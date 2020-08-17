Where to Find Music, Theater, Art & Dance Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids

Are Your Kids Interested in Music, Theater or Dance Classes?
Just watch a child for a few minutes and it is no surprise that they are living the arts in everything they do.
At any given moment you can find them twirling around, making noise, playing pretend or using their unending imaginations to create something new.
If you are looking to encourage this natural bend children have towards the arts, this list can guide you to an amazing arts experience for your kid. It is filled with options for theater and dance classes, music lessons and art programs throughout greater Grand Rapids.
This year instructors are being mindful of social distancing and providing safe opportunities for kids. Always ask each business about their safety protocols to determine if it fits with your family’s distancing practices.
*this is a sponsored section of grkids.com
FEATURED PARTNER
MUSIC LESSONS
I took piano lessons throughout most of grade school and as an adult, I can better appreciate everything I learned (besides just learning to play the piano!). It is no surprise music lessons are popular with both kids AND parents. If you are looking to enroll your child in an instrument or voice lesson, several excellent options are detailed below.
We offer the highest quality music lessons to students of all ages and abilities with the best instructors in West Michigan. We offer lessons in piano, voice, violin, viola, flute, cello, guitar, ukulele, bass guitar, drums and percussion.
Students learn correct, healthy technique and become well-rounded musicians. All instructors hold music degrees and have training and experience in their instrument. Students have access to three annual recitals at St. Cecilia Music Center, monthly group classes, community events and several other performance opportunities.
Whether students’ goals are to play for pleasure or to pursue a career in music, Ada Conservatory helps each student reach their full potential with a unique, individualized approach.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
8100 Fulton Street East | Ada MI 49301 | 616-540-1895
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Exceptional Music Lessons with Results. Piano, Keyboard, Clarinet, Saxophone, Flute, Strings, Pre-K Music, Adult Music and more. Ages 3 to adults. Beginners Welcomed.
Be successful and inspired to play your favorite tunes with ease. From Star Wars, Disney to Classical. You pick your own style of music and move at your own pace. A place where YOU belong.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
6249 Adacroft Dr | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-682-2455
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Sign up today for private music lessons or summer music camps with a music school you can trust – West Michigan’s largest private music lesson school!
Experience the Academy of Music Difference!
- Full-time, friendly office staff who answers every call
- Open 7 days a week to fit your busy schedule
- Month to month lessons
- Family safety plan – background checks, glass windows, and cameras in every classroom
- More than 40 top-notch instructors who individualize instruction
- Two free recitals each year at professional venues
- Musical Ladder System® to motivate students and reward achievements
- Comfortable waiting area with coffee and kid activities
- Five major instruments – Piano, Guitar, Voice, Drums, Strings, and more
CONTACT INFORMATION:
6159 28th St SE, Ste 24 | Grand Rapids 49546 | 616-965-1655
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
“My son takes guitar lessons and loves it! Their musical ladder program has really motivated him to practice more and work harder to achieve his goals. The staff is friendly, and if the teacher is gone one week, they schedule a sub so we don’t miss a lesson or have to change lesson times.”
St. Cecilia Music Center is proud to offer a variety of music education programs for youth and adults. Our music classes provide training and experience in everything from orchestras and bands to jazz ensembles and more.
What we do:
• Provide high-quality music training and performance opportunities for musicians of all ages and abilities.
• Create an environment where students learn from outstanding music professionals and from one another.
• Bring together talented musicians of all ages from across the region to rehearse and perform under inspiring leadership.
• Introduce students to diverse musical literature.
• Encourage personal best through disciplined ear training, rehearsals and music score reading.
• Develop performers and audiences for the future.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
24 Ransom Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-459-2224
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Luc James Music Studio offers music lesson in guitar, bass, ukulele, piano, drums, and voice. We specialize in rock band lessons where students are able to play in their own working band.
We have over 15 permanent bands at our studio. We believe live performances are the key to keeping our students engaged while also building their skills and confidence as musicians.
