So We’re Thinking About Buying a Trampoline…

A Trampoline? I’ll Never Get a Trampoline!
This article made possible by Backyard Fun Zone. All opinions are my own.
A few years ago I asked my Facebook friends an innocent question about trampoline storage in the winter. They fired back with all of the reasons I should not get a trampoline. So, I put the thought aside.
But, we’ve been circling back to that thought – wondering more about getting a trampoline now that our kids are a little older. My kids are natural homebodies and I need to encourage them to get out and move more.
Jumping on a trampoline was so much fun when I was a kid- I think it would an amazing physical activity for them that they’d be excited to do all year long.
Ultimately, I decided to do my own research instead of being scared off by people telling me our insurance would drop us or go up astronomically, or that the kids would get really hurt.
I mean, if places like Sky Zone can figure out how to make trampolines safer for kids, there might be something I was missing.
Surprise – Our Insurance Policy Already Covered Trampolines!
So I started off by talking to our homeowner’s insurance agent. I didn’t want to inadvertently get our coverage dropped or have a huge rate increase.
Turns out, this was a good discussion to have. My husband and I were prompted to review our coverage and evaluate if it was still the best option for us. End result?
Our current coverage already included trampolines (as long as it had a net) so we didn’t need to increase our rates at all.
But, we live on a wooded lot with a creek that neighbor kids play in. That plus a trampoline made it easy for us to decide to up our coverage and add an umbrella to our policy – for about $150 more per year.
I Found a Local Trampoline Expert to Show Me Options
As for the safety factor, I knew I didn’t want anything that had springs exposed and I wanted one with a net enclosure. I researched “safe trampolines” and the name SPRINGFREE kept coming up.
I found Backyard Fun Zone, a local company that sells and installs these trampolines, and headed over.
They have trampolines and play sets ready for people to try out.
The owner, Tracie, was patient and answered my bazillion questions.
What I learned: The nice thing about these trampolines is that they are the safest in the world, you can lock the net to keep jumpers out when you’re not home, and they can stay up all winter.
As for Backyard Fun Zone, Tracie told me all about how they deliver, install and service their products AND she registers your product so that it gets a longer warranty period.
They also service the products they sell and are really your #1 stop if you have any questions about your trampoline or playset. I guess it’s common for these trampolines to last for years and years and people that get the Rainbow playsets have had them for generations of kids.
I Was Sold on This Year Round Outdoor Fun for the Whole Family
I did it. I bought the 11×11 Springfree trampoline and Tracie gave us a coupon for $50 off installation of trampolines & playsets (to be added to any current special!) that I’m sharing here, too.
Let me know if you have any trampoline questions and I’ll do my best to answer them… so excited to have this fun thing for my kids to do this summer that is NOT screens and will get them out of the house!
Trampoline Q & A with Backyard Fun Zone
What’s special about the Springfree Trampolines you sell?
Springfree trampolines are the safest trampolines in the world. Fiberglass mat rods replace the springs – springs are one of the most dangerous parts of a trampoline. And these trampolines offer just as good of a bounce as any other trampoline. In fact, did you know that Trampoline is an Olympic sporting event?In the country of New Zealand, Olympians train on Springfree trampolines. I invite everyone to come in and try out the bounce on our models at the store.
What do I do with the trampoline in the winter?
Weather wise, the trampoline is meant to be enjoyed all year round. It can handle snow and kids can jump on it in the snow. Tracie, the owner of Backyard Fun Zone, has left her trampoline up for 11 years. (If you don’t take it down in the winter, do have the children jump the snow off.)
What happens if my Springfree trampoline needs a new part?
Call Bakyard Fun Zone and they will help you either use your warranty or get the needed part at cost. And you can also schedule a service call for installation.
What other services and products do you offer?
and Trampoline Q & A with a Local Insurance Guy…
Will my insurance company cover me if I have a trampoline?
You need to shop around to find an insurance company that will cover a trampoline. The worst thing to do is not disclose you have a trampoline because your insurance could drop you if they find you’ve violated your policy’s terms. The best thing to do is work with your insurance agent to find an umbrella policy that will cover trampolines.
What is an umbrella policy and why might I want one?
An umbrella policy is very wise, ESPECIALLY if kids other than your own use it. An umbrella policy is cheap too. Typically they are for $1 million and cover anything above the limits of your homeowner’s coverage – all for $150-200 per year. Every homeowner should consider one.
3 thoughts on “So We’re Thinking About Buying a Trampoline…”
I’m digging the support for trampolines and how they can benefit little ones. I’ve had around 5 trampolines over the years and the latest being a large rectangle trampoline. The kids love it. It’s always a good idea to find a trampoline expert to ask some questions too.
Ohh Great, good to know about the Umbrella Policy, instead of doing insurance, this policy will works significantly. What a coincidence I have already ordered an Trampoline 1 week back. Therefore I am so excited and really feels positive after reading your blog.
I learned a lot from your post, I am going to buy a trampoline for my kids and the post is so useful. Thanks so much for sharing!