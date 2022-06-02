Michigan Kids Modeling Agencies, Plus Questions to Ask Before You Start

Kids Modeling Agencies in Michigan

So, your little one wants to be a model? While kids and baby modeling agencies are tougher to find in smaller cities like Grand Rapids, and usually are housed in Chicago, there are places here to get the talent bug growing.

Unique Models and Talent in Grandville is a local favorite. Vonda Poll-Hartung, owner and director of this local agency is personal and responsive. It is always good to be able to connect to a person, which was hard to find among the many agencies available.

4 Questions to Ask Before You Start With Kids Talent & Modeling

Vonda gave some tips to parents new to the modeling world.

1 – Is it Kids Modeling THEIR Passion, Or Yours?

The best tip to remember is not to shell out a ton of money at the start. Kids change their minds and become disinterested in what they were obsessed with a week before. Make sure this is the right direction.

“Make sure the child really wants to do this or it will not work,” advises Vonda.

“No matter how much you want this for them, it doesn’t matter. They have to love the spotlight and cooperate with other adults.”

2 – Can You Make the Time Commitment for Baby Modeling?

Do you have time to drive your child to photoshoots, possibly for hours at a time?

“Modeling is a demanding extracurricular activity,” says Vonda. “You will be driving.”

3 – Does Your Child Have the Personality for This?

As a photographer, I know that it is helpful if your child is responsive to other adults, friendly, cheerful, and outgoing.

Are they independent and comfortable being away from you? Are you comfortable giving other adults space and letting them work with your child? Great photos come from natural connection with others, emotional balance, and again, responsiveness.

The “deer-in-headlights” look, or “stranger-danger” looks won’t do.

4 – Do You Have Super Current Headshots?

Vonda says that to start, you can submit regular snapshots (professional photos are not necessary at the beginning stage) but make sure they are updated!

“Many parents will tell us ‘Oh, he has a mohawk now,’ or ‘Well, she has braces now,’” says Vonda. “We need to see updated photos at all times. (Grooming is also important, such as keeping nails trimmed, so don’t forget about the small things.)”

If you are submitting snapshots to start, solid colors for clothing work best; avoid prints and wording. Natural light is best for photos, and preferably shade. Try putting the sun to the child’s back, which gives a beautiful ring of light or “halo” around him or her. You don’t want squinting or harsh light, as it creates dark unflattering shadows. Shoot at their height or from above, aiming down, for flattering angles.

Remember that this is FUN. Keep that in mind, for both of you!

Michigan Modeling Agencies

Kids Modeling Agencies

Some are in town, and some are a drive, but these agencies are pros at kids and baby modeling.

General Modeling & Talent Agencies

Endless Management | Grand Rapids, MI Point Modeling | BÜK STUDIOS & Co, 4423 West KL Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 John Casablancas Modeling | 9401 General Dr #131, Plymouth, MI 48170 The Studio Group | 30095 Northwestern Highway #30A, Farmington Hills MI 48334

