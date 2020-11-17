New in Town: Video Games Can’t Compete With BattleGR’s New Huge Immersive Gaming Facility

BattleGR is Not Like Other Sports Facilities

We could all use a little fun these days and a bit of normalcy. That’s what happened when I let a group of 12 kids loose at the BattleGR Tactical Games brand new amazing facility.

Now located in Comstock Park near the Fifth-Third Ballpark, this 24,000 square feet facility houses sports courts, an arcade, and a snack shop as well as its laser tag course. It has lots of open spaces, great lighting, and is very noticeably clean.

Because the kids were able to spread out as they played, reasonable social distancing (while wearing face masks) allowed for some very energetic laser tag and intense archery tag. The kids, who are ages 6 – 16, engaged in games that require teamwork and strategic thinking to have a sweaty good time.

Owner Jenny Lashuay said she is excited about the variety of activities they provide that are appropriate for all ages.

She said BattleGR is a hybrid of a family fun center and a sports facility. Activities include private parties, sports league tournaments, and open gym time.

“We offer families and groups and corporations different ways to be active. We have a really good mix.”

Safety Practices & Current Open Times

BattleGR’s safety practices are regularly changing to stay in line with CDC recommendations. Jenny encourages guests to check the BattleGR website for the latest in safety protocols. Most recently, they installed ionizers that turn over the air every 10 minutes for a cleaner, safer experience.

Jenny also encourages visitors to check their website or give them a call before heading out to see which activities are available, as regulations are changing daily for indoor facilities.