Hug the Giants at Michigan’s Hartwick Pines State Park

Hartwick Pines State Park: Walk Under Towering Trees to Glimpse Old Michigan

Did you know there’s a getaway destination in Michigan’s lower peninsula where you can walk beneath giant 150 foot-tall pine trees?

And that some of the towering trees are 350- 375 years old?

I didn’t know about this place until a few years ago, but now that I do, I can’t help but share this dreamy outdoor escape with you.

That’s right – our destination: Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling, Michigan – has the largest unbroken stand of Old-Growth White Pines in the Lower Peninsula. You’re gonna want to hug these trees by time time you’re done reading this article.

Without question, it’s been one of my favorite parks in Michigan since the first time I discovered it years ago. I’ve walked these trails in every season and love this park more with every visit.

Don’t be surprised if Hartwick Pines puts a pitter-patter in your heart too.

Let me show you around!

Save this post to come back to it later, and check out some of the other Michigan State Parks we love!