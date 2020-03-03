Egg Hunts and Bunny Events by Date

Wednesday April 1, 2020

Location: Park Christian Reformed Church – 1496 W 32nd St Holland

An evening of supper, fun, crafts, and prizes! Join us for a meal, a brief program, Easter Egg hunt for ages 1- fifth graders, crafts, cookie decorating and dessert!

Time: 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Saturday April 4, 2020

Location: Holland Town Center – 12330 James St Holland

Hop on Over to Holland Town Center for an eggtastic day! Children can "hop" around the center from store-to-store collecting eggs and having fun. Plus, enjoy: FREE bag to the first 300 participants! Please RSVP using the Eventbrite link to reserve your free bag. FREE photos with the Easter Bunny! FREE [...]

Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday April 11, 2020

Location: Kentwood City Hall – 4900 Breton SE Kentwood

Kentwood’s Easter Egg Hunt takes place on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall on Saturday, April 11 at 10:00am. For ages 10 and under! Bring a bag to collect your eggs. Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine. Get your pictures taken with the Easter Bunny afterwards. We will [...]

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Karin’s Horse Connection at Legacy Stables – 8001 Patterson SE Caledonia

Bring your family for some hands-on horse fun and an Easter Egg Hunt! Cost: $10 for first child, $5 each additional child Bring: 10 filled eggs per child Includes: Horseback riding or Equestrian Vaulting (ages 2&up), games, lunch (Included for participants, by donation for parents), and an Easter Egg Hunt [...]

Time: 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland

Bring your family and friends to this unique Easter Egg Hunt at Fellinlove Farm!!!!! Enjoy a Farm Tour, bunny pony/horse rides and more!!!! Cost is $5 suggested donation per person to our 501c3 Public Charity Nonprofit organization

Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Sunday April 12, 2020

Location: Alpenrose Restaurant & Catering – 4 E 8th St Holland

Join us this Easter Sunday for a gourmet brunch you won't forget. Served April 12, 9am to 4pm - Adults $34.95 - Kids 5-12 $15.95 - Kids 0-4 Free Reservations are strongly suggested and openings fill up fast, so call (616) 393-2111 to make your reservations now!

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location: Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – 701 West Cloverdale Road Hastings

The Easter egg is a traditional symbol of spring, renewal, and new life, and in this tradition, the chicken is the classic egg-laying animal. Discover the marvels of Michigan's many egg-laying animals with self-guided games and activities throughout the Visitor Center. Brunch seatings: 11:30 am and 1 pm Program: 12:15 [...]

Time: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm