Is Your Kid Just Hyper, or Could They Have ADHD? 9 ADHD Symptoms and Where to Get Help

More than 16 Million Kids Have ADHD, and Diagnosis can Help Them Flourish

I have many adult friends with ADHD and see a lot of ADHD in children I know. I actually wonder if one of my kids has it and have been observing them for ADHD symptoms.

ADHD is SO common. But what’s not common is community understanding of the struggles and advantages of ADHD.

People with ADHD often feel “less than” just because they can’t sit still behind a desk all day or finish a project in one sitting. This can lead to low self esteem and even anxiety and depression.

Living with ADHD is hard, and takes incredible strength. But if you can identify ADHD symptoms and figure out coping mechanisms, you can do great things.

You can help yourself or your child harness the parts of ADHD that can take you off course, and bring out the gifts that people with ADHD can offer the world. Gifts like energy, big ideas, risk taking, ability to overcome obstacles and incredible powers of observation.

All Kids are Active and Impatient, but Kids With ADHD Can’t Turn it Off

Adults know that certain behaviors from children are to be expected. These behaviors are a necessary part of a child’s growth and development.

Children test limits: they test their own physical limits, and they test your limits of patience. They are hyper and seem to never stop moving. Kids are impatient and sometimes won’t sit still. We expect all that. Impulsivity, hyperactivity and being distracted are all normal behaviors.

So how do you know when the line has been crossed from normal to abnormal, and when a child could use extra help understanding how their brain works?