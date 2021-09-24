How Hearts in Motion Dance Gets Kids of all Skills Hooked on Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop, Tap, Lyrical Dance + More

This Welcoming Dance School Thrills Kids With Fun Classes and the Opportunity to Dance at Disney World Hearts In Motion

4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 HMD Boutique

523 Ada Dr, Ada, MI, 49301 Dance is powerful. Kids who dance feel confident, strong, and accomplished. Hearts In Motion Dance Project in Grand Rapids is devoted to changing kids’ lives through the power of dance. “We strongly believe that dance skills create life skills,” says Hearts in Motion owner Ali Brown. “I started the studio to make a difference in the lives of children.” “We approach our studio in a way that fosters a love for the art of dance while creating strong, independent, and confident children who will thrive.” And to create these confident kids, Hearts in Motion makes their classes fun, happy, and magical. The family-friendly dance school allows kids to be kids by providing age-appropriate music, choreography, and costumes. All curriculum is developmentally appropriate, with the goal of inspiring an appreciation for dance. Students at Hearts in Motion get to perform on stage at the Spring Recital and also benefit from amazing real-world opportunities. Past dancers have performed at Disney World, and the school will be traveling back to “the Happiest Place on Earth” again in 2022. Sign up for Fall Session Here

Hearts in Motion is Highly Rated and Highly Trained

Hearts in Motion is a longtime Grand Rapids favorite, voted Top Dance Studio by you, our Grand Rapids Kids readers! The school has been in business for 12 years.

“I love creating a place that feels like home for dancers,” says Ali.

“Our studio helps to create friendships for both dancers and parents, in a place where they can feel free to be themselves and connect over something they love.”

Ali was trained at the Grand Rapids Ballet Company and Ada Dance Academy, and holds an elementary teaching certificate (along with a degree in public relations and business). She is hands-on at the studio and teaches many of the classes herself.

Hearts in Motion Dance staff

Most classes are held at the main location in Plainfield. There’s also a satellite boutique in downtown Ada with a smaller studio for ages 8 and younger.

The instructors at Hearts in Motion are passionate and caring.

They are also certified as Youth Protection Advocates in Dance. All staff has completed training to ensure the social, emotional, and physical well-being of the student dancers. They have also passed background checks and are certified in CPR and first aid.

Throughout the season, the staff furthers their development by attending professional training opportunities to keep up-to-date with teaching practices.

Pick Your Kid’s Dance Style: Jazz, Tap, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Acro & More

Hearts in Motion offers a varied array of dance styles. There’s everything from ballet and hip hop to jazz and tap – not to mention musical theater and acro, too!

Each dance style is offered for different age brackets and skill levels. Detailed class descriptions for current class offerings are included on the 2021-2022 class schedule.

The Young Dancer program for preschoolers uses exciting themes and props to incorporate creativity and imagination into the classes. It follows a concept-based dance curriculum called Discover Dance.

“Pre-school years are formative years and I believe it’s so important to create a good base,” says Ali. “Whether children continue with dance into their school-age years or not, these classes offer important developmental benchmarks for all.”

Choose from Group or Private Lessons at Hearts in Motion

Group Lessons for Everyone

“I love watching kids master a new skill,” says Ali. “The moment where something clicks and they master that step they’ve been working on feels so magical.”

There are two options for group classes:

School Year Classes : September through May, culminating with the Spring Recital. Great for kids looking to grow in their dance abilities.

: September through May, culminating with the Spring Recital. Great for kids looking to grow in their dance abilities. Mini Sessions: five-week classes that are great for kids to try out different dance styles.

Payment options include one-time payments or monthly installments. Discounts are available for students who enroll in more than one class.

Get One-on-One Time with Private Lessons

Hearts in Motion also offers private lessons for dancers who would like more personalized time with a teacher. Semi-private lessons are also available for small groups of 2-3 students.

You can book private and semi-private classes as a one-time session or as recurring lessons that span the year.

Serious Dancers Can Join a Competitive Dance Team

In addition to lighthearted classes, Hearts in Motion also has a strong program that supports advanced dancers in strengthening technique and growing artistry.

Serious dancers ages 8-18 have an opportunity to join the school’s competition dance team. The team performs throughout the greater Grand Rapids community and competes locally. And this is where you get a chance to perform at Disney World!

Guest instructors also guide students in exploring new styles of dance. For grades 1-2, there is an introductory dance team option called Sparkle Squad.

They’re also putting on a fall ballet this year!

“I really love watching dancers on stage,” says Ali. Whether it’s the first time or the 50th time, the sense of accomplishment and the thrill of performing is so clear on their faces after they step off the stage.”

HMD Boutique in Ada Gives 8 & Under Kids a More Individualized Experience

Most classes are held at the main Plainfield location, which has several dance studios on site. The HMD Boutique in Ada Village has a smaller studio that offers dance classes for ages 8 and younger. These classes are limited to just eight students per class for a more individualized experience.

The boutique also offers a bespoke shopping experience with dance attire, gifts, and fun items.

Summer Camps & Birthday Parties

Summer Camps

​Hearts in Motion offers creative outlet camps with kid-friendly themes. These include princess parties, afternoon tea, fairytale garden fun, and much more. In addition to dance, camp activities include arts and craft projects that help young kids to develop.

Birthday Parties

Your favorite tiny dancers can party with their buds at Hearts in Motion, too! They are $150 for a 75-minute birthday party that includes dancing, games, and present time.