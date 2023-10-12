WIN! Tickets to Glenlore Trails, Michigan’s Halloween Fairytale Come to Life!

Behold! Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest: CarnEvil!

Have you ever dreamt of literally jumping into a fairytale? Now’s your chance!

Step into a world of enchantment where thrills and delights await! The forest comes alive as you walk along, encountering one magical delight after another.

Similar to Illumizoo in Grand Rapids from years past, this is a whole new nighttime adventure in SE MI.

Dive in – here’s what you need to know about Glenlore Trails, the immersive night walk!