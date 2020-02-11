Where You Can Find Consignment Sales Around Grand Rapids

I am constantly buying new clothes for my three kids. Just when I think I’m finally caught up, one of them rips holes in their pants or their toes start poking through their shoes. Being a West Michigan Mother, I cringe at the thought of buying so many brand new clothes for only a few months of wear – especially for my only daughter.

Fortunately for my wallet, Grand Rapids is a hot spot for consignment sales. You can find at least one sale nearly every month of the year. We’ve put together a list of where you can find consignment sales in West Michigan. Secondhand shoppers rejoice! (Submit your sale details here.)

5 Tips For Shopping Consignment Sales