We perform consistently throughout the year at community events and private events at locations such as Creston Brewery. We also provide kids the unique opportunity to record their music in studio and film music videos.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
7493 30th St SE | Ada MI 49301 | 616-481-9665
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Academy of Music in Grand Rapids | 6159 28th St SE, Ste 24 | Grand Rapids 49546 | 616-965-1655
Ada Conservatory of Music| 8100 Fulton Street East | Ada MI 49301 |616-540-1895
Ada Piano Company | 6249 Adacroft Dr | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-682-2455
Allegro School of Music | 4301 Ambrose Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-301-3888
Arts In Motion | 147 Diamond SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-446-7452
Franciscan Life Process Center | 11650 Downes Street | Lowell, Michigan 49331-9489 | 616-897-7842
Girls Choral Academy | 2920 Fuller Avenue NE, Suite 104 | Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-361-6111
Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys | 265 Sheldon Blvd SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-460-0598
Kindermusik with Miss Lynette | 2766 Baldwin St | Jenison, MI 49428 | 616-457-7221
Kindermusik with Miss Ashley | 3300 Burton St. SE | Grand Rapids, Michigan | 231-286-9078
Luc James Music Studio | 7493 30th St SE | Ada MI 49301 | 616-481-9665
Marshall Music | 4555 Wilson Ave SW #1 | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-530-7700
Meyer Music | 2855 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-975-1122
Music Together | Locations in Ada, Grand Rapids, and Wyoming | 616-916-0478
Piano Cottage | 2010 Boston St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-965-7002
St Cecilia Music Center | 24 Ransom Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-459-2224
Triumph Music Academy | 949 Wealthy St SE #200 | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-454-2934
DANCE CLASSES
My daughter took ballet for the first time this year and I quickly learned how special dance classes are for kids as I watched the class learning and performing each position and move. From Tap to Hip Hop to Jazz, dance classes offer experiences to meet all children’s skills and interests.
At Hearts in Motion we believe in the power of dance. We believe in the way dance can make you feel. We believe that dance should be fun, fanciful, happy and magical.
We believe that every child can and should dance.
We believe in building strength and confidence through dance and fostering a LOVE for the art of dance.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
4336 Plainfield Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-226-6412
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
HIS Dance Academy now enrolling! Offering a variety of dance classes in a warm, welcoming environment that balances learning with fun! Choose recreational (ages 2-adult) or graded technique (ages 8+) division.
Visit us at our open house on August 6-8, 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM
“…delighted they dance all day long…” Psalm 89:16a MSG
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2715 29th Street SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-245-9501
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
As the first studio to become YPAD certified in Michigan, we strive to create an atmosphere where students are trained in proper dance technique while upholding high standards of tasteful music selection and appropriate dance moves.
We believe in positive mentoring, fostering a happy, healthy, and safe environment for dancers, and dancing… with purpose!
2019-2020 Registration Open Houses:
July 20th | 10-3
August 17th | 10-3
August 22nd | 4-8
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2495 84th Street SW | Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-583-9886
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Grand Rapids Ballet School is the educational branch of Michigan’s only professional ballet company offering ballet training to students ages 3-19 and the opportunity to perform in Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company productions.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
341 Ellsworth Ave SW | Grand Rapids, MI | 616-454-4771 x17
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
CARE Conservatory of Ballet classes are based on the Italian Cecchetti syllabus and are augmented with Pilates, pointe, yoga, musical theater & more. Classes emphasize technique, athleticism, musicality and creativity. Wee Can Dance classes start at age 3 and offerings continue through high school and even adults!
With personal attention, students discover that the joy of studying classical ballet is learning to accept challenges, take risks, & achieve personal goals through hard work and discipline. Positive Encouragement strengthens dancers from the inside out and opportunities for all dancers to become mentors makes CARE Ballet one of a kind.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2661 29th St. SE Ste I | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-464-3682
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
David Matthew Studios is an elite dance academy located in Ada that teaches all forms of dance styles and levels for ages 2.5 and up. Our goal is to curate young students into beautiful strong dancers who are looking to continue their passion for the art or develop a love of dance while learning discipline and team building.
