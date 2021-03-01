Grand Rapids Daycare Centers that Love Your Kids Like Their Own

By / March 1, 2021 /
daycare kids child care with teacher

Find a Quality Daycare Center Near You With Our List

As parents, we want to be sure our kids are safe and well taken care of when they are away from home, so finding the right daycare center is an important, and sometimes daunting, task.

If this is your first time looking for child care, you may be pleasantly surprised to discover all that child care centers have to offer.

Many provide indoor and outdoor learning opportunities, daily reports on your child’s day and even the ability to watch your child remotely while they are at child care!

Check out some of the many child care options our community offers below.

cute baby at at Grand Rapids daycare near me

It is the user’s responsibility to thoroughly investigate and research potential child care providers. While we only list child care options that claim to be licensed, we do not ask for proof of licensing to be in this guide. Inclusion in this guide does not indicate endorsement by grkids.com. Grand Rapids Kids is providing this Child Care Guide for informational purposes only.

Grand Rapids Daycare Centers

 

Clear

Displaying 1 - 4 of 4

AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool in Grand Rapids

AppleTree Childcare Guide 2021 scaled

Ages Served
Age 0-1, Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+

AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool provides the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing, child-centered environment that earns the trust of the children and families they serve. Families enjoy “visiting” their child through the live video feed and receiving real-time daily reports. They care for children ages 6 weeks to 10 years old with specialized curriculum for infants, toddlers, pre-k, and school age.

Address
555 Cascade West Parkway
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
United States
Map It
616-285-0142

Kent ISD - Great Start to Quality in Grand Rapids

Great Start to Quality Childcare Guide 2021

Ages Served
Age 0-1, Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+

Great Start to Quality is committed to helping Michigan families find childcare that fits their budget and schedule. Parents can use Great Start to Quality as a tool to help look up and compare early childhood programs to find the best childcare. Children learn so much in their first five years. The foundation is set for children to be successful in school, work, and life when they have a safe place to learn, explore, and build relationships. Great Start to Quality is Michigan's quality rating and improvement system that evaluates the quality of licensed programs, for children 0-12.

Address
864 Crahen Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
United States
Map It
616-447-6030

West Side Christian Little Sprouts Childcare in Grand Rapids

West Side Christian Childcare Guide 2021

Ages Served
Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+

West Side Christian School roots and grows children, including our Little Sprouts, in Jesus Christ and the Bible.

Little Sprouts learn and play in our nature preserve, outdoor playscape, massive playground and garden. As part of the larger WSCS community, Little Sprouts attend school chapels, host guest readers from elementary classrooms and often cheer on WSCS sports teams at home games.

Little Sprouts can also attend onsite Preschool, Nature Preschool, or Young 5s programs in conjunction with childcare. We offer before, during, and after school care and summer care options.

Year-round, quality, Christian childcare for children ages 2 and up.

Address
955 Westend Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
United States
Map It
616-453-5437

Milestones Child Development Center in Grand Rapids

Belmont. Cascade. Caledonia. Portage

Ages Served
Age 0-1, Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+

Milestones Child Development Center is locally owned and offers 4 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Belmont and Portage.
Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational techniques, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment.
Milestones state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.

Address
4527 Cascade Rd SE, Ste B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
United States
Map It
616-285-0142

 

More Child Care Options

 

  • Adventures Learning Centers Child Care
  • Aldersgate Center for Child Development
  • AuPairCare
  • Baxter’s Child Development Center
  • Bethlehem Intergenerational Center
  • Bright Horizons at Spectrum
  • Caledonia YMCA Child Development Center
  • Cascade Christian Church Child Development Center
  • Childtime Learning Centers
  • David D Hunting YMCA Child Development Center
  • Everyday Wonders Educare
  • Explore and Grow Christian Learning Center
  • Generations Child Development Center at Mary Free Bed YMCA
  • Grand Rapids Community College Early Childhood Programs/Center
  • Grand Valley State University Children’s Enrichment Center
  • Grandville Public Schools Treehouse Child Care
  • Immanuel St. James Lutheran Early Childhood Center
  • Kenowa Hills Early Childhood Center
  • Lakeshore Little People’s Place
  • Little Smiles Daycare
  • Mayfair Christian Daycare
  • Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
  • Rainbow Child Care Center
  • Stepping Stones Montessori School
  • The Goddard School
  • The Playful Garden Child Care
  • Tutor Time
  • YMCA Child Development Center at Covenant House Academy Grand Rapids
  • Zeeland Public Schools Z-KIDS Child Care

46 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Daycare Centers that Love Your Kids Like Their Own”

  3. Erica Sperring

    I am looking for a daycare center for my 2 almost 3 year old son. I would need something Monday through Friday from 7:30-8am until 5-5:30pm. Any suggestions let me know

    Reply
  5. Christina W

    Hello! I’m moving to GR end of January and looking for a great home daycare for my 2 1/2 year old son. Please help!t

    Reply
  8. Sarah L

    Hello all!

    I will be licensed for at-home daycare as of January 2016! I am located in the NE side of Grand Rapids and am seeking to fill 2 more spots, kids over 30 months of age (2 are currently filled). I have a very competitive rate and am open 7am-6pm weekdays. Thanks for considering!

    Reply
    1. Meghan

      Relocating for work and this timeline aligns perfectly! We’re interested, need care for our two little ones over the age requirement. Can you please contact me via email if there are still openings?

