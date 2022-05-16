How to Use a Disney Travel Agent + 10 Best Disney Agents for an Unforgettable Trip

Everything You Need to Know About Disney Travel Agents
If I’m being totally honest, I was avoiding taking my kids to Disney World partially because I didn’t want to plan it.
The thought of tackling tickets, airfare, accommodations, fast passes (which are now Genie Services?) plus meals, transportation to and from the airport – NO. Just no. I didn’t have the time or desire to research all of it.
And even if you can plan the big stuff, you still don’t want to miss the little things that really make a difference, like the best place to watch a parade or the best place to eat dinner and have a great view of the fireworks.
Disney Travel Agents have the inside scoop on all of this and can craft an unforgettable vacation for you.
Why Use a Disney Travel Agent?
1- Using a Disney Travel Agent is FREE
Many people don’t know that Disney travel agents are free.
Disney knows how hard it is to plan a vacation at the most magical place on earth. Afterall, there are over 25 resorts to choose from, multiple dining plans, park passes, character meals, extra magic hours and more.
Disney pays these agents for their hard work so that you can just focus on the fun. These agents coordinate everything for you, they help save you money (and sanity) and you do not pay them a penny.
2 – A Disney Travel Agent Saves Your Sanity
These days my time is often worth more than money and there’s simply no replacement for the depth of an agent’s Disney knowledge.
Our agent visits Disney World multiple times a year so she knows every new feature, every change and every insider tip.
She knows which rides will have the longest waits, which ones are worth using Genie Services, which ones are likely to have mechanical issues. She knows which places have the best food, best kids food and more.
Unless you are a very, very frequent visitor to Disney, you’ll never match their expertise.
3 – Ease of Communication
I think we can all agree it’s easier to call or text a real person directly than call a general customer service line. Save your Disney Travel Agent’s info in your phone if you need them when you arrive.
Questions or changes to our reservations were just a quick text away.
This is especially handy if you have a kid melting down in a busy park on a super hot day and really, really, really need to change the time of your dinner reservation. I speak from experience.
4 – You Get the Best Pricing
Disney travel agents know all the ins and outs of prices, promotions, and the booking process.
They will monitor offers and ensure you get the best possible price. Our agent even recommended taking a couple of things off our itinerary, as they weren’t age appropriate and we were trying to do too much. This saved us time and money.
How do I Pick a Disney Travel Agent?
First, plan to contact your agent at least six months in advance. This gives you time to make sure you can sign up for everything that you want to see.
Once you’re ready to start, get recommendations from friends or use the list below of top-voted Disney Travel Agents. You are trusting this person with your family’s information and financial information so do your homework.
Best Disney Travel Agents
This year parents voted on their favorite Disney Travel Agents in the annual Best of Grand Rapids awards. These are the agents that deliver the best deals and experience again and again.
Winner: Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)
TOP 10 Disney Vacation Planners
1. Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)
2. Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)
3. Heather Straight (Key to the World Travel)
4. Jamie Farber (MickeyTravels)
5. Melanie Gifford (Travel with the Magic)
6. Noddea Skidmore (Goofy Getaways)
7. Jamie Bird (Dream a Little Dream Travel)
8. Ashley Bryan (Infinity Travel)
8. Shannon Sinning (Smart Moms Travel Agent)
10. Kim DeWaard (Kim’s Magical Moments Vacations)
How to Use a Disney Travel Agent + 10 Best Disney Agents for an Unforgettable Trip
6 thoughts on “How to Use a Disney Travel Agent + 10 Best Disney Agents for an Unforgettable Trip”
Hello Disney World FAMILY!
I’m excited to share that I’m working with the best travel agent, Rachael, from The Vacationeer! Rachael is has been supportive throughout my planning adventure!
Julee Wilke of the Vacationeer!! She will make all of your Disney dreams come true!!
https://www.facebook.com/ThevacationeerJuleeWilke/
What a great read!! I am also a Disney travel agent!!! I am through My Mickey Vacation Travel!! 🙂
I would love be added to this list for Disney travel agents
You missed Katie Kileen of Magical Moments Vacations! She’s the absolute best. https://www.magicalmomentsvacations.com/katie-kileen
Thank you for the recommendation ❤️