We start this progression with our fun and playful introductory classes teaching students about movement, music, dance etiquette and vocabulary. Then we progress all the way up to our advanced technique classes and competition team. Sign up today for a free class!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
495 Pettis Avenue SE, Suite 73 | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-250-3973
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
61SYX Teknique | 2751 Alpine ave NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-350-7097
Academy of Dance Arts | 684 6 Mile Rd NW | Comstock Park, MI 49321 | 616-785-0650
Ada Dance Academy | 6086 Fulton St E | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-676-9430
Arts In Motion | 147 Diamond SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-446-7452
Balletmore Dance Studio | 2335 Burton St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-284-1322
Body Language Dance Company | 888 Chicago Dr | Jenison, MI 49428 | 616-667-2272
CARE Conservatory of Ballet | 2661 29th St. SE Ste I | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-464-3682
Dance Creations | 6798 Old 28th St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-464-4448
Dance Dimensions | 5174 Plainfield Ave NE # 3 | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-363-0888
Dave Matthew Studios | 495 Pettis Avenue SE, Suite 73 | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-250-3973
Dorr Dance Academy | 1743 142nd Ave | Dorr, MI 49323 | 616-681-2188
Expressions Dance Academy | 6710 Division Ave S | Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-261-8005
Grand Rapids Ballet School | 341 Ellsworth Ave SW | Grand Rapids, MI | 616-454-4771 x17
Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation | 201 Market Ave SW | Grand Rapids MI 49503 | 616-456-3696
Hearts in Motion Dance Studio | 4336 Plainfield Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-226-6412
HIS Dance Academy | 2715 29th Street SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-245-9501
Imprint Dance Co | 3782 29th St | Grand Rapids MI 49512 | 616-575-9969
Integrity Dance Arts | 2495 84th Street SW | Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-583-9886
Kathy’s Dance Company | 3085 30th St SW | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-538-9398
Michigan Ballet Company | 1595 Galbraith Ave. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-710-1666
Reverence Dance Academy | 4411 Plainfield NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-951-1148
Rockford Dance Company | 10580 Northland Drive | Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-550-4799
Rhythm Dance Center in Belmont | 2350 Belmont Center Dr Ste 500 | Belmont, MI 49306 | 616-365-9970
Studio Dance | 2925 28th St SE # D | Kentwood, MI 49512 | 616-575-9013
Turning Point School of Dance | 437 136th Ave | Holland, MI 49424| 616-394-7109
West Michigan Youth Ballet | 6086 Fulton St E | Ada, MI 49301 | 616-446-7427
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids | Multiple Locations throughout Grand Rapids | 616-855-9622
THEATER CLASSES
After spending an evening taking in a live performance with my family, my kids can’t stop creating and acting in their own performances. If you can relate, there are several opportunities for children to try out theater programs and let them be the one on stage.
stageGR enriches the lives of young people and the community through excellent and engaging theatrical experiences.
A leader and innovator in West Michigan, stageGR provides quality performance and education opportunities with an emphasis in youth musical theater, collaborating with others to foster a vibrant theatre arts culture, and creating entertaining and exceptional productions for its audiences.
