep in the daily struggles of raising young children, it’s hard to see beyond the hysterics of a toddler being asked to drink from the blue cup instead of the green one he wanted.

Ten years from now, though, when that green cup is long forgotten, will you have achieved the big picture goals you have for your family and children?

What do you want them to be like as adults? What values do you want them to carry with them and pass onto their friends and community?