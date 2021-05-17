2021 VBS List – Now You Can Sort by Week!

By / May 18, 2021
VBS vacation bible school kids in park playing game

Vacation Bible Schools for West Michigan Kids

Our list of Vacation Bible Schools will help you find when and where your children can get involved this summer in Grand Rapids and beyond.

GRKIDS provides this VBS information as a general service to the community. Decisions on participation in any religious-based program are, as always, based on a personal / family decision

 

Want to add your VBS to the guide?

You may! [submit it here.] This is a free service but we do ask that you give grkids.com a little love in return. If your church has a facebook page, website, newsletter, bulletin board, etc., please include a little blurb about grkids at the earliest opportunity.

Please submit your Vacation Bible School as early as possible. It will be added to this list as soon as it is approved.

Grand Rapids Vacation Bible School List

This year many VBS’s may be running at reduced capacity and may fill up early. Be sure to register your child for any camps you’re interested in to ensure a spot.

We are continually updating this list, so check back regularly for new additions!

Clear

Displaying 1 - 11 of 11

Banner of Christ Church Vacation Bible School in Byron Center

Grades Served
  • Preschool
  • Grades K-5
  • Grades 6-8
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 14 to 18

Come join us for a race-themed week of how character is more important than speed in God's race. There will be bible activities, crafts, inflatables and more! All kids ages 3 through 6th grade are welcome to join!

1111 68th Street
Byron Center, MI 49315
Map It
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Camp Good News! in Wyoming

Grades Served
  • Grades K-5
  • Grades 6-8
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 21 to 25

Come learn about the good news of Jesus in a way you'll remember forever!

What you can look forward to:
Bible Stories, Cool Crafts, Yummy Snacks, Bible Verses, Fun Games, Songs!

2260 Porter St. SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Map It
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Coopersville CRC VBS: The Incredible Race in Coopersville

Grades Served
  • Preschool
 
Weeks Offered
  • Aug 16 to 20

Opening, Bible Lesson, Craft, Outdoor Games, & Light Snack will be provided.

207 Henry St
Coopersville, MI 49404
Map It

Drenthe CRC: Rocky Railway VBS in Zeeland

Grades Served
  • Preschool
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 14 to 18

Drenthe CRC is hosting Rocky Railway VBS this year on June 14-17 from 6:30-8:45 PM. We can't wait for another fun year of VBS. Please sign up soon to join us!

6344 Adams St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Map It

Fellowship Reformed Church VBS: Mystery Island in Hudsonville

Grades Served
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 21 to 25

We present the Gospel in a uniquely themed, fun, high energy, atmosphere. We keep moving through many different activities such as music, crafts, games, drama, and Bible-building skills, reinforcing the Bible point for the day in many different ways.

6610 36th Ave.
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Map It
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Hudsonville Reformed Church VBS: Backstage With the Bible in Hudsonville

Grades Served
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 7 to 11

We're ready to go 'Backstage With the Bible' and it's going to awesome! Join us for Bible Stories, crafts, singing, games, snacks and an opportunity to give.

3950 Highland Dr
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Map It
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Overisel Reformed Church VBS: Rocky Railway in Holland

Grades Served
  • Preschool
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • July 12 to 16

Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.

4706 142nd Ave
Holland, MI 49423
Map It
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Ridge Point Community Church: I WONDER... “VBS” in Holland

Grades Served
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 21 to 25

We would love to have your children be a part of this free interactive faith building VBS.

We will talk about big questions and build faith together!

340 104th Ave
Holland, MI 49423
Map It

Thornapple Covenant Church VBS: Rocky Railway in Grand Rapids

Grades Served
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • July 12 to 16

VBS is on for summer 2021 with plans for doing most everything outside and a cap on numbers to ensure social distancing.

6595 Cascade Road SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Map It
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Trinity Lutheran Church: Mystery Island VBS in Coopersville

Grades Served
  • Preschool
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 28 to July 2

This summer's Vacation Bible School will be an exciting outdoor VBS experience in Veteran's Park Coopersville.

Our theme for this summer will be MYSTERY ISLAND: TRACKING DOWN THE ONE TRUE GOD.

254 W. Randall St.
Coopersville, MI 49404
Map It

Trinity Lutheran Church: Rocky Railway VBS in Grand Rapids

Grades Served
  • Preschool
  • Grades K-5
 
Weeks Offered
  • June 21 to 25

Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.

Space is limited, the sign-up will open to the community after May 31.

2700 Fulton St. East
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Map It

Submit your VBS Information Here

VBS Listings

  • The number parents should call if they have questions about your VBS
  • Email parents should contact if they have questions about your VBS
  • Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.
  • Link for VBS sign-up if you have electronic registration for attendees (optional). Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.
  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

  • Select all that apply (Hold the CTRL button while selecting multiple grades)
  • Select all that apply

  • Describe your VBS in 150 words or less

Share194
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
194 Shares

4 thoughts on “2021 VBS List – Now You Can Sort by Week!”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *