The Hunt for the Best Tacos, Ramen, Bagels & Other Mouth-Watering GR Area Delights is ON!

By / October 21, 2022
Ginza Sushi and Ramen girl Hunt

Where is the Best Restaurant Food in Greater Grand Rapids?

We’re on the hunt for the best tacos and pancakes around town and we know that the best referrals are from locals who have been there.

So tell us, where do you go on a Sunday for the best pancakes? Who’s got the best Indian dishes in town? And who makes the perfect, “crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside” bagel?

Hidden gems, reveal yourselves!

And while you’re at it, enter to win a gift card to a local restaurant. We’ll be giving them out throughout our voting contest so you can try out one of these great places on our list!

Take the Poll

Tap on your favorite spots. You’ll immediately see where it ranks in the polls!

Warning: clicking on your favorite places could get a little addicting.

WIN a Gift Card to a Local Restaurant

In honor of all the great eats around here, we’re going to randomly be sending restaurant gift cards to people throughout the contest.

Put your name here to maybe get a fun surprise!

FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 19, 2022, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

