Santa’s 2020 Grand Rapids Plan – How and Where Santa is Doing Photos, Breakfasts, Parades + More

Santa Finder 2020 – Photos with Santa, Breakfast with Santa, Visits with Santa + More
This year Santa has a new job: cheering children through a pandemic. Santa doesn’t want to get so sick that his present deliveries would be in jeopardy on Christmas Eve, but he also dearly misses the kids of Grand Rapids.
So how will Santa bring Christmas cheer this year while following social distance guidelines and keeping himself and all our children safe?
Well, he’s trying lots of things. Sometimes he can wave to you through a plexiglass wall. Other times he’ll be sporting a mask. Some days Santa is going to be virtual.
Grand Rapids Santa Visits 2020
However you greet our favorite Christmas elf, our full roundup here will help you locate Santa this season in Grand Rapids.
From meals with Santa to places to take pics with him, there’s an opportunity for everyone to see Santa in Grand Rapids this year.
Table of Contents
Where to Eat With Santa »
Santa Parades »
Events with Santa Claus »
Where to Take Pics with Santa »
Grand Rapids Public Museum
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing you a family-fun experience with Santa virtually! Santa is visiting families through a LIVE Zoom chat or customized downloadable video message. Find out more at grpm.org/Santa.
MEALS WITH SANTA
Where to Share Breakfast, Brunch or Dinner with Santa
What would it be like to share a meal with Santa?
Santa loves to spend time with families, and what says “FAMILY” better than a delicious meal? Strolling among the families, Santa makes sure to visit each one to get a photo taken or chat with a little one about what they hope to see under the tree. Sharing his time like this draws Santa in more as a part of your family and makes for a wonderful tradition.
Don’t expect him to eat much, though. Not only does he really want to meet everyone there, but as he told me personally, he doesn’t like to mess up his beard with syrup.
Where to Have a Meal With Santa
Donuts with Santa at the Farm
Frugthaven Farm
11466 W Carson City Rd, Greenville, MI 48838
» November 14, 11am-12pm
Enjoy a visit with Santa and Mrs Claus at the Red Barn at Frugthaven Farm. Limited tickets are available for our Donuts With Santa VIP experience from 11am-12pm. Enjoy a story, a donut and take a photo during your 15 minute experience inside our Red Barn. Tickets are $10.
Where to Get Photos with Santa
Pictures with Santa can be some of the best ways to document and remember each holiday. Sure, some kids are petrified, but others are delighted to visit their favorite elf.
One year my daughter peppered Santa with questions on the North Pole, flying reindeer, Mrs. Claus, elves… Poor Santa just wanted to know what the girl wanted for Christmas!
Whether you want a beautiful memento of that season or a way to thrill your kid with having a few minutes of Santa’s attention, here are places you can make that happen!
RECURRING SANTA PHOTOS & VISITS
Virtual Santa Visits
Hosted by Grand Rapids Public Museum
Virtual Event
» November-December, 2020
Santa will be making Zoom calls to families at a pre-scheduled time, or families have the option to receive a downloadable customized video message directly from Santa.
Virtual Visits with Santa
Hosted by Rivertown Crossings
Virtual Event
» November 1-December 27, 2020
Make this holiday magical with a virtual visit to the North Pole! Choose from a live Virtual Visit with Santa, Storytime with The Clauses, or a Pre-Recorded Personalized Santa Video.
Santa’s Wonderland
Cabela’s Grandville
3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
» November 7-December 24, 2020
By popular demand we continue the tradition in a safe and responsible way. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital greeting card that can be shared on social media. During your visit, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits while supplies last. Reservations required.
Photos with Santa
Woodland Mall
3195 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids 49512
» November 11-December 24, 2020
Get the milk and cookies ready because Santa Claus is coming to Woodland Mall! To protect shoppers, reservations are required to take a photo with Santa. Virtual Visit options available!
Photos with Santa
Rivertown Crossings
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
» November 27-December 25, 2020
Visit us in the Food Court to get your professional pics with Santa taken. Face coverings for you and Santa may be required during your contactless visit based on current state regulations.
