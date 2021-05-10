The 10 Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids Parents are Referring Their Friends To

Parents Voted for the Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids

My children love their pediatrician so much that they will even brave the “horrific” shots (they are petrified of shots) if it means they get to see their favorite doc. He’s a wise man, reassuring, and makes the kids feel like they’re his favorite patients.

If you have kids, then fevers, rashes, and injuries are probably the norm in your house. Kids get sick. They get hurt.

Thankfully, we have the inside scoop on some of the best pediatricians in our area to help you out, in sickness and in health! Kids love visiting the top pediatricians listed below, as voted on by our readers – local moms and dads like you.

Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.

If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted care providers for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.

Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids

Voted Top Pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Mantia at Grandville Pediatrics

sponsored listings

Jeffrey S. Mantia MD at Grandville Pediatrics

in practice with Jenna Kamps, MSN, RN, CPNP; Emily Rusticus, MSN, RN, CFNP; Abigail Lamar, MSN, RN, CPNP Voted a Top Pediatrician in West Michigan Testimonial

"We have been taking our 3 kids to Grandville Pediatrics their whole lives. We have seen every practitioner on staff. They are all WONDERFUL. The atmosphere puts a child at ease instantly. I would recommend this office to anyone! They also have an open clinic for established patients every single morning from 8-9! How wonderful is that?!" A Note From Jeffrey S. Mantia MD's Office Grandville Pediatrics was founded in 2001 with the idea that a small independent practice could provide high-quality patient care for infants, children, and teenagers and more quickly implement the ideas of its physicians, nurse practitioners and support staff. We believe that children are not little adults. Their treatment involves specialized pediatric knowledge and care, closer follow-up, a higher dedication to care of the entire patient and an increased level of provider and nurse involvement. We are committed to maintaining this standard. We believe that patients and parents deserve thorough explanations about growth and development as well as illnesses, behavioral/developmental issues, and their management. Our providers and staff will take the time to get to know you and your children and respond to your concerns. We have worked hard to maintain a personal atmosphere where you and your children feel comfortable and are remembered by name. We are also small enough that you will know all of us well. Feel free to ask any of our existing patients and families - we are very different from many large, traditional medical practices. The best part of our job is the relationships that we build with our patient families over time! Jeremy R. Veenema, DO and Dennis L. Lake, MD at Western Michigan Pediatrics, PC

in practice with Megan Clark, MD Jennifer Van Zee, MD Shawna Pierce, MD Nicole Van Allen, MD Amanda Williams, MD Voted a Top Pediatrician in West Michigan Testimonial

“Dr. Veenema was our first pediatrician and remains our favorite. He is thorough in all his care, genuine in his relationships with his patients and their families, and is most sincere is his desire for the kids he cares for to grow and learn and become the best they can be.” - The League Family A Note From Jeremy R. Veenema, DO and Dennis L. Lake, MD's Office The health and wellness of our patients is of utmost importance to our office. Our goal is to provide the best care possible for our patients, from infancy to young adulthood, every step of the way. We have 2 locations, Grand Rapids and Jenison, to serve your family's pediatrics needs.