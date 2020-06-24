The Top 10 Midwives and Doulas in Grand Rapids – Ranked

The Midwives & Doulas that Grand Rapids Parents Turn To
I had no idea how many options I had when it came to giving birth to my children. I thought that you could either have an OB deliver your baby at the hospital, or you could go it alone at home (or in a taxi cab on the way to the hospital!). But birthing has come a long way, and there are options for each unique mama.
There are many decisions to make about giving birth, from how to prepare yourself and your partner for the big day, to deciding where you will deliver your baby, to determining who will be in the room to help you through the process.
Our readers told us who they trust when they want a midwife or doula during their pregnancy. Check out our list below to find some of the best options in our area.
Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
Midwife Options in Grand Rapids
Some women choose a midwife for their pregnancy and/or well-woman care. Several of our team members have gone this route and one of our local mom friends, Jen Byrne, even wrote about her positive experience with her midwife here. If you are looking for a midwife, you will enjoy browsing our readers’ recommendations below.
Please note: As of January 2017, the state of Michigan requires all midwives to obtain state licensing and follow the regulations established by the newly formed Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery. Moreover, the word “midwife” has multiple meanings. Some midwives work in hospitals, others work in birthing centers or in homes. It is important to understand the type of training your midwife has and the protocols your midwife subscribes to. Read more here.
Voted Top Midwife
Sara Badger, Simply Born
Sara Badger, LM, CPM at SimplyBorn Midwifery
Opened in 2010, SimplyBorn provides out of hospital midwifery services in Grand Rapids, MI as well as surrounding areas. With both home birth and birth center birthing options. Since moving to Michigan in 2007, owner Sara Badger has worked to expand the birth community and empower women. Whether you’re a first time mom or have been through this before, we look forward to partnering with you on your birth journey!
1 – Badger, Sara (Simply Born)
2 – LaGrand, Sarah (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
3 – Holshoe, Jennifer (West Michigan Midwifery)
4 – Reinsma, Breck (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
5 – Visser, Yolanda (Birth Song)
6 – Dib, Kristen (Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology)
7 – George, MaryAnne (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
8 – (TIE) Daniels, Brenda (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
8 – (TIE) Porter, Kim (Michigan Born & Raised)
10 – Kent, Sarah (Spectrum Health)
Doulas – Birth and Postpartum
Before getting pregnant, one GRKIDS writer didn’t know what a doula was. But once she learned more about the natural birth process she was hoping to experience with her first child, she hired a birth doula. She and her husband both felt empowered by the experience and were so glad they opted to have a doula’s support. For their second child, they hired a postpartum doula to help out once they were home from the hospital. Both of these experiences were very positive for their whole family. If you’re interested in hiring a birth or postpartum doula, check out the top recommendations below!
Voted Top Birth Doula
Brenda Baar at Brenda Baar Doula Services LLC
Jamie Platt, Grand Rapids Birth and Postpartum Services
Jamie uses her experience as a Labor & Delivery and Postpartum Nurse to provide exceptional and compassionate care to her doula families. She has a distinct attentiveness to birth trauma and domestic and/or sexual abuse, and offers classes in childbirth education, breastfeeding, Spinning Babies®, VBACs, infant CPR, and carseat safety.
1 – Baar, Brenda
2 – Platt, Jamie (Grand Rapids Birth and Postpartum Services)
3 – Carrie Stephens (Ginger Blossom Doula Services)
4 – Revere, Kristin (Gold Coast Doulas)
5 – Hollemans, Ginger (Ginger Hollemans LLC)
6 – Dexter, Heather (My Earth Mother’s Natural Health & Birth Services)
7 – (TIE) Baskin, Kiara (Bump to Birth Doula Services)
7 – (TIE) Forton, Ashley (Gold Coast Doulas)
9 – Quakenbush, Annica (Annica Marie Photography + Doula / Sprout & Blossom)
10 – (TIE) Michelotti, Megan (GR Birth and Wellness Center)
10 – (TIE) Pahman, Kelly (St. Brigid’s Holistic Labor Care)
Voted Top Postpartum Doula
Carrie Stephens at Ginger Blossom Doula Services
Ali Egy, The Belmont Doula
The Belmont Doula helps people identify their needs and find their own strength in pregnancy, childbirth, and beyond. Ali provides professional, inclusive, and compassionate support for people who are ready to take charge of their birthing experience to improve outcomes, increase overall satisfaction, and build a strong foundation for parenthood.
Belmont, MI
503-381-5064
1 – Stephens, Carrie (Ginger Blossom Doula Services)
2 – Platt, Jamie (Grand Rapids Birth and Postpartum Services)
3 – Revere, Kristin (Gold Coast Doulas)
4 – Hollemans, Ginger (Ginger Hollemans LLC)
5 – Michelotti, Megan (GR Birth and Wellness Center)
6 – Figg, Stacey (The Village Doula)
7 – (TIE) Forton, Ashley (Gold Coast Doulas)
7 – (TIE) Veneklase, Alyssa (Gold Coast Doulas)
9 – Schultz, Cassie (Great Lakes Doula)
10 – Ali Egy (The Belmont Doula)
2 thoughts on “The Top 10 Midwives and Doulas in Grand Rapids – Ranked”
Kim Porter, CNM practices at Michigan Born & Raised (homebirths) and Spectrum Pennock (hospital births)
Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center is the best place to deliver your baby! We have LDRPs and. Level II special care nursery.