Free Santa Photos & Visits
Santa at the Farm
Frugthaven Farm
11466 W Carson City Rd, Greenville, MI 48838
» November 14, 12pm-2pm
Enjoy a visit with Santa and Mrs Claus at the Red Barn at Frugthaven Farm. Bring your own camera for a complimentary photo and visit from 12pm-2pm.
Virtual Visits with Santa
Hosted by Allendale Township Library
Virtual Event
» December 5, 2020 | 10am-12pm
Get a chance to chat with Santa virtually! All registered participants will be assigned a 5 minute time slot between 10 AM and 12 PM. Links to join will be emailed to you before the event. Registration required. One time slot per family please.
SANTA EVENTS
Christmas Events Where You can Find Old St. Nick
Lining up to visit Santa is special, but enjoying a full on Christmas event, with Santa as the star guest, has a magic all its own. Here are the Christmas events around town where you can see Santa.
Recurring Santa Events Around Grand Rapids
Santa Train 2020
Coopersville & Marne Railway
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» Saturday & Sunday, NOV 28-DEC 20, 2020 | Various Times
Elves will escort the children to sit with Santa. All children get a present, even the shy ones! Our story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to the children in each of the decorated railcars. All of our cars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks required.
Santa Events by Date
Christmas on the Farm
Dairy Discovery
12877 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
» November 20 & 21, 2020 | 9am-9pm & 9am-7pm
Shop with 8 amazing vendors, visit with Santa and his (calf) reindeer, and drop off your letters up in our big event barn. Kids can participate with a gingerbread craft and be a part of our interactive nativity scene.
Christmas Open House
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» December 4, 2020 | 10am-12pm & 3:30-5:30pm
We will be handing out Christmas ornament craft kits, make-and-take coffee mugs, cookies and hot cocoa to bring home and enjoy. Santa will be here to talk to kids and take pictures! **Please note – we have a limited capacity due to guidelines and restrictions. Also, Santa wants to spread JOY and CHEER…but not germs so masks will be required for the visit, as well as a 6 ft. distance!**
Christmas Open House
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» December 5, 2020 | 9am-12pm
We will be handing out Christmas ornament craft kits, make-and-take coffee mugs, cookies and hot cocoa to bring home and enjoy. Santa will be here to talk to kids and take pictures! **Please note – we have a limited capacity due to guidelines and restrictions. Also, Santa wants to spread JOY and CHEER…but not germs so masks will be required for the visit, as well as a 6 ft. distance!**
SANTA PARADES
If you love parades and all things Christmas in West Michigan, make it a tradition to attend a Santa Parade. You will not only get to see Santa at the end, but what a great way to experience the uniqueness of your community.
Santa Parades Near Grand Rapids
CANCELED! Santa Parade 2020
Downtown Grand Rapids
Wealthy St SW (between Indiana and Garfield), Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» November 21, 2020 | 10am-1pm
Update: This event has been CANCELED! 2020 GR Jaycees Reverse Santa Parade. Entrants will be parked on Wealthy between Indiana and Garfield. All viewers should come in their cars to see the parade and drive through to see the holiday entrants.
68th Annual Christmas Parade
Downtown Montague and Whitehall
Business 31/Colby Street, Montague, MI 49437
» December 5, 2020 | 2pm
Santa’s comin’ to town! December 5th at 2pm is the 68th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Montague and Whitehall. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. No candy will be handed out this year.
Santa’s Cruise
Hosted by Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber
12-mile route through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg, MI
» December 5, 2020 | 5:30pm
The Cruise starts at 5:30 pm and is a processional that weaves through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg on a 12 mile route. This is an opportunity for individuals and families to watch the cruise in a safe distance from one another and be able to spread out among the 12-mile route and for some, watch it right outside your home!
Lowell’s Annual Night-time Santa Parade: Drive-Thru Edition
Kent County Fairgrounds
225 S Hudson St, Lowell, MI 49331
» December 5, 2020 | 6-8pm
This year has looked different for so many things and the parade will be one of them. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will be hosting a drive-thru style, lighted parade at the Kent County Fairgrounds from 6pm to 8pm. The Theme is Winter Wonderland!
