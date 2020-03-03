Easter is April 12, 2020.
I am such a sucker for holidays. Halloween, Christmas, Easter… I love them all. I therefore make sure that my kids love them, too. Right after Valentine’s Day, my kids start asking me when it’s time for Easter egg hunts.
Our list of where to find all the Grand Rapids Easter fun, from Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny outings to Easter brunches, makes answering those questions so much easier.
2020 Egg Hunts and Easter Bunny Events
Check out these exciting Easter activities and hunts for kids around Grand Rapids. From an underwater egg hunt in Holland to a forest hunt at Blandford Nature Center and beyond – your kids are going to love these early springtime activities!
Recurring Events
The 2020 Bunny Train
Location: Coopersville & Marne Railway – 311 Danforth Street Coopersville
Kids of all ages will enjoy this 90 minute romp through the springtime countryside. The Easter Bunny and her cast of wacky, musical characters will perform in each of our vintage passenger coaches. Towards the end of the journey, The Bunny and her friends will pass through the train cars with baskets laden with toys.
Egg Hunts and Bunny Events by Date
Wednesday April 1, 2020
Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt
Location: Park Christian Reformed Church – 1496 W 32nd St Holland
An evening of supper, fun, crafts, and prizes! Join us for a meal, a brief program, Easter Egg hunt for ages 1- fifth graders, crafts, cookie decorating and dessert!
Time: 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday April 4, 2020
Hop on Over to Holland Town Center
Location: Holland Town Center – 12330 James St Holland
Hop on Over to Holland Town Center for an eggtastic day! Children can "hop" around the center from store-to-store collecting eggs and having fun. Plus, enjoy: FREE bag to the first 300 participants! Please RSVP using the Eventbrite link to reserve your free bag. FREE photos with the Easter Bunny! FREE [...]
Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday April 11, 2020
Kentwood’s Easter Egg Hunt
Location: Kentwood City Hall – 4900 Breton SE Kentwood
Kentwood’s Easter Egg Hunt takes place on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall on Saturday, April 11 at 10:00am. For ages 10 and under! Bring a bag to collect your eggs. Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine. Get your pictures taken with the Easter Bunny afterwards. We will [...]
Time: 10:00 am
Legacy Stable's Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Location: Karin’s Horse Connection at Legacy Stables – 8001 Patterson SE Caledonia
Bring your family for some hands-on horse fun and an Easter Egg Hunt! Cost: $10 for first child, $5 each additional child Bring: 10 filled eggs per child Includes: Horseback riding or Equestrian Vaulting (ages 2&up), games, lunch (Included for participants, by donation for parents), and an Easter Egg Hunt [...]
Time: 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Fellinlove Farm's EGG-cellent Egg Hunt
Location: Fellinlove Farm – 6364 144th Ave Holland
Bring your family and friends to this unique Easter Egg Hunt at Fellinlove Farm!!!!! Enjoy a Farm Tour, bunny pony/horse rides and more!!!! Cost is $5 suggested donation per person to our 501c3 Public Charity Nonprofit organization
Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sunday April 12, 2020
Alpenrose Easter Brunch
Location: Alpenrose Restaurant & Catering – 4 E 8th St Holland
Join us this Easter Sunday for a gourmet brunch you won't forget. Served April 12, 9am to 4pm - Adults $34.95 - Kids 5-12 $15.95 - Kids 0-4 Free Reservations are strongly suggested and openings fill up fast, so call (616) 393-2111 to make your reservations now!
Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Easter Brunch
Location: Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – 701 West Cloverdale Road Hastings
The Easter egg is a traditional symbol of spring, renewal, and new life, and in this tradition, the chicken is the classic egg-laying animal. Discover the marvels of Michigan's many egg-laying animals with self-guided games and activities throughout the Visitor Center. Brunch seatings: 11:30 am and 1 pm Program: 12:15 [...]
Time: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
