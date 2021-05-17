2021 VBS List – Now You Can Sort by Week!

Vacation Bible Schools for West Michigan Kids
Our list of Vacation Bible Schools will help you find when and where your children can get involved this summer in Grand Rapids and beyond.
GRKIDS provides this VBS information as a general service to the community. Decisions on participation in any religious-based program are, as always, based on a personal / family decision
Grand Rapids Vacation Bible School List
This year many VBS’s may be running at reduced capacity and may fill up early. Be sure to register your child for any camps you’re interested in to ensure a spot.
- Preschool
- Grades K-5
- Grades 6-8
- June 14 to 18
Come join us for a race-themed week of how character is more important than speed in God's race. There will be bible activities, crafts, inflatables and more! All kids ages 3 through 6th grade are welcome to join!
- Grades K-5
- Grades 6-8
- June 21 to 25
Come learn about the good news of Jesus in a way you'll remember forever!
What you can look forward to:
Bible Stories, Cool Crafts, Yummy Snacks, Bible Verses, Fun Games, Songs!
- Preschool
- Aug 16 to 20
Opening, Bible Lesson, Craft, Outdoor Games, & Light Snack will be provided.
- Preschool
- Grades K-5
- June 14 to 18
Drenthe CRC is hosting Rocky Railway VBS this year on June 14-17 from 6:30-8:45 PM. We can't wait for another fun year of VBS. Please sign up soon to join us!
- Grades K-5
- June 21 to 25
We present the Gospel in a uniquely themed, fun, high energy, atmosphere. We keep moving through many different activities such as music, crafts, games, drama, and Bible-building skills, reinforcing the Bible point for the day in many different ways.
- Grades K-5
- June 7 to 11
We're ready to go 'Backstage With the Bible' and it's going to awesome! Join us for Bible Stories, crafts, singing, games, snacks and an opportunity to give.
- Preschool
- Grades K-5
- July 12 to 16
Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.
- Grades K-5
- June 21 to 25
We would love to have your children be a part of this free interactive faith building VBS.
We will talk about big questions and build faith together!
- Grades K-5
- July 12 to 16
VBS is on for summer 2021 with plans for doing most everything outside and a cap on numbers to ensure social distancing.
- Preschool
- Grades K-5
- June 28 to July 2
This summer's Vacation Bible School will be an exciting outdoor VBS experience in Veteran's Park Coopersville.
Our theme for this summer will be MYSTERY ISLAND: TRACKING DOWN THE ONE TRUE GOD.
- Preschool
- Grades K-5
- June 21 to 25
Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.
Space is limited, the sign-up will open to the community after May 31.
