The Hunt for the Best Tacos, Ramen, Bagels & Other Mouth-Watering GR Area Delights is ON!

Where is the Best Restaurant Food in Greater Grand Rapids?
We’re on the hunt for the best tacos and pancakes around town and we know that the best referrals are from locals who have been there.
So tell us, where do you go on a Sunday for the best pancakes? Who’s got the best Indian dishes in town? And who makes the perfect, “crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside” bagel?
Hidden gems, reveal yourselves!
And while you’re at it, enter to win a gift card to a local restaurant. We’ll be giving them out throughout our voting contest so you can try out one of these great places on our list!
Take the Poll
Tap on your favorite spots. You’ll immediately see where it ranks in the polls!
Warning: clicking on your favorite places could get a little addicting.
Best Mexican
Okay, where do you go for a taco that is jam-packed with flavor and freshness? To get the taco that all other tacos should aspire to be?
When nothing but a burrito will do, where should I set my GPS?
Tamales, tamales, tamales. Who does them the best?
Are you a nacho purist? Or do you go for a creative spin on the classic? We can’t wait to find out.
Didn’t see your favorite Mexican restaurant in the polls? Write it in here and we can consider adding it!
Best Asian
Authentic ramen is no easy make. Tell us who has perfected their tonkotsu or miso game.
The spots with the best curries, homemade naan, or samosas?
Sushi making is an art. We are looking for the best presentation and flavor in GR!
Whether you like a simple, low spice pad thai or go for a screaming hot massaman, we want to know who your Thai kings are in GR.
Didn’t see your favorite Asian restaurant in the polls? Write it in here and we can consider adding it!
Best Breakfast
Okay, getting a bagel right is no joke. Who in town has you dreaming of your next bagel fix?
Coffee. The thing that can calm all anxiety, and give you a pick me up on the way to work. Which shop has dialed in on the perfect brew?
When you want a healthy drink (or just something sweet and fun), which of these smoothie places hooks you up?
Do you go for sweet or savory pancakes? Tell us who hits the spot for the best flapjacks in West Michigan.
Didn’t see your favorite breakfast option in the polls? Write it in here and we can consider adding it!
WIN a Gift Card to a Local Restaurant
In honor of all the great eats around here, we’re going to randomly be sending restaurant gift cards to people throughout the contest.
Put your name here to maybe get a fun surprise!
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 19, 2022, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.