      Reply
    3. Samantha Reinhard

      Hello there. I have a 2 year old & a 4 year old that I am in need of a daycare provider for. My needs would be part time with a rotating schedule as follows;
      Week A: Monday, Tuesday & Friday
      Week B: Wednesday & Thursday.

      Please let me know if you are able to accommodate my needs, I appreciate your time.

      Reply
  10. Jen Laban via Facebook

    Please make sure they are licensed and that have a clean, safe environment. It may help to do random, surprise drop ins to visit to make sure it’s not just a “glorified babysitter” and that the owner is actually taking wonderful care of your child and following the guidelines needed to enhance their development skills.

    Reply
  14. Rachael

    I am currently looking for day care four to five days a week from 8 to 330/4pm. My son is eight months old. We live in the comstock park area.

    Reply
  15. QUIONNA KING

    I AM A MOTHER LOOKING FOR IN HOME BEFORE SCHOOL CARE 4 DAYS PER WEEK. TRANSPORTATION FOR 3 SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN (TWINS BOYS 8YRS DAUGHTER 7YRS) NEEDED FOR MORNINGS TO SCHOOL. PLEASE EMAIL ME [email protected].

    Reply
  18. Elise Saneford

    Hello!
    My husband and I are the proud parents of a bubbly 9 month old. We recently moved to the Cedar Springs/Greenville area and are looking for part time daycare 3-4 days a week. Any help is greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  19. Angelique Williams

    Hi everyone, I am looking for affordable before care for my 6 yr old. I have to go to work at 6am. as well as daycare for my 2 yr old who isnt yet potty trained.

    Reply
  20. Toni Hoyle

    I’m currently interested in having interviews set up for the care of my newborn son. He has a due date of December 1st, though who really knows when he will decide to arrive. Before I get caught up in preparing for his arrival I’d like to have his childcare all set. I will need someone Monday- Thursday 2pm to midnight. I prefer that he is not around cats because I have an allergy to them. If there is anyone interested please contact me.

    Reply
  21. Heather

    Hello,
    I am a soon to be licensed daycare provider on the NE side of Grand Rapids. We live near Riverside park. My hours will be 7:30-5:00 Monday-Wednesday. I am a former Kindergarten and preschool teacher. I have worked with children for 20 years. I have an Associates and Bachelors degree in Child Development, Human Development and Education. Please contact me if you’re interested. My licensing will be complete October 1st.

    Reply
    1. Cassy

      Hi! Do you currently have any openings for babysitting? I am looking for just a couple hours every weekday afternoon for my 2 toddlers as my husband’s and my work shifts overlap. If so, please email me! [email protected]. Thanks! -Cassy

      Reply
  22. Tom

    Hi, I am looking for part-time day care for my toddler son. Can you recommend any licensed home care providers either on the NE or SE side close in?

    Reply
  23. Sarah

    I am looking for a daycare that has availability for my 2 and 4yr old. I work as a Registered Nurse On-Call and don’t have a set schedule. I live in Belmont and work at Spectrum so would like to find a place that would be on my way to work that opens at 6-630. The problem that I am running into is that I only need daycare a handful of times a month…

    Reply
  24. Lisa

    I am in need of day care for my 7 mo. old and for my soon to be 6 yr old. I only need childcare for the summer for my 6yr old. Would like provider to be in the NE/NW area. Thank you!

    Reply
  25. Melissa

    I am in desperate need of child care. I hv a 8m.old and a 2 yr old ima single mom i work full time. I live on the west side and work on the n.w. i dont drive so i wuld need something close or someone who is willing to pick up kids. If anyone can help or lead me in the right direction.. Thank u in advance

    Reply
  26. brianna

    I am looking for a babysitter first shift 7:30-4:00. I take the bus so transportation would be a plus. Please email for further information.

    Reply
  27. Kelly Julien

    Was just wondering what the going rate fora weekend sitters is??? 2 children ages 15 and 11 who are basically self sufficient and a dog and cat in your own home.

    Reply
  28. Mandy Dieleman

    My name is Mandy Dieleman and I am looking for excellent in home childcare for my 5 month old. I am a Kindergarten teacher and will be going back to work full time starting September 2. Please let me know if you are in the Alger Heights area or not far from Alger Heights!!

    Reply
    1. Riaka S.

      Hi Mandy,
      I am looking for in-home childcare for my 5 month old as well. Did you happen to find an excellent place? Please share if you can…thanks!

      Reply
    2. Anad

      Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.

      Reply
    3. Anad

  30. Susie Satsky

    I am looking for child care facilities in Greenville. Can anyone assist in leading me in the right direction. I googled it but several numbers are disconnected so I am not sure what facilities are in that area.

    Reply
  31. Joni Stiling

    I am located in the Kentwood area at 5673 Christie Ave SE and have an in home childcare. Please check out my website and feel free to list me on here!! I offer childcare for birth-14 I am open 6am-6pm and have my degree in Child Development. My number is 616-635-6586 🙂

    http://www.enchantedlearningchildcare.com

    Thank you

    Joni Stiling

    Reply
  32. Elizabeth Wise

    Hello!

    I am a 24 year old Grand Rapids native who considers herself to be a professional nanny. I am not registered with any agencies, however I have worked in childcare since 2007 and since then have been a nanny for 6 families! I would be a stay-at-home-mom if I could, but until the Lord blesses me with that venture, I choose to work as a nanny.

    If you would like to contact me for your childcare needs, feel free to email me at [email protected].

    Reply

Leave a Comment

