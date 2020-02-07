Are you drawn to small town life that’s still only a short drive away from the amenities of Grand Rapids? These towns southwest of GR may be right for you – Southwest (Wyoming, Byron Center, Wayland, Dorr) .

Are you looking for a quieter, suburban area to settle in with your family? West Michigan offers 18 suburban communities for you to consider. Make your house hunting easier and learn more about the following bedroom communities that surround GR: Northeast , Northwest , Southeast , West .

Whether it’s the charm of downtown Ada or the beauty of Reed’s Lake in EGR, there is much to love about the areas East of GR. Learn more here – East (East GR, Forest Hills, Ada, Cascade) .

Do you enjoy city-living and walkable neighborhoods? Check out our GR – City and Neighborhoods page.

Must-Read Resources for Parents

So you’ve bought a house. Now what do you do? Where are the restaurants? Where are the best pediatricians? Where can I take my kids to play? If you haven’t bookmarked this page, do it now. Here is where you’ll find all the resources you’ll need to enjoy our fantastic community once you’ve waved goodbye to the moving truck.

General Information for Grand Rapids area Families

Whether you want to find the best kid-friendly restaurants or best children’s boutiques or places to play, we’ve put together the BEST of Grand Rapids for families in our annual Grandtastic Awards Guide.

One of the first things to do – even before you move here – is sign up for our Nightly News. It’s a smart look at the next few days to help you plan. Short, sweet, and informative.

Do you want to find a parent-recommended healthcare provider? Use our reader-voted Top Care Providers Guide.

No need to google where kids eat free in GR. We’ve compiled a list for you to see where kids Eat FREE or Cheap in Grand Rapids.

Find School Information and Childcare Resources

Looking for the right school for your kids? Maybe you want to find an experience-based program or language-immersion option. Check out our comprehensive Schools Guide listing nearly every school in Kent and Ottawa Counties.

Parents of preschoolers will love Our Grand Rapids Preschools Guide.

Don’t let finding child care stress you out. Our Child Care and Daycare guides will help you find the right fit for your family.

Have you heard about”Schools of Choice?” Learn more in our Parent’s Guide to Schools of Choice in Greater Grand Rapids

Fun Places for Kids and Families to Play and Learn in Greater Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has a LOT of places for kids to play indoors. See who’s featured in our Indoor Play Guide.

You’ll also love learning about the most Popular Parks around Grand Rapids and all the cool kid-friendly hiking trails.

Do your kids want to learn how to play an instrument or take dance classes? Find out where to find Music, Dance, Art, and Theatre Classes for Kids here.