The stageGR experience is like a family. We unite every participant in a common goal of personal growth through the production of quality entertainment. Rewarding theatre experiences for all ages await you!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2259 Chesapeake NE | Grand Rapids MI 49505 | 616-540-8869
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and School of Theatre Arts has been proudly entertaining and education audiences since 1925. One of the oldest and largest community theatres in the nation, Civic Theatre is committed to enhance the cultural life of West Michigan by creating opportunities for people to enjoy live theatre performances using community artists, and to provide access to a comprehensive theatre arts education program for all ages.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
30 N Division Ave | Grand Rapids, MI | 616-222-6650
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Arts In Motion | 147 Diamond SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-446-7452
DeVos Center for Arts and Worship | 2300 Plymouth Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-5600
Children’s Creation Theater | 6161 28th St SE, Ste 8 | Grand Rapids, Michigan | 616-957-9707
Circle Theatre | 1703 Robinson Road SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-456-6656
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre | 30 N Division Ave | Grand Rapids, MI | 616-222-6650
LowellArts | 223 W Main Street | Lowell, MI 49331 | 616-897-8545
Master Arts Theatre | 75 77th St SW | Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-455-1001
stageGR | 2259 Chesapeake NE | Grand Rapids MI 49505 | 616-540-8869
ART LESSONS
Art classes appeal to kids of all ages. Both my three year old and 10 year old love to create their own masterpieces. And I love that many local classes encompass a variety of mediums and techniques. Our guide includes options like pottery, painting, glass fusing plus so much more.
Voted Top Art Class/Studio for Kids 5 years in a row, The Mud Room is the perfect place for creative kiddos to have some good clean fun!
You can even CREATE AT HOME! Online ordering and curbside pickup is safe, easy and a perfect solution for keeping the kids busy on a rainy day or planning a crafty party with friends – either virtual or in your backyard.
From pottery painting to potter’s wheel classes to wood sign making… the studio offers something for all ages and no experience is necessary. Open since 1996 the studio is conveniently located at Knapp’s Corner.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1971 E Beltline Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-259-7269
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Accidental Art | 355 Northland Drive NE | Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-915-4842
Arts and Carafes Studio | 2675 East Paris Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-419-6008
Arts In Motion | 147 Diamond SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-446-7452
Cookies and Canvas | Locations vary | 616-970-1082
Creative Youth Center | 413 Eastern Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-458-5505
Franciscan Life Process Center | 11650 Downes Street | Lowell, Michigan 49331-9489 | 616-897-7842
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 888-957-1580
Grand Rapids Art Museum | 101 Monroe Center St NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-831-1000
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum | 11 Sheldon Ave. NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-235-4726
Kendall College of Art & Design | 17 Fountain St NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-451-2787
LowellArts | 223 W Main Street | Lowell, MI 49331 | 616-897-8545
Paint A Pot | 390 E 8th St | Holland, MI 49423 | 616-355-6442
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner | 1971 E Beltline Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-259-7269
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts | 2 Fulton West | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-454-7000
West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology | 614 First St NW #300 | Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-454-7004
Do you have a favorite dance studio, art class or music program that we missed? Please let us know in the comments below- we love to hear from you!
10 thoughts on “Where to Find Music, Theater, Art & Dance Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids”
Please add Imprint Dance Company under your listing of dance studios. Imprint is located at 3782 29th St, Kentwood, MI 49512/616-575-9969
[email protected]
IDC is excellent in all areas of dance including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip-hop, acro and more. They have recreational dance classes as well as a competition team.
Crystal Delgado and Jazzae Ford are the owners.
Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Location: 201 Market Ave SW
Phone: 616-456-3696
The Piano Cottage is a great place for music and voice lessons.
https://61syx.com/
61Syx Teknique Street Dance Academy is a great place for hip-hop/ street dance. My boys LOVE this place for dance.
We love Dance Creations on Old 28th Street in Cascade! 6798 Old 28 St SE, Grand Rapids MI http://www.dancecreationsmi.com
Please add LowellArts for art and theater. LowellArts 223 W. Main St, Lowell, MI 49331 616-897-8545 thank you
Master Arts theatre offers drama classes as well. Classes start in the fall. They also do a summer stock. At the end, the kids get to perform their own theatre production.
We love Reverence! http://www.reverencedanceacademy.com/
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre offers drama classes and drama summer camps for kids age 4 and up! 🙂 Scholarships are available for qualifying families. http://www.grct.org/
Need to add Arts in Motion Studio at Lake/Diamond – music, dance, art, drama classes for kids and adults with special needs. Because the arts are for EVERYONE. http://www.artsinmotionstudio.org