Tips for Moving to Grand Rapids and West Michigan
Moving with your family can be made easier with the right help.
Is your family moving to Grand Rapids? Whether you’re moving to the next town over in West Michigan or coming in from out of state, setting up in a new neighborhood is a lot of work!
If you’re trying to find a good fit neighborhood for you, use our handy scouting trip.
As parents who have all moved at some point in time in Grand Rapids, our team has gathered helpful information and resources for you on this page.
We are here to help make your move as seamless as possible, so take a look and share this page with friends who are on the move as well.
REALTORS You Need to Meet
Preparing to move your family usually starts with finding a great real estate agent and beginning the process of listing your home and looking for a new house.
We have partnered with several incredible Grand Rapids area REALTORS that would love to work with YOU!
“Tiffany was prompt and swift at getting us into showings. In a crazy market, she was even able to negotiate the terms and cash at closing. I highly recommend her, and would 100% use her again!”
“This was my first home-buying experience and it couldn’t have gone more smoothly! I was guided through the process step-by-step without question. I would highly recommend Grand Allure Home Group to anyone looking for a strong, professional, and efficient group of realtors in West Michigan!”
Which Neighborhood Will You Love Most?
There’s a lot to Learn About Communities in and Around Grand Rapids
Do you enjoy city-living and walkable neighborhoods? Check out our GR – City and Neighborhoods page.
Lakeshore lovers can visit our Lakeshore Area (Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon, Zeeland) page.
Whether it’s the charm of downtown Ada or the beauty of Reed’s Lake in EGR, there is much to love about the areas East of GR. Learn more here – East (East GR, Forest Hills, Ada, Cascade).
Are you looking for a quieter, suburban area to settle in with your family? West Michigan offers 18 suburban communities for you to consider. Make your house hunting easier and learn more about the following bedroom communities that surround GR: Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, West.
Are you drawn to small town life that’s still only a short drive away from the amenities of Grand Rapids? These towns southwest of GR may be right for you – Southwest (Wyoming, Byron Center, Wayland, Dorr).
Must-Read Resources for Parents
So you’ve bought a house. Now what do you do? Where are the restaurants? Where are the best pediatricians? Where can I take my kids to play? If you haven’t bookmarked this page, do it now. Here is where you’ll find all the resources you’ll need to enjoy our fantastic community once you’ve waved goodbye to the moving truck.
General Information for Grand Rapids area Families
Whether you want to find the best kid-friendly restaurants or best children’s boutiques or places to play, we’ve put together the BEST of Grand Rapids for families in our annual Grandtastic Awards Guide.
One of the first things to do – even before you move here – is sign up for our Nightly News. It’s a smart look at the next few days to help you plan. Short, sweet, and informative.
Do you want to find a parent-recommended healthcare provider? Use our reader-voted Top Care Providers Guide.
No need to google where kids eat free in GR. We’ve compiled a list for you to see where kids Eat FREE or Cheap in Grand Rapids.
Find School Information and Childcare Resources
Looking for the right school for your kids? Maybe you want to find an experience-based program or language-immersion option. Check out our comprehensive Schools Guide listing nearly every school in Kent and Ottawa Counties.
Parents of preschoolers will love Our Grand Rapids Preschools Guide.
Don’t let finding child care stress you out. Our Child Care and Daycare guides will help you find the right fit for your family.
Have you heard about”Schools of Choice?” Learn more in our Parent’s Guide to Schools of Choice in Greater Grand Rapids
Fun Places for Kids and Families to Play and Learn in Greater Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids has a LOT of places for kids to play indoors. See who’s featured in our Indoor Play Guide.
You’ll also love learning about the most Popular Parks around Grand Rapids and all the cool kid-friendly hiking trails.
Do your kids want to learn how to play an instrument or take dance classes? Find out where to find Music, Dance, Art, and Theatre Classes for Kids here.
What’s it Like to Live in Grand Rapids?
If you are reading this post and preparing to move to West Michigan from outside the “Mitten” you probably want to know more about what it’s really like to live here.
Be sure to read our informative Family Relocation Guide for information on what life in West Michigan is like, both the quirks and crown jewels included!
Welcome to Grand Rapids – we can’t wait to get to know you better.
If you haven’t yet, “like” our Facebook page and send us a message so we can “meet” you. Welcome!
