How to Use a Disney Travel Agent + 10 Best Disney Agents for an Unforgettable Trip

Why Use a Disney Travel Agent?

1- Using a Disney Travel Agent is FREE

Many people don’t know that Disney travel agents are free.

Disney knows how hard it is to plan a vacation at the most magical place on earth. Afterall, there are over 25 resorts to choose from, multiple dining plans, park passes, character meals, extra magic hours and more.

Disney pays these agents for their hard work so that you can just focus on the fun. These agents coordinate everything for you, they help save you money (and sanity) and you do not pay them a penny.

2 – A Disney Travel Agent Saves Your Sanity

These days my time is often worth more than money and there’s simply no replacement for the depth of an agent’s Disney knowledge.

Our agent visits Disney World multiple times a year so she knows every new feature, every change and every insider tip.

She knows which rides will have the longest waits, which ones are worth using Genie Services, which ones are likely to have mechanical issues. She knows which places have the best food, best kids food and more.

Unless you are a very, very frequent visitor to Disney, you’ll never match their expertise.

Things our Disney Travel Agent handled for us: Transportation to/from airport/resort

Booked the resort. (She found us a limited-time deal so we saved a lot of money by using one resort vs another. The agents get alerted of these deals that a typical tourist will not see or know about.)

Scheduled all of our meals

Scheduled our Genie Services (previously known as Fast Passes.)

Told us how to get to the parks each day and what times to leave to make it to the parks on time.

Monitored our meal plan while we were there, and caught it when a restaurant made a mistake.

3 – Ease of Communication

I think we can all agree it’s easier to call or text a real person directly than call a general customer service line. Save your Disney Travel Agent’s info in your phone if you need them when you arrive.

Questions or changes to our reservations were just a quick text away.

This is especially handy if you have a kid melting down in a busy park on a super hot day and really, really, really need to change the time of your dinner reservation. I speak from experience.

4 – You Get the Best Pricing

Disney travel agents know all the ins and outs of prices, promotions, and the booking process.

They will monitor offers and ensure you get the best possible price. Our agent even recommended taking a couple of things off our itinerary, as they weren’t age appropriate and we were trying to do too much. This saved us time and money.

How do I Pick a Disney Travel Agent?

First, plan to contact your agent at least six months in advance. This gives you time to make sure you can sign up for everything that you want to see.

Once you’re ready to start, get recommendations from friends or use the list below of top-voted Disney Travel Agents. You are trusting this person with your family’s information and financial information so do your homework.

Hollywood Studios Millennium Falcon

Best Disney Travel Agents

This year parents voted on their favorite Disney Travel Agents in the annual Best of Grand Rapids awards. These are the agents that deliver the best deals and experience again and again.

Winner: Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)

TOP 10 Disney Vacation Planners 1. Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)



2. Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)



3. Heather Straight (Key to the World Travel)



4. Jamie Farber (MickeyTravels)



5. Melanie Gifford (Travel with the Magic)



6. Noddea Skidmore (Goofy Getaways)



7. Jamie Bird (Dream a Little Dream Travel)



8. Ashley Bryan (Infinity Travel)



8. Shannon Sinning (Smart Moms Travel Agent)



10. Kim DeWaard (Kim’s Magical Moments Vacations)

Winning Disney Travel Agent Jennifer at Love the Mouse Travel



There is nothing more magical than knowing your family vacation is being taken care of by a former Disney Cast Member with insider knowledge, 25+ years hospitality experience, and complementary concierge-style services that will make your vacation dreams a reality.



Winning Disney Travel Agent Key to the World Travel



Our knowledge of Disney has earned us the distinction of being an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner.



We're experts on all Disney Destinations, Universal Orlando, and magical destinations around the world!



Let us be your key to a magical vacation.





