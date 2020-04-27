Pigeon Creek Park Packs a Punch With Hiking Trails, Horseback Riding, X Country Skiing and More

Pigeon Creek is a One-Stop Spot for Hiking, Skiing, Biking, Sledding, and Riding
12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460
Whatever the weather, Pigeon Creek Park is the place to be.
During the winter you can rent cross country skis or fly down their deluxe sledding hill.
When spring hits, saddle up and tackle potential mud from horseback or mountain bike. Summer means their group campground is open to the public.
And what better way to soak up the crisp colors of fall than with a classic hike!
Pigeon Creek Park Trails Details
Trail Difficulty: Easy-Moderate
Dogs Allowed? Dogs permitted Spring – Fall
Facilities: Yes, modern and rustic toilets available
Stroller Friendly? Partially (trails to the west of the lodge are flatter and more compact)
Time of Year Accessible: Year round, with no hiking in the winter due to cross country skiing and snowshoeing
Pigeon Creek Park is hidden in Ottawa County. Out in the peaceful countryside between Allendale and Holland, you can find its miles and miles of wooded trails.
They offer a variety of trail options that trek the 282 acres of woods.
Thanks to our sponsor, Kent District Library.
With over 120,000 free items in our digital collection, including movies, TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music albums and more, Kent District Library is your library at home. And don’t forget to visit our Facebook page for a variety of online programs including yoga, storytimes and STEAM activities.
Which Way Should you Hike? It’s Up to You!
We enjoy the “choose your own adventure” style of trails at Pigeon Creek. There are plenty of options of where to go and how you want to get there.
It’s great for hikers of all ages as you can go for a quick hike or make it longer by adding more sections of trail.
The terrain is varied–some steep hills (for those mountain bikers) and some flatter areas (mostly the trails to the west of the lodge).
I wouldn’t recommend a stroller on this trail, but I have taken an all-terrain stroller on it and survived. If you need to take a stroller companion along, the trails to the west of the lodge seem to be primarily compacted and flat.
The trials are clearly marked throughout, with signs noting what direction to travel (to prevent bike collisions) and if bikes/horses are permitted on a specific route.
Skiing in a Winter Wonderland
While most area trails tend to hibernate for the winter, Pigeon Creek Park is bustling with activity all winter long.
Their beautiful lodge is open for ski and snowshoe rentals (for a small fee–kids under 6 years old rent free with an adult rental) and their lighted sledding hill is perfect for younger kids.
If you’re new to cross country skiing you can even take cross country skiing lessons at Pigeon Creek. Check their event calendar to see when a session is going to start and have fun learning a “Pure Michigan” activity!
It’s important to note that once the trails are groomed for skiing, you may no longer hike by foot, ride horses or walk dogs.
They regularly post trail updates on their Facebook page. If you’re not sure what activity is allowed or which trails are open–check there before you make the trip.
Whooo-Whooo Made That Sound? Birdwatch Like an Expert at Pigeon Creek
We heard so many birds while we hiked at Pigeon Creek. I’m no expert, so mostly we just searched the sky to see if we could find where the noise was coming from.
Kent District Library can help you take your birdwatching to the next level with their Birdwatching Backpack Kits!
Each kit includes binoculars, a bird identification book, and a folder for you to record your sightings in–all in a convenient backpack to carry with you as you explore.
Birdwatching Backpack Kits are available at the Cascade and East Grand Rapids branches of KDL.
All the West Michigan Parks and Trails Your Family Needs to Know About
Discover even more parks in our list of Favorite Grand Rapids Playgrounds. Trail seekers will find plenty to explore in our list of Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails around Grand Rapids.
Or, use this map of all the playgrounds, trails and dog parks around West Michigan to find your next family adventure!
Roselle Park Invites Imaginative Kids to Bike the Paved Paths, Explore the Playground and …Climb the Silo!
Roselle Park in Ada is Unique Roselle Park is not your traditional park. You won't find swings or slides here, or even a splash pad. But you will find a silo that you can climb to the top for incredible views. A paved pathway that takes you through beautiful nature preserve full of wetlands, prairie and forest. And a playground that invites children to use their imaginations. Roselle's 240 acres are located north of Fulton on Grand River Drive in Ada Township. Roselle Park is Perfect for Tiny Bikers [...]