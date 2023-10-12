WIN! Tickets to Glenlore Trails, Michigan’s Halloween Fairytale Come to Life!

Behold! Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest: CarnEvil!
Have you ever dreamt of literally jumping into a fairytale? Now’s your chance!
Step into a world of enchantment where thrills and delights await! The forest comes alive as you walk along, encountering one magical delight after another.
Similar to Illumizoo in Grand Rapids from years past, this is a whole new nighttime adventure in SE MI.
Dive in – here’s what you need to know about Glenlore Trails, the immersive night walk!
Michigan’s Magical, Glowing Forest Walk
What is it?
Picture twinkling lights guiding your path through interactive stations, and you’re part of the story!
This night walk more enchanting than eerie – it’s a playful Halloween-scape that’s just right for all ages. Stroller and wheelchair-friendly, the trail takes you to games and displays as the shadows dance around you.
Expect to spend an hour enjoying this spellbinding journey with your family, friends, or significant other.
Glenlore Trails offers concessions with light snacks, drinks and merchandise. Plus, there are bathrooms along the trail.
Who Should Go?
Grown-ups, kids, teens, and tweens — basically, anyone who loves getting lost in a wonderfully spooky adventure.
When Should You Go?
Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest is open Thursday-Sunday nights through October 29, 2023.
Consider This: They recommend leaving your phones in the car to truly immerse yourself in the experience. Cameras are allowed, just be courteous to others.
2023 Ticket Information
Open Hours: Every Thursday to Sunday night until October 29, 2023. Purchase tickets online, they are selling out quickly.
- Adults: $25
- Youth (4-12): $15
- Children (3 and under): Free!
- Senior (65+): $20
Where’s It At?
- Place: Multi Lakes Conservation Association, Commerce Township.
- Address: 3860 Newton Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48382
- Drive: About 2.5 hours from Grand Rapids and 40 minutes from Detroit.
Website:
https://glenloretrails.com
Ticket Giveaway
Here’s your chance to win 4 tickets to the Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest: CarnEvil!
Tickets are good for the 2023 Haunted Forest season.
FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on October 19, 2023 at 11:59PM EST and the winner will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Tickets valid for 2023 Adventure Ride Season. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. GRKIDS’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.