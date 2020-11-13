Santa’s 2020 Grand Rapids Plan – How and Where Santa is Doing Photos, Breakfasts, Parades + More

Santa Finder 2020 – Photos with Santa, Breakfast with Santa, Visits with Santa + More

This year Santa has a new job: cheering children through a pandemic. Santa doesn’t want to get so sick that his present deliveries would be in jeopardy on Christmas Eve, but he also dearly misses the kids of Grand Rapids.

So how will Santa bring Christmas cheer this year while following social distance guidelines and keeping himself and all our children safe?

Well, he’s trying lots of things. Sometimes he can wave to you through a plexiglass wall. Other times he’ll be sporting a mask. Some days Santa is going to be virtual.

Grand Rapids Santa Visits 2020

However you greet our favorite Christmas elf, our full roundup here will help you locate Santa this season in Grand Rapids.

From meals with Santa to places to take pics with him, there’s an opportunity for everyone to see Santa in Grand Rapids this year.

Table of Contents

Where to Eat With Santa »

Santa Parades »

Events with Santa Claus »

Where to Take Pics with Santa »