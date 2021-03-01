Grand Rapids Daycare Centers that Love Your Kids Like Their Own

Find a Quality Daycare Center Near You With Our List

As parents, we want to be sure our kids are safe and well taken care of when they are away from home, so finding the right daycare center is an important, and sometimes daunting, task.

If this is your first time looking for child care, you may be pleasantly surprised to discover all that child care centers have to offer.

Many provide indoor and outdoor learning opportunities, daily reports on your child’s day and even the ability to watch your child remotely while they are at child care!

Check out some of the many child care options our community offers below.

It is the user’s responsibility to thoroughly investigate and research potential child care providers. While we only list child care options that claim to be licensed, we do not ask for proof of licensing to be in this guide. Inclusion in this guide does not indicate endorsement by grkids.com. Grand Rapids Kids is providing this Child Care Guide for informational purposes only.

Grand Rapids Daycare Centers

General Location — Ada Allendale Alto Belmont Byron Center Caledonia Cascade Cedar Springs Comstock Park Dorr East Grand Rapids Grand Haven Grand Rapids - Downtown Grand Rapids - NE Grand Rapids - NW Grand Rapids - SE Grand Rapids - SW Grand Rapids Township Holland Hudsonville Jamestown Jenison Kentwood Lakeshore Lowell Muskegon Newaygo Rockford Sparta Walker Wayland Wyoming Zeeland West Michigan Lakeshore South of Grand Rapids North of Grand Rapids East of Grand Rapids West of Grand Rapids Ages Served — Age 0-1 Age 2 Age 3 Age 4 Age 5 Age 6+ Clear Displaying 1 - 4 of 4

AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool in Grand Rapids Ages Served

Age 0-1, Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+ AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool provides the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing, child-centered environment that earns the trust of the children and families they serve. Families enjoy “visiting” their child through the live video feed and receiving real-time daily reports. They care for children ages 6 weeks to 10 years old with specialized curriculum for infants, toddlers, pre-k, and school age. Kent ISD - Great Start to Quality in Grand Rapids Ages Served

Age 0-1, Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+ Great Start to Quality is committed to helping Michigan families find childcare that fits their budget and schedule. Parents can use Great Start to Quality as a tool to help look up and compare early childhood programs to find the best childcare. Children learn so much in their first five years. The foundation is set for children to be successful in school, work, and life when they have a safe place to learn, explore, and build relationships. Great Start to Quality is Michigan's quality rating and improvement system that evaluates the quality of licensed programs, for children 0-12. West Side Christian Little Sprouts Childcare in Grand Rapids Ages Served

Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+ West Side Christian School roots and grows children, including our Little Sprouts, in Jesus Christ and the Bible. Little Sprouts learn and play in our nature preserve, outdoor playscape, massive playground and garden. As part of the larger WSCS community, Little Sprouts attend school chapels, host guest readers from elementary classrooms and often cheer on WSCS sports teams at home games. Little Sprouts can also attend onsite Preschool, Nature Preschool, or Young 5s programs in conjunction with childcare. We offer before, during, and after school care and summer care options. Year-round, quality, Christian childcare for children ages 2 and up. Milestones Child Development Center in Grand Rapids Ages Served

Age 0-1, Age 2, Age 3, Age 4, Age 5, Age 6+ Milestones Child Development Center is locally owned and offers 4 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Belmont and Portage.

Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational techniques, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment.

Milestones state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.

More Child Care Options