Reopening Specials at Craig’s Cruisers: $20 2-Hour Wristbands and $10 Welcome Back Pack Available Now

Outdoor Go-Karts & More!
Starting June 11, 2020, the following outdoor attractions will be open:
- Outdoor Go-Karts
- Mini-Golf
- Zip Line
- Bumper Boats.
Craig’s Cruisers in Grand Rapids is open!
They are open daily at 10 am except on Sundays when they open at 11 am. Check hours of operation here.
Due to the executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, indoor attractions and arcade games remain closed. At the Grand Rapids location, the trampoline park and buffet will also remain closed.
Guests will be able to order pizza.
$20 2-Hour Wristbands
How it works:
You will have 2-hour access and you may choose to spend the time as you wish. Wristband are sold in 15 minute increments (example: 10:00, 10:15, 10:30, etc). You are not required to pre-order wristbands, the will be available at the door. However, they will have a reduced capacity. Pre-ordering secures your spot should they reach maximum capacity.
Wristband purchases are non-refundable but can be rescheduled in the case of a “rain day.” All outdoor attractions are weather permitting.
CRAIG’S CRUISERS 2-Hour Wristbands
Highlights:
- bumper boats
- mini golf
- go-karts
- zipline
Craig’s Cruisers Grand Rapids,5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Holland & Muskegon Welcome Back Packs
All Craig’s Cruisers locations are now open.
What attractions are open?
- Holland – Outdoor Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Eurobungy, Batting Cages, Swan Boats & Kiddie Karts. Guests can also order pizza.
- Muskegon – Outdoor Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Eurobungy, Batting Cages, Bumper Boats, Sprint Kart & Kiddie Karts. Guests can also order pizza.
Cleaning Protocols
Craig’s Cruisers has issued this statement regarding cleaning protocols and cleanliness standards:
Craig’s Cruisers has always had high standards of cleanliness and sanitation.
We are amplifying our procedures with increased frequency and using disinfectants certified to kill coronaviruses.
We are focused on all areas of “high touch” including door handles, arcade game controls, attractions, steering wheels, terminals, table surfaces, and more.
We have also added more hand sanitation stations located throughout our complex for our guests and our staff.
What is asked of you:
- If you feel sick or have any symptoms, stay home.
- Wash or sanitize your hands during your visit.