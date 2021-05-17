2021 VBS List – Now You Can Sort by Week!

Vacation Bible Schools for West Michigan Kids

Our list of Vacation Bible Schools will help you find when and where your children can get involved this summer in Grand Rapids and beyond.

GRKIDS provides this VBS information as a general service to the community. Decisions on participation in any religious-based program are, as always, based on a personal / family decision

Want to add your VBS to the guide?

You may! [submit it here.] This is a free service but we do ask that you give grkids.com a little love in return. If your church has a facebook page, website, newsletter, bulletin board, etc., please include a little blurb about grkids at the earliest opportunity.

Please submit your Vacation Bible School as early as possible. It will be added to this list as soon as it is approved.

Grand Rapids Vacation Bible School List

This year many VBS’s may be running at reduced capacity and may fill up early. Be sure to register your child for any camps you’re interested in to ensure a spot.

We are continually updating this list, so check back regularly for new additions!

Grades Served — Preschool Grades K-5 Grades 6-8 Weeks VBS is Offered — June 7 to 11 June 14 to 18 June 21 to 25 June 28 to July 2 July 5 to 9 July 12 to 16 July 19 to 23 July 26 to 30 Aug 2 to 6 Aug 9 to 13 Aug 16 to 20 Aug 23 to 27 General Location — Ada Allendale Alto Belmont Byron Center Caledonia Cascade Cedar Springs Comstock Park Dorr East Grand Rapids Grand Haven Grand Rapids - Downtown Grand Rapids - NE Grand Rapids - NW Grand Rapids - SE Grand Rapids - SW Grand Rapids Township Holland Hudsonville Jamestown Jenison Kentwood Lakeshore Lowell Muskegon Newaygo Rockford Sparta Walker Wayland Wyoming Zeeland West Michigan Lakeshore South of Grand Rapids North of Grand Rapids East of Grand Rapids West of Grand Rapids Clear Displaying 1 - 11 of 11

Submit your VBS Information Here

VBS Listings VBS or Program Name

Phone Number The number parents should call if they have questions about your VBS

Email Email parents should contact if they have questions about your VBS

VBS Address * Street Address City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Website Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.

VBS Registration Link (Optional) Link for VBS sign-up if you have electronic registration for attendees (optional). Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.

Registration Deadline (if applicable)



Grades Served * Select all that apply (Hold the CTRL button while selecting multiple grades) Preschool Grades K-5 Grades 6-8

Weeks VBS is Offered * Select all that apply June 7 to 11 June 14 to 18 June 21 to 25 June 28 to July 2 July 5 to 9 July 12 to 16 July 19 to 23 July 26 to 30 Aug 2 to 6 Aug 9 to 13 Aug 16 to 20 Aug 23 to 27

General Location * Ada Allendale Alto Belmont Byron Center Caledonia Cascade Cedar Springs Comstock Park Dorr East Grand Rapids Grand Haven Grand Rapids - Downtown Grand Rapids - NE Grand Rapids - NW Grand Rapids - SE Grand Rapids - SW Grand Rapids Township Holland Hudsonville Jamestown Jenison Kentwood Lakeshore Lowell Muskegon Newaygo Rockford Sparta Walker Wayland Wyoming Zeeland West Michigan Lakeshore South of Grand Rapids North of Grand Rapids East of Grand Rapids West of Grand Rapids



Brief Description * Describe your VBS in 150 words or less



Anything else we should know?