Pigeon Creek Park Packs a Punch With Hiking Trails, Horseback Riding, X Country Skiing and More

Which Way Should you Hike? It’s Up to You!

We enjoy the “choose your own adventure” style of trails at Pigeon Creek. There are plenty of options of where to go and how you want to get there.

It’s great for hikers of all ages as you can go for a quick hike or make it longer by adding more sections of trail.

The terrain is varied–some steep hills (for those mountain bikers) and some flatter areas (mostly the trails to the west of the lodge).

I wouldn’t recommend a stroller on this trail, but I have taken an all-terrain stroller on it and survived. If you need to take a stroller companion along, the trails to the west of the lodge seem to be primarily compacted and flat.

The trials are clearly marked throughout, with signs noting what direction to travel (to prevent bike collisions) and if bikes/horses are permitted on a specific route.

Skiing in a Winter Wonderland

While most area trails tend to hibernate for the winter, Pigeon Creek Park is bustling with activity all winter long.

Their beautiful lodge is open for ski and snowshoe rentals (for a small fee–kids under 6 years old rent free with an adult rental) and their lighted sledding hill is perfect for younger kids.

If you’re new to cross country skiing you can even take cross country skiing lessons at Pigeon Creek. Check their event calendar to see when a session is going to start and have fun learning a “Pure Michigan” activity!

It’s important to note that once the trails are groomed for skiing, you may no longer hike by foot, ride horses or walk dogs.

They regularly post trail updates on their Facebook page. If you’re not sure what activity is allowed or which trails are open–check there before you